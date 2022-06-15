All Pokémon TCG Crossover Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon TCG Crossover event in Pokémon Go celebrates the many Pokémon Go-inspired cards coming to the game. The event will be happening from June 16 to 30, and you can participate by finding many Pokémon appearing in the card game in the wild, in raids, and Field Research tasks. The exclusive Field Research tasks will have specific rewards tied to them, and you want to ensure you receive the ones you need for specific TCG Crossover Collection tasks. This guide covers all Pokémon TCG Crossover Field Research tasks and the rewards you receive in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon TCG Crossover Field Research tasks and rewards

You can grab these Field Research tasks from any PokéStop or Gym in your area. They will have an Event icon surrounding them, with a gold border to identify them quickly. These are all the Field Research tasks you can grab and the rewards you receive for completing them.

Catch 10 Pokémon – 3 Razz berries

Catch 15 Pokémon – Charmeleon, Ivysaur, or Wartortle encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon – Charizard, Venusaur, or Blastoise encounter

Catch 40 Pokémon – Dragonite, Snorlax, or Slaking encounter

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms – Wimpod encounter

Trade a Pokémon – Pikachu with a TCG Hat encounter

Of these tasks, the Catch 10 Pokémon is likely the least important. The others feature many Pokémon you need to catch for the many TCG Crossover Collection Challenges, which will be available throughout the event. The most important are the exclusive Pokémon to catch, Charizard, Venusaur, Blastoise, Dragonite, Snorlax, and Slaking. It means you must catch 25 to 40 Pokémon to complete these tasks, making them more difficult than the standard ones we see for most events.

Be on the lookout for those two Field Research tasks to catch those Pokémon and complete your TCG Crossover collection. They may take you more time than most Field Research tasks, but they’re essentially required if you want to finish the collection challenges.