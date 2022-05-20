All Project QT Gift Codes (May 2022)

Project QT is the latest mobile title from Nutaku. It’s a free-to-play Android game that pits players against puzzles, throws them into hardcore RPG battles, has romanceable characters, and a shocking lack of clothing. This article contains all the codes you can use to make the most of your time with the game.

Working Project QT codes

The following are all the codes we know to work in Project QT. Please read the section at the end of this article to learn how to redeem codes in the game.

ZDGKQL4AFN – 100 Gems, two Event Summon Tickets, three Medium AP Restoration Potions

HWWJT4R8RP – 100 Gems, 30,000 Coins, and 2 Event Summon Tickets

TGVDKY4HEQ – Two Summon tickets, 100 Gems, and 30,000 Coins

MRRCR248CT – 100 Gems, 30,000 Coins, and 2 Summoner Splash Summon Tickets

Expired Project QT codes

Below are all the codes we know to have expired for the game. Each code has an expiry date which you can check on the official Project QT Discord server.

KRKNWHM63B – Six Coin Summon Tickets, two Campus Step-Up Tickets, 100 Gems

AEU3RXEWUH – One Second Anniversary Ticket, two Event Summon Tickets, 100 Gems

FKPUZYKN4L – 100 Gems, two Bunny Day Step-Up Summon Tickets, six Basic Summon Tickets

How to redeem codes in Project QT

Launch Project QT

Tap the menu button in the screen’s top-right

Select the Redeem Gift Code option

Type in the code you wish to redeem

Confirm the code to claim your reward

What do you use Coins, Gems, and Summon Tickets for?

Project QT is all about getting new characters and leveling them up to be the best in every aspect, from their stats to weapons and gear. You’ll use Coins and Gems to buy new items for your characters and enhance their abilities when you come to use them. This will also help you level them up faster because they’ll be able to take on more challenging enemies. Summon Tickets are used to acquire new characters. This is one of the only ways to get them and Summon Tickets are hard to come by. That’s why these codes can give you a massive advantage over other players. With the right codes, you can quickly acquire some of the best characters in the game without even trying.