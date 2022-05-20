All Project QT Gift Codes (May 2022)
Make your play time more rewarding.
Project QT is the latest mobile title from Nutaku. It’s a free-to-play Android game that pits players against puzzles, throws them into hardcore RPG battles, has romanceable characters, and a shocking lack of clothing. This article contains all the codes you can use to make the most of your time with the game.
Working Project QT codes
The following are all the codes we know to work in Project QT. Please read the section at the end of this article to learn how to redeem codes in the game.
- ZDGKQL4AFN – 100 Gems, two Event Summon Tickets, three Medium AP Restoration Potions
- HWWJT4R8RP – 100 Gems, 30,000 Coins, and 2 Event Summon Tickets
- TGVDKY4HEQ – Two Summon tickets, 100 Gems, and 30,000 Coins
- MRRCR248CT – 100 Gems, 30,000 Coins, and 2 Summoner Splash Summon Tickets
Expired Project QT codes
Below are all the codes we know to have expired for the game. Each code has an expiry date which you can check on the official Project QT Discord server.
- KRKNWHM63B – Six Coin Summon Tickets, two Campus Step-Up Tickets, 100 Gems
- AEU3RXEWUH – One Second Anniversary Ticket, two Event Summon Tickets, 100 Gems
- FKPUZYKN4L – 100 Gems, two Bunny Day Step-Up Summon Tickets, six Basic Summon Tickets
How to redeem codes in Project QT
- Launch Project QT
- Tap the menu button in the screen’s top-right
- Select the Redeem Gift Code option
- Type in the code you wish to redeem
- Confirm the code to claim your reward
What do you use Coins, Gems, and Summon Tickets for?
Project QT is all about getting new characters and leveling them up to be the best in every aspect, from their stats to weapons and gear. You’ll use Coins and Gems to buy new items for your characters and enhance their abilities when you come to use them. This will also help you level them up faster because they’ll be able to take on more challenging enemies. Summon Tickets are used to acquire new characters. This is one of the only ways to get them and Summon Tickets are hard to come by. That’s why these codes can give you a massive advantage over other players. With the right codes, you can quickly acquire some of the best characters in the game without even trying.