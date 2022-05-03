All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak and rumor roundup – Every leak so far

Leading up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet at the end of 2022, Pokémon fans are eager to speculate and try to guess what unique Pokémon could be appearing in the game. However, before the game officially releases, there will be multiple leaks and rumors for the Pokémon occurring in the game and those that could be making regional appearances, with most of these leaks and rumors turning out to be fake, but some might turn out to be true. These are all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks and rumors appearing ahead of the game.

All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks and rumors

Fuecoco evolution

Many fans have been speculating that Fuecoco, the Fire-type of the three starting Pokémon you’ll choose at the beginning, will eventually evolve into a larger dragon similar to Cocollona, a mythical creature. This is speculated because Cocollona is a river monster from Gironian mythology. Fans are hoping Fuecoco will become a similar river monster or a dragon, but we have no evidence to provide otherwise.

Regional Oddish

Another fan theory is Oddish will be receiving a regional appearance for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The appearance turns Oddish and Gloom into a pineapple, with Gloom adorned with a crown of flowers. This was another leak that initially appeared on 4chan with no evidence or support provided by Game Freak.

Here's the regional form of Bloom, following the regional Oddish leak. The author of this leak says that it won't evolve into Vileplume but only into a regional Bellossom and into a new Pokémon using a special berry! It looks so good, I wish it's real! pic.twitter.com/UAScPiQ93s — Expert Decidueye (@ExpertDecidueye) May 1, 2022

Quaxly evolution

Quaxly is the Water-type starting Pokémon that you’ll have the chance to choose to begin your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet adventure, similar to Fuecoco. Much like Fuecoco’s evolution, fans are trying to guess what Quaxly could evolve into. A notable artist has been sharing multiple iterations of potential Quaxly’s evolution, but these are purely fan drawings, and they are not real.

Regional Diglett

Another regional Pokémon appeared in a leak on PokeLeaks centers on Diglett. This time, it shows Diglett as a blue Pokémon, reaching up high into the sky. This is likely also a fake and has since been removed from PokeLeaks following its original posting.

🧵 New rumor translation.

Read the thread for notes and opinions.

If this is your work please let me know (if you want of course) and I’ll credit

TLDR: not much text, but there is nothing terribly wrong with the text

The fact it’s typed is..interesting… pic.twitter.com/SfumBS7ckc — PokeSuutamie (@PokeSuutamie) April 28, 2022

We will be updating this page with multiple leaks and rumors as they appear leading up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.