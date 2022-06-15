All Operators with a shotgun in Rainbow Six Siege

All the Operators in Rainbow Six Siege have unique loadouts. These contain different weapons and gadgets that make them useful to certain players or teams of Operators in several specific ways. The core of a loadout, though, is, of course, an Operator’s weapons, of which there are plenty to choose. However, you might have one weapon in particular that you prefer over others, and you don’t mind which Operator you play as. This guide explains which Operators have shotguns in the game, allowing you to pick your favorite weapon instead of your favorite Operator quickly.

All Attackers with a shotgun

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Sledge

Thatcher

Thermite

Twitch

Hibana

Jackal

Ying

Dokkaebi

Lion

Finka

Gridlock

Nokk

Amaru

Ace

All Defenders with a shotgun

Image via Ubisoft

Smoke

Mute

Castle

Pulse

Doc

Rook

Jager

Bandit

Frost

Valkyrie

Caviera

Echo

Mira

Lesion

Ela

Vigil

Maestro

Alibi

Clash

Kaid

Warden

Goyo

Oryx

Melusi

Thunderbird

Thorn

Azami

How to equip a shotgun

Some Operators won’t have their shotgun equipped by default. To ensure that you have a shotgun when you pick one of the above Operators, you should go into the Operator menu and customize their loadouts before playing. While you can do this during the pick phase of a round, there’s a time limit to compete with that most players prefer to avoid.

Is the shotgun the most powerful weapon in the game?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The shotgun is easily one of the most powerful weapons in Rainbow Six Siege, but it’s hard to call it the best when you must take into account the user. With enough practice at the Shooting Range, analyzing the data of the spread of shots are various distances, then you could make this the most powerful weapon in your hands. However, you really do need to squeeze in that training if you want to be the best Operator with your play style.