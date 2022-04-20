All Roblox Guess the Emoji answers
Placing a name to the face.
With over 13 million visits, Guess the Emoji in Roblox is an excellent puzzle game that can last you a handful of hours. As the name suggests, the objective is to figure out what the emojis in a given level are trying to spell out so that you can reach the next puzzle. The game bears over 200 puzzles to solve, so you’re bound to be stuck on at least one. Here’s every answer in Guess the Emoji.
When you enter a puzzle room, you’ll be able to type in the answer from the text chat in the top-left corner of the screen. Thankfully, the answers are not case-sensitive or space-sensitive. So, as long as you have the correct spelling, you should be able to advance to the next puzzle. All of the game’s 227 puzzle answers are listed below, in order of their level.
- keychain
- birthday party
- book worm
- Burger King
- chocolate milk
- corn dog
- cowboy
- doorbell
- Easter egg
- family photo
- family tree
- firetruck
- sunflower
- photo bomb
- french fries
- iPhone
- lady bug
- moonwalk
- pizza box
- piggy bank
- shooting star
- sunglasses
- sunlight
- popcorn
- shoebox
- love letter
- Winnie the Pooh
- pumpkin pie
- hot chocolate
- blowfish
- lemonade
- Apple Watch
- Xbox
- flowerbed
- phone charger
- gold fish
- fried eggs
- Taco Bell
- apple tree
- glass door
- happy meal
- boxing bag
- hot chick
- lipstick
- cold feet
- ice ice baby
- plants vs zombies
- movie clip
- jellyfish
- crybaby
- catwalk
- honeybee
- night owl
- handbag
- chocolate bunny
- snowman
- treehouse
- key ring
- honey bear
- top hat
- bedtime
- chicken wings
- cupcake
- rockstar
- toothbrush
- Xbox One
- home run
- dog house
- dog food
- ice cream truck
- fire alarm
- moonlight
- Lion King
- cherry tree
- Batman
- fire ant
- t shirt
- sunhat
- wedding
- Xbox controller
- banana boat
- barber shop
- blue moon
- catfish
- cat nap
- Catwoman
- grandparents
- Happy Feet
- fish and chips
- home sweet home
- horse power
- iTunes
- lighthouse
- Pizza Hut
- rocket science
- shellfish
- silent night
- hairbrush
- Starbucks
- starfish
- sunburn
- Deadpool
- phone case
- earthworm
- handprint
- Angry Birds
- Apple TV
- happy ending
- hot dog
- earring
- party pooper
- paper cut
- pork chop
- crash
- forest fire
- down to earth
- Bear Grylls
- sleep walk
- hot air balloon
- group chat
- seahorse
- spicy chicken
- Miss Piggy
- carwash
- Cat in the Hat
- Fruit Ninja
- sleeping pills
- movie star
- secret
- McDonalds
- American pie
- Bank of America
- Bee Movie
- fast food
- rainbow
- Spongebob
- turn down for what
- seashell
- be right back
- football
- strong man
- queen bee
- campfire
- water gun
- wheelchair
- dead fishes
- Robocop
- update
- Guitar Hero
- British Airways
- Cookie Monster
- dentist
- drama queen
- Elizabeth
- dead tired
- fruit punch
- Finding Nemo
- Gangnam Style
- queen of hearts
- Tiger Woods
- Walking Dead
- goatee
- unicorn
- Transformers
- watch dog
- punch line
- movie director
- cocktail party
- candy apple
- hammer time
- Harry Potter
- mad hatter
- lucky star
- man vs food
- car pool
- rocket fuel
- Canadian bacon
- panda
- Kung Fu Panda
- illuminati
- Iron Man
- epic sax guy
- death run
- time is money
- bed bugs
- Skittles
- recycled paper
- atm pin
- bomb shell
- pool party
- bible
- sweet and sour pork
- Crocodile Dundee
- music to my ears
- Princess Peach
- NYPD
- horse shoe
- scary movie
- eyeliner
- Jason
- seesaw
- pinhead
- no pain no gain
- TMNT
- Pewdiepie
- Aladdin
- apple pie
- runny nose
- dancing queen
- bad hair day
- Eminem
- area fifty one
- graduation day
- fast car
- hot shot
- Redbull
- footprint
- hotmail
- French toast
- earphone
- bread box
- Hunger Games
- turtle head
- paramedic
- hammerhead shark
- Xbox One controller
- Winners Section