All Raid: Shadow Legends Promo Codes (April 2022)

Raid: Shadow Legends is a turn-based mobile game where you’ll be able to carefully work through the game’s campaign using your various heroes. As you progress through the game, you’ll acquire Shards that give you access to unique heroes to add to your roster, giving you more team combinations. If you’re looking for bonus rewards while you’re playing, you’ll want to try to input a code for your account. These are all Raid: Shadow Legends Promo Codes for April 2022.

All Raid: Shadow Legends codes for April 2022

These are all the codes you can input onto your account during April 2022. These codes will be available every so often. We encourage you to grab them as quickly as possible before they expire. You can only redeem one promotional code a day, though.

Code Reward 3YEARSRAID 100 Multi-battle attempts, 20 XP brews, a legendary skill tome, 250,000 silver, and 250 energy ESLPRO Three Potions and Three books Gator Random free reward for your account Gift1 Arena tokens and energy refills Gullible Random free rewards for your account KRISKMAS21 Experience Points and Energy Refills MURDERGIFT 500,000 Silver, energy potions, three-day experience point boost, and three multi-battles attempts NINJA 500,000 Silver, energy potions, three-day experience boost, and three multi-battles attempts PCRAID2022 Experience points and energy refills POWERSTARTER You can only receive these rewards as a new account. RAIDGOODIES Random free rewards for your account RAIDXMAS21 Experience points and energy refills realhell 500 energy, one million silver, two epic books, and 50 autobattles S1MPLE 350,000 silver, three-day experience boost, four energy refills, and 20 magic experience brews SPOOKY13 Random free rewards for your account TGA2021 Energy refills TGASALE Unlock the champion Fayne, 200,000 silver, 60 gems, an epic skill tome, 10 greater spirit positions, and 15 arcane potions YTPCOFFER22 500,000 silver, three multi-battles, a three-day experience boost, and six energy potions

How to redeem Raid: Shadow Legends promotion codes

When you’re ready to redeem one of these codes, make sure you have the game downloaded and open the application. Click the left side of your screen on the menu with three bars, and select the “Promo code” options. Here, you’ll be able to input any of the above codes you have not yet collected on your Raid: Shadow Legends account.