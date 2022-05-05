all-ornament-locations-in-horizon-forbidden-west

There are nine Ornaments scattered around the world of Horizon Forbidden West. Collecting them all becomes a rather lengthy side quest early on in the game, but it’s a task that requires a lot of time. This guide explains where every Ornament is located and how to get to them so you can get the reward at the end.

Dunehollow Ornament

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll need to get into the desert and complete The Sea of Sands main quest to start this quest off. Once that’s out of the way, you can head up to the top of Hidden Ember and speak to Stemmur. He’ll give you the Nights of Lights Errand, which you’ll need to complete to get the first Ornament. This also sets up what Ornaments are and gives you a reason to continue to find them. See above for a map reference for where you’ll find this Errand and the first Ornament. The door code you require is 739135.

Relic Ruins: No Man’s Land Ornament

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Most Ornmanets are locked away inside Relic Ruins. There’s a good chance you’ll have grabbed a couple along your journey already, but if you haven’t, then you should start looking. This one is in the Relic Ruins: No Man’s Land. See above for a map reference. You’ll need to solve a few environmental puzzles to get to it and enter the door code 2204.

Relic Ruins: The Daunt Ornament

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There’s another Ornament that you probably picked up ahead of time in The Daunt. This one is also in a Relic Ruins. It has more environmental puzzles for you to solve, and you’ll need to enter the door code 1705 to access it. See above for a map reference for these Relic Ruins.

Relic Ruins: The Dry Yearn Ornament

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This Ornament is directly east of Scalding Spear in a Relic Ruins. You’ll need to solve another environmental puzzle involving a Metal Flower. You won’t need a code for the door here, but you will need to collect the key module to open the way to the Ornament. See above for a map reference for the Relic Ruins.

Relic Ruins: Restless Weald Ornament

Screenshot by DoubleXP

For this Ornament, you’ll need to solve more environmental puzzles to get through the Relic Ruin. In addition to the ability to clear Firegleam, you’ll need to use the door code 1923 to access the Ornament and claim it for your collection. See above for a map reference for this Ornament.

Relic Ruins: The Stillsands Ornament

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This Ornament is in one of the toughest Relic Ruins in the game. You need to flood the entire area and then drag a crate across it to access the Ornament. Think about how to manipulate the water to allow you to climb up high here, and you’ll solve it in no time. See above for a map reference.

Relic Ruins: Runner’s Wild Ornament

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This Ornament doesn’t require a code, but you will need to solve a challenging Relic Ruin to reach it. See above for a map reference. Unlike the Relic Ruins that have come before, this one is all about verticality and thinking outside the box or on top of it.

Relic Ruins: The Long Coast Ornament

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In this location, you’ve got to use every tool at your disposal to get to the Ornament in this Relic Ruins. You’ll be gliding, exposing Firegleam, using the Pullcaster like you never have before, and working around the limitations of elevators. The reward is worth it, though. See above for a map reference for the Relic Ruins.

Relic Ruins: The Isle of Spires Ornament

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You need to complete one more Relic Ruin to get the final Ornament. See above for a map reference for this location. This one is tricky and once again utilizes every gadget you’ll have picked up throughout the game. You’ve got to move up and down through a skyscraper to gather what you need, but it’s worth it to be done with collecting these objects finally. You’ll need three codes to complete this Relic Ruins. The first is 109, the second is 2109, and the third is 2109109.

Return to Hidden Ember

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you’ve collected all the Ornaments, head back to Hidden Ember and speak to Stemmur. Once you’ve turned in every Ornament, you’ll be given Ancestor’s Return, a powerful legendary Shredder Gauntlet that can rip through enemies with a high tear damage rating.