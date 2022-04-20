All Roblox Guess the Emoji answers

Placing a name to the face.

With over 13 million visits, Guess the Emoji in Roblox is an excellent puzzle game that can last you a handful of hours. As the name suggests, the objective is to figure out what the emojis in a given level are trying to spell out so that you can reach the next puzzle. The game bears over 200 puzzles to solve, so you’re bound to be stuck on at least one. Here’s every answer in Guess the Emoji.

When you enter a puzzle room, you’ll be able to type in the answer from the text chat in the top-left corner of the screen. Thankfully, the answers are not case-sensitive or space-sensitive. So, as long as you have the correct spelling, you should be able to advance to the next puzzle. All of the game’s 227 puzzle answers are listed below, in order of their level.

  1. keychain
  2. birthday party
  3. book worm
  4. Burger King
  5. chocolate milk
  6. corn dog
  7. cowboy
  8. doorbell
  9. Easter egg
  10. family photo
  11. family tree
  12. firetruck
  13. sunflower
  14. photo bomb
  15. french fries
  16. iPhone
  17. lady bug
  18. moonwalk
  19. pizza box
  20. piggy bank
  21. shooting star
  22. sunglasses
  23. sunlight
  24. popcorn
  25. shoebox
  26. love letter
  27. Winnie the Pooh
  28. pumpkin pie
  29. hot chocolate
  30. blowfish
  31. lemonade
  32. Apple Watch
  33. Xbox
  34. flowerbed
  35. phone charger
  36. gold fish
  37. fried eggs
  38. Taco Bell
  39. apple tree
  40. glass door
  41. happy meal
  42. boxing bag
  43. hot chick
  44. lipstick
  45. cold feet
  46. ice ice baby
  47. plants vs zombies
  48. movie clip
  49. jellyfish
  50. crybaby
  51. catwalk
  52. honeybee
  53. night owl
  54. handbag
  55. chocolate bunny
  56. snowman
  57. treehouse
  58. key ring
  59. honey bear
  60. top hat
  61. bedtime
  62. chicken wings
  63. cupcake
  64. rockstar
  65. toothbrush
  66. Xbox One
  67. home run
  68. dog house
  69. dog food
  70. ice cream truck
  71. fire alarm
  72. moonlight
  73. Lion King
  74. cherry tree
  75. Batman
  76. fire ant
  77. t shirt
  78. sunhat
  79. wedding
  80. Xbox controller
  81. banana boat
  82. barber shop
  83. blue moon
  84. catfish
  85. cat nap
  86. Catwoman
  87. grandparents
  88. Happy Feet
  89. fish and chips
  90. home sweet home
  91. horse power
  92. iTunes
  93. lighthouse
  94. Pizza Hut
  95. rocket science
  96. shellfish
  97. silent night
  98. hairbrush
  99. Starbucks
  100. starfish
  101. sunburn
  102. Deadpool
  103. phone case
  104. earthworm
  105. handprint
  106. Angry Birds
  107. Apple TV
  108. happy ending
  109. hot dog
  110. earring
  111. party pooper
  112. paper cut
  113. pork chop
  114. crash
  115. forest fire
  116. down to earth
  117. Bear Grylls
  118. sleep walk
  119. hot air balloon
  120. group chat
  121. seahorse
  122. spicy chicken
  123. Miss Piggy
  124. carwash
  125. Cat in the Hat
  126. Fruit Ninja
  127. sleeping pills
  128. movie star
  129. secret
  130. McDonalds
  131. American pie
  132. Bank of America
  133. Bee Movie
  134. fast food
  135. rainbow
  136. Spongebob
  137. turn down for what
  138. seashell
  139. be right back
  140. football
  141. strong man
  142. queen bee
  143. campfire
  144. water gun
  145. wheelchair
  146. dead fishes
  147. Robocop
  148. update
  149. Guitar Hero
  150. British Airways
  151. Cookie Monster
  152. dentist
  153. drama queen
  154. Elizabeth
  155. dead tired
  156. fruit punch
  157. Finding Nemo
  158. Gangnam Style
  159. queen of hearts
  160. Tiger Woods
  161. Walking Dead
  162. goatee
  163. unicorn
  164. Transformers
  165. watch dog
  166. punch line
  167. movie director
  168. cocktail party
  169. candy apple
  170. hammer time
  171. Harry Potter
  172. mad hatter
  173. lucky star
  174. man vs food
  175. car pool
  176. rocket fuel
  177. Canadian bacon
  178. panda
  179. Kung Fu Panda
  180. illuminati
  181. Iron Man
  182. epic sax guy
  183. death run
  184. time is money
  185. bed bugs
  186. Skittles
  187. recycled paper
  188. atm pin
  189. bomb shell
  190. pool party
  191. bible
  192. sweet and sour pork
  193. Crocodile Dundee
  194. music to my ears
  195. Princess Peach
  196. NYPD
  197. horse shoe
  198. scary movie
  199. eyeliner
  200. Jason
  201. seesaw
  202. pinhead
  203. no pain no gain
  204. TMNT
  205. Pewdiepie
  206. Aladdin
  207. apple pie
  208. runny nose
  209. dancing queen
  210. bad hair day
  211. Eminem
  212. area fifty one
  213. graduation day
  214. fast car
  215. hot shot
  216. Redbull
  217. footprint
  218. hotmail
  219. French toast
  220. earphone
  221. bread box
  222. Hunger Games
  223. turtle head
  224. paramedic
  225. hammerhead shark
  226. Xbox One controller
  227. Winners Section

