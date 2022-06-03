All Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Habitat Collection Challenges
Catch these Pokémon before the habitat rotates.
Pokémon Go Fest is a time to celebrate Pokémon Go. It’s an annual event for players to capture rare and elusive Pokémon they otherwise might almost never find in the wild. For those participating in the event, there are multiple rewards for you to earn and Collection Challenges for you to complete. These Collection Challenges are available for the rotating habitats through Pokémon Go Fest. This guide covers all Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Habitat Collection Challenges you to need to complete.
All Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Habitat Collection Challenges
There will be four Collection Challenges you need to complete for each rotating Habitat. These are the four habitats appearing throughout the first day of the event: City, Plains, Rainforest, and Tundra. Each contains unique Pokémon spawning throughout them that you can catch and add to your collection. You’ll receive multiple rewards for completing these challenges. Each Habitat will appear for an hour, and it spawns twice during the first day of Pokémon Go Fest 2022, and we’ve posted the full schedule.
All City Habitat Collection Challenges
These are all the City Habitat Pokémon you need to catch to complete this Collection Challenge.
- Alolan Grimer
- Baltoy
- Burmy (Trash Cloak)
- Gothita
- Hitmonchan
- Litten
- Magnemite
- Pidove
- Trubbish
All Plains Habitat Collection Challenges
These are all Plains Habitat Pokémon you need to find to complete this Collection Challenge.
- Buizel
- Drilbur
- Girafarig
- Larvitar
- Litleo
- Numel
- Patrat
- Shelmet
- Trapinch
All Rainforest Habitat Collection Challenges
These are all of the Rainforest Habitat Pokémon that you need to find to complete this Collection Challenge.
- Chimchar
- Karrablast
- Mudkip
- Rowlet
- Seedot
- Shroomish
- Slakoth
- Turtwig
- Venipede
All Tundra Habitat Collection Challenges
These are all Tundra Habitat Pokémon you need to catch to complete this Collection Challenge.
- Cubchoo
- Meditite
- Omanyte
- Piplup
- Popplio
- Spheal
- Swinub
- Wailmer
- Wingull
Every time you complete one of these challenges, you will earn 2,022 Stardust, a Pokémon encounter, and incense as a reward.