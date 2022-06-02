Street Fighter 6 is Capcom’s ambitious new take on the classic fighting game franchise, taking the series in a new direction not seen before. The game appears to have an explorable hub where players take control of a hooded fighter. Based on the State of Play Announcement trailer, the hooded fighter is implied to be the character Luke. However, late on in the trailer, the hooded figure appears to get into a fight with a random NPC. In the same trailer, Chun-Li is also shown fighting against a young school girl who also appears to be an NPC. This suggests there may be customizable characters that players can create, though that is purely speculation on our part and shouldn’t be taken as fact.

The State of Play trailer is filled with multiple easter eggs that hint at fighters in past games, but only four characters were shown off in the trailer. These characters include the series mascots Ryu and Chun-Li, as well as new blood Luke and Jaime. We will update this piece as more information on the game is revealed, but below is the full list of confirmed playable characters in Street Fighter 6.

All playable characters in Street Fighter 6

Ryu

Chun-Li

Luke

Jaime

Kimberly?

The story is developing…