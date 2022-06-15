All Pokémon TCG Crossover Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is celebrating the Pokémon Go crossover with Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) with a themed event, which also introduces Wimpod and Golisopod for players to find in the wild. A big part of the event will be multiple Collection Challenges for you to complete, earning you exclusive rewards, along with Pokémon encounters, such as Meltan. This guide will cover all of the Pokémon TCG Crossover Collection Challenges you can complete during this Pokémon Go event.

All Pokémon TCG Crossover Collection Challenges

There will be six Collection Challenges for you to complete at the event’s start. Some of the Pokémon in these challenges will be more difficult to encounter than others. All players must complete them from June 16 to 30 to earn their rewards.

All TCG Crossover: Kanto Collection Challenge Pokémon

These are all the Pokémon you need to catch to complete the Kanto Collection.

Catch an Ivysaur

Catch a Charmeleon

Catch a Wartortle

Catch a Venusaur

Catch a Charizard

Catch a Blastoise

Rewards: 10,000 XP and an incubator

All TCG Crossover: Trade Collection Challenge Pokémon

These are all the Pokémon you need to trade to complete the Trade Collection.

Trade a Pikachu

Trade a Bulbasaur

Trade a Charmander

Trade a Squirtle

Rewards: 10,000 XP and a lure module

All TCG Crossover: Advanced Collection Challenge Pokémon

These are all the Pokémon you need to catch and trade to complete the Advanced Collection.

Trade a Vanusaur

Trade a Blastoise

Trade a Charizard

Catch a Snorlax

Catch a Skaking

Catch a Dragonite

Rewards: 10,000 XP and a Meltan encounter

All TCG Cross: Bulbasaur Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon

You need to catch all of these Pokémon to complete the Bulbasaur Collection.

Catch a Bulbasaur

Catch a Spinarak

Catch a Wimpod

Catch an Aipom

Catch a TCG Hat Pikachu

Rewards: 10,000 XP and a Venusaur encounter

All TCG Crossover: Charmander Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon

You need to capture all of these Pokémon to complete the Charmander Challenge.

Catch a Charmander

Catch a Numel

Catch a Magikarp

Catch an Alolan Rattata

Catch a TCG Hat Pikachu

Rewards: 10,000 XP and a Charizard encounter

All TCG Crossover: Squirtle Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon

These are all of the Pokémon you need to catch for the final challenge to complete the Squirtle Collection.

Catch a Squirtle

Catch a Bidoof

Catch a Slowpoke

Catch an Eevee

Catch a TCG Hat Pikachu

Rewards: 10,000 XP and a Blastoise encounter