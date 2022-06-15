All Operators with an SMG in Rainbow Six Siege
Head into battle with a trusty weapon.
The Operators in Rainbow Six Siege have a wide range of weapons to choose from, but not all of them use them in their loadouts. As such, you’ll need to pick specific Operators if you want to use a particular weapon to get kills for a challenge or in-game milestone. This guide explains which Operators have an SMG, so you know which ones to pick in a pinch.
All Attackers with an SMG
- Jackal
- Nokk
- Zero
- Osa
All Defenders with an SMG
- Smoke
- Mute
- Castle
- Pulse
- Doc
- Rook
- Kapkan
- Tachanka
- Bandit
- Frost
- Valkyrie
- Caviera
- Echo
- Mira
- Lesion
- Ela
- Vigil
- Alibi
- Kaid
- Mozzie
- Warden
- Goyo
- Wamai
- Oryx
- Melusi
- Aruni
- Thorn
- Azami
How to equip an SMG
While all of the above Operators have an SMG in their loadouts, they don’t always have an SMG equipped. When picking them for a round, you can select their SMGs from the loadout menu, but if you want to guarantee that they’ve got their SMG on them, it’s better to use the Operator menu and customize each loadout before you jump into any matches. This will ensure that you don’t waste time during the pick phase of a match, allowing you to get into the fight much faster.
Is the SMG the best weapon in the game?
To many, the SMG does seem like the best weapon in Rainbow Six Siege, but a gun is only as useful as the person firing it. You can use the Shooting Range to get precise data on how much damage each shot from the SMG deals. You can even use this feature to help adjust your aim and shots to land more hits with each squeeze of the trigger. With enough training and analysis of the way you play, the SMG could easily be the best weapon in the game in your hands.