The Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event has arrived in Pokémon Go. You will have a chance to capture multiple rare Pokémon if you purchased a ticket to the event. It’s a two-day celebration of Pokémon Go, allowing you to earn multiple rewards. Each person who purchases a Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket will receive a Special Research to complete during the event. In this guide, we cover all Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Special Research tasks and rewards

There are multiple tasks you will need to complete throughout the event. Each one earns you a reward, and for those eager to encounter Shaymin, we recommend working through this Special Research to find it. There will be a branching path you need to select during this challenge with varying challenges.

Task 1

Send a gift to a friend – 2 Incense

Use an incense – 22 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon – 2 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 2 Razz berries, 2 Poffins, and 2,022 XP

After this point, you will need to select to go with Catching, Battle, or Exploration challenges. After you’ve made your choice, you will need to choose the difficulty you want to complete these challenges with a Relaxed, Standard, or Master option.

We are updating this guide.