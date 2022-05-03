All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak and rumor roundup – Every leak so far
What popular rumors are appearing for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Leading up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet at the end of 2022, Pokémon fans are eager to speculate and try to guess what unique Pokémon could be appearing in the game. However, before the game officially releases, there will be multiple leaks and rumors for the Pokémon occurring in the game and those that could be making regional appearances, with most of these leaks and rumors turning out to be fake, but some might turn out to be true. These are all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks and rumors appearing ahead of the game.
All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks and rumors
Fuecoco evolution
Many fans have been speculating that Fuecoco, the Fire-type of the three starting Pokémon you’ll choose at the beginning, will eventually evolve into a larger dragon similar to Cocollona, a mythical creature. This is speculated because Cocollona is a river monster from Gironian mythology. Fans are hoping Fuecoco will become a similar river monster or a dragon, but we have no evidence to provide otherwise.
Regional Oddish
Another fan theory is Oddish will be receiving a regional appearance for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The appearance turns Oddish and Gloom into a pineapple, with Gloom adorned with a crown of flowers. This was another leak that initially appeared on 4chan with no evidence or support provided by Game Freak.
Quaxly evolution
Quaxly is the Water-type starting Pokémon that you’ll have the chance to choose to begin your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet adventure, similar to Fuecoco. Much like Fuecoco’s evolution, fans are trying to guess what Quaxly could evolve into. A notable artist has been sharing multiple iterations of potential Quaxly’s evolution, but these are purely fan drawings, and they are not real.
Regional Diglett
Another regional Pokémon appeared in a leak on PokeLeaks centers on Diglett. This time, it shows Diglett as a blue Pokémon, reaching up high into the sky. This is likely also a fake and has since been removed from PokeLeaks following its original posting.
We will be updating this page with multiple leaks and rumors as they appear leading up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.