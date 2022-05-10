All passive abilities in Overwatch 2

Overwatch’s characters are all very different, coming from various parts of the world with unique backgrounds. Gameplay-wise, each hero utilizes their kit of abilities to make your character choice very important. While active abilities are always the main thing you think of, the hidden ones underneath are equally vital. Here are all of the passive abilities in Overwatch 2.

Class passive abilities

DPS – all Damage characters get an increase in their movement speed

Support – all Support characters have passive healing when they don’t take damage for a little bit

Tank – all Tank characters do not get knocked back as much as others. They also generate less Ultimate charge from healing and damage received.

Hero passive abilities