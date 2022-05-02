All May 2022 Pokémon Spotlight Hour dates and times in Pokémon Go

The Season of Alola has nearly wrapped up with May 2022 being the final month in Pokémon Go. You’ll want to make sure to take advantage of the final month as much as you can, with Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, and Tapu Fini appearing for the first time at the end of the month. For each week, every Tuesday, you’ll have a brief time to participate in the Spotlight Hour event. These are all of the Pokémon appearing in the May 2022 Spotlight Hour events in Pokémon Go.

The Spotlight Hour is when a single Pokémon has a ridiculously high chance to spawn. It usually means you see somewhere from three to nine of them around you without visiting a particular location. Every Tuesday, the Spotlight Hour event has a new Pokémon for only an hour. The event is open to everyone, but you need to have your Pokémon Go application available from 6 PM to 7 PM in your timezone.

The new Pokémon appearing in the Spotlight Hour events: Wingull, Numel, Magikarp, Seel, and Pikipek.

Here are the entire Spotlight Hour dates, times, rewards, and the Pokémon available during the hour.

May 3: Wingull will be in the spotlight, and you can earn twice as much Candy for catching Pokémon

May 10: Numel will be in the spotlight, and you can earn twice as much Candy for transferring Pokémon

May 17: Magikarp will be in the spotlight, and you can earn twice as much XP for evolving Pokémon

May 24: Seel will be in the spotlight, and you can twice as much Stardust for catching Pokémon

May 31: Pikipek will be in the spotlight and you can earn twice as much XP for catching Pokémon

These five Pokémon are a decent way to end the Season of Alola. Of the five, only Wingull, Magikarp, and Seel will have shiny versions available. If you want to earn the most for these activities, we also recommend using a Mega Evolved Pokémon to gain even more rewards, made even better alongside the Mega Evolution update. These would be good opportunities for the Candy-based Spotlight Hour events.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide a small compensation to DoubleXP.