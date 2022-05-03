The Pokémon Air Adventures for Pokémon Go is the first big event in May 2022. During the event, Mega Latias and Latios will be making their debut for everyone to try and battle them in Mega Legendary raids. While walking around your neighborhood, you’ll also want to be on the lookout to spin Poké Stops and Gym discs to earn exclusive Field Research tasks. In this guide, we’re going to cover all Pokémon Air Adventures Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

The Pokémon Air Adventures event will be happening from May 3 to 8. You can only earn these exclusive Field Research tasks throughout this timeframe. All players can only carry three of these tasks before acquiring another.

All Pokémon Air Adventures Field Research tasks and rewards

These are all the Field Research tasks and rewards you’ll receive during the Pokémon Air Adventures event.

Catch 3 Flying-type Pokémon – Flying Pikachu

Catch 10 Pokémon with a Weather Boost – Duduo

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Emolga

Purify 1 Shadow Pokémon – Swablu

There are only four appearing during this event. Of the four appearing, we highly recommend going out of your way to try and grab the Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts and Purifying 1 Shadow Pokémon. Both offer some effective Pokémon, namely Emolga and Swablu, respectively. Emolga is a solid Pokémon for specific Pokémon Cups, whereas you can evolve Swablu into Altaria, one of the stronger Great and Ultra League Pokémon available in Pokémon Go. Plus, these two Field Research tasks meld well together, as you’ll acquire shadow Pokémon from defeating Team Go Rocket grunts.