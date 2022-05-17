All Overwatch Anniversary Remix 2022 Skins

Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix event is a new take on the traditional Anniversary event which usually runs during this time of the year. The celebration of six years of Overwatch brings back a limited-timed Arcade mode normally reserved for singular events in the past. It offers up to six recolored legendary skins for your favorite heroes, and if you play the game enough, you will earn some skins that were previously only available for a short duration in the past. Here are all of the skins you can get in Overwatch Anniversary Remix 2022.

Remix Vol. 1

Weekly Challenges

Each week of the Anniversary Remix event will give you a chance to play enough Quick Play, Arcade, or Competitive matches to earn content that was previously locked behind specific events in the past.

Nano Cola D.Va

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Nano Cola D.Va is the week one challenge and comes with two sprays, an icon, and a skin.

Bastet Ana

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Bastet Ana is the featured skin from week two and features an icon, victory pose, and skin.

Combat Medic Baptiste

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Combat Medic Baptiste is the final weekly challenge in the third week of the event. You can get an icon, two sprays, and the above skin.

Legendary skins

The following skins are all recolored versions of popular legendary skins already in the game. Each one will cost 3,000 coins in-game, but you can also receive them in loot boxes. Signing in to the game during the event will reward you with one free Anniversary Legendary loot box that will guarantee at least one legendary item inside.

Demon Genji

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Evermore Reaper

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Mage Mercy

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Steelhardt Reinhardt

Screenshot by DoubleXP

White Cat D.Va

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Zealot Zenyatta

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Remix Vol. 2

Weekly Challenges

Dr. Ziegler Mercy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mercy’s doctor attire returns as the first week’s challenge reward. It also comes with two sprays and a player icon.

Mardi Gras Ashe

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ashe’s Mardi Gras skin is the second week reward that also includes a spray and player icons for Ashe and B.O.B.

Maestro Sigma

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sigma’s Maestro skin can be acquired in the final week of Vol. 2 and also comes with a player icon and emote.

Legendary skins

Dark Wolf Hanzo

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hydra Symmetra

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Neon Cat Sombra

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Night Owl Ana

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Noxious Roadhog

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Poison Dart Lucio