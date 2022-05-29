All playable characters in Fire Emblem: Three Hopes

Koei Tecmo, Nintendo, and Omega Force are back at it again with another Musou take on a beloved franchise. Fire Emblem: Three Hopes, however, will include an original story set in the universe of Three Houses. Here are all the playable characters you can expect in the game to take on waves upon waves of enemies.

Every character you can play as in Fire Emblem: Three Hopes

Image via `Nintendo

All of the following characters have been featured or have been confirmed to be playable in Fire Emblem: Three Hopes. They include:

Shez (Male or Female)

Byleth (Male or Female)

Annette

Ashe

Bernadetta

Caspar

Claude

Dedue

Dimitri

Dorothea

Edelgard

Felix

Ferdinand

Hilda

Hubert

Ignatz

Ingrid

Leonie

Linhardt

Lorenz

Lysithea

Marianne

Mercedes

Monica

Petra

Raphael

Sylvain

The characters are separated into three different factions, just like the RPG title Fire Emblem: Three Hopes is inspired by: Azure Gleam (Dimitri), Golden Wildfire (Claude), or Scarlet Blaze (Edelgard). The main protagonist Shez will join one of three to help them hunt down Byleth.

Fire Emblem: Three Hopes won’t be just action, however. There will be a story that acts as a sequel to the events of the RPG hit Fire Emblem: Three Houses. We do not know what time period it will be placed in; it may be between the two arcs you experience in the original title. The hairstyles and different armor from the original game make it apparent that Three Hopes will be a follow-up in some shape or form, similar to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity with Breath of the Wild.

Despite the lack of information on the story, we know that beloved characters like Bernadetta, Claude, Edelgard, Byleth, and many more will be returning in this Omega Force-developed title on June 24.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to DoubleEXP.