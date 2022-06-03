Pokémon Go Fest is a time to celebrate Pokémon Go. It’s an annual event for players to capture rare and elusive Pokémon they otherwise might almost never find in the wild. For those participating in the event, there are multiple rewards for you to earn and Collection Challenges for you to complete. These Collection Challenges are available for the rotating habitats through Pokémon Go Fest. This guide covers all Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Habitat Collection Challenges you to need to complete.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Habitat Collection Challenges

There will be four Collection Challenges you need to complete for each rotating Habitat. These are the four habitats appearing throughout the first day of the event: City, Plains, Rainforest, and Tundra. Each contains unique Pokémon spawning throughout them that you can catch and add to your collection. You’ll receive multiple rewards for completing these challenges. Each Habitat will appear for an hour, and it spawns twice during the first day of Pokémon Go Fest 2022, and we’ve posted the full schedule.

All City Habitat Collection Challenges

These are all the City Habitat Pokémon you need to catch to complete this Collection Challenge.

Alolan Grimer

Baltoy

Burmy (Trash Cloak)

Gothita

Hitmonchan

Litten

Magnemite

Pidove

Trubbish

All Plains Habitat Collection Challenges

These are all Plains Habitat Pokémon you need to find to complete this Collection Challenge.

Buizel

Drilbur

Girafarig

Larvitar

Litleo

Numel

Patrat

Shelmet

Trapinch

All Rainforest Habitat Collection Challenges

These are all of the Rainforest Habitat Pokémon that you need to find to complete this Collection Challenge.

Chimchar

Karrablast

Mudkip

Rowlet

Seedot

Shroomish

Slakoth

Turtwig

Venipede

All Tundra Habitat Collection Challenges

These are all Tundra Habitat Pokémon you need to catch to complete this Collection Challenge.

Cubchoo

Meditite

Omanyte

Piplup

Popplio

Spheal

Swinub

Wailmer

Wingull

Every time you complete one of these challenges, you will earn 2,022 Stardust, a Pokémon encounter, and incense as a reward.