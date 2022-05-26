All Pokémon Go Spotlight Hours in June 2022

Spotlight Hours in Pokémon Go are chances for every player’s attention to be on one particular Pokémon while also gaining a nice side boost when catching Pokémon. This June, we have Pokémon Go Fest 2022 and the Season of Go kicking off, but Niantic is making sure to fit in some Spotlight Hours to keep you coming back for more. Here are all Spotlight Hours for Pokémon Go in June 2022.

All June 2022 Spotlight Hours in Pokémon Go

There are four Spotlight Hours in Pokémon Go during June 2022, each happening every Tuesday from 6-7 PM during your local time. While the featured Pokémon will be appearing more often, you can also earn additional bonuses during the hour in specific areas.

The first one will be on June 7 and feature Nosepass. During this time, trainers will earn double candies for catching any Pokémon, not just Nosepass.

On June 14, Mantine will be in the spotlight. Trainers will also earn double candies for transferring Pokémon, so hold off on getting rid of your unwanted Pokémon if possible.

June 21 will have the spider Pokémon Spinarak appearing more often. If you have a bunch of Pokémon ready to evolve, you will want to push them during this time. You will earn double experience points for every Pokémon evolved during this time.

The final Spotlight Hour will be on June 28 and feature a costumed Pikachu wearing a Pokémon TCG hat. All Pokémon you catch during this timeframe will reward you with double Stardust.