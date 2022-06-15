All Pokémon TCG Crossover Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go
Multiple Collection Challenges during the TCG event.
Pokémon Go is celebrating the Pokémon Go crossover with Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) with a themed event, which also introduces Wimpod and Golisopod for players to find in the wild. A big part of the event will be multiple Collection Challenges for you to complete, earning you exclusive rewards, along with Pokémon encounters, such as Meltan. This guide will cover all of the Pokémon TCG Crossover Collection Challenges you can complete during this Pokémon Go event.
All Pokémon TCG Crossover Collection Challenges
There will be six Collection Challenges for you to complete at the event’s start. Some of the Pokémon in these challenges will be more difficult to encounter than others. All players must complete them from June 16 to 30 to earn their rewards.
All TCG Crossover: Kanto Collection Challenge Pokémon
These are all the Pokémon you need to catch to complete the Kanto Collection.
- Catch an Ivysaur
- Catch a Charmeleon
- Catch a Wartortle
- Catch a Venusaur
- Catch a Charizard
- Catch a Blastoise
Rewards: 10,000 XP and an incubator
All TCG Crossover: Trade Collection Challenge Pokémon
These are all the Pokémon you need to trade to complete the Trade Collection.
- Trade a Pikachu
- Trade a Bulbasaur
- Trade a Charmander
- Trade a Squirtle
Rewards: 10,000 XP and a lure module
All TCG Crossover: Advanced Collection Challenge Pokémon
These are all the Pokémon you need to catch and trade to complete the Advanced Collection.
- Trade a Vanusaur
- Trade a Blastoise
- Trade a Charizard
- Catch a Snorlax
- Catch a Skaking
- Catch a Dragonite
Rewards: 10,000 XP and a Meltan encounter
All TCG Cross: Bulbasaur Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon
You need to catch all of these Pokémon to complete the Bulbasaur Collection.
- Catch a Bulbasaur
- Catch a Spinarak
- Catch a Wimpod
- Catch an Aipom
- Catch a TCG Hat Pikachu
Rewards: 10,000 XP and a Venusaur encounter
All TCG Crossover: Charmander Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon
You need to capture all of these Pokémon to complete the Charmander Challenge.
- Catch a Charmander
- Catch a Numel
- Catch a Magikarp
- Catch an Alolan Rattata
- Catch a TCG Hat Pikachu
Rewards: 10,000 XP and a Charizard encounter
All TCG Crossover: Squirtle Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon
These are all of the Pokémon you need to catch for the final challenge to complete the Squirtle Collection.
- Catch a Squirtle
- Catch a Bidoof
- Catch a Slowpoke
- Catch an Eevee
- Catch a TCG Hat Pikachu
Rewards: 10,000 XP and a Blastoise encounter