Roblox Star codes (May 2022)
Support your favorite Roblox content creator with star codes.
Anyone who has a favorite Roblox content creator will need to look into star codes to help support them whenever you buy Robux. When you use a star code, 5% of the money you put towards Robux will directly go to the creator whose code you put in, with no extra cost to you.
How to redeem a code
To put in the star code, simply go to purchase Robux and enter one of the following codes when prompted on the left-hand side when choosing a payment method. It is as simple as that. After entering one of the codes found below, Roblox will save that code onto your account for two weeks, so any further purchases you make in that time frame will automatically help those creators as well.
Roblox star codes
Here are all of the current star codes available. Bolded items are the names of the creator being compensated, with the code being the entry directly following it.
- 3sb – 3SB Games
- 440HP – 440hp
- Aati Plays – Aati
- AbsintoJ – ABJ
- Alex – Crafted
- Aline Games – AlineGames
- Alonezinho X – Alonezinho
- Alles Ava Gaming – Ava
- AlphaGG – AlphaGG
- AlvinBlox – AlvinBlox
- Amberry – Amberry
- Amy Lee – Amy
- Andre Nicholas – Andre
- Angelazz – Angels
- AnielicA – AnielicA
- Anix – Anix
- Annoying Orange Gaming – TootyFruit
- Ant – Ant
- Ant Antixx – Antixx
- ApplyingTM – TM
- Armenti – Armenti
- AshleyBunni – Bunni
- Ashleyosity – Ashley
- AshleyTheUnicorn – Unicorn
- AtlasZero – AtlasZero
- Avocado Playz – Avocado
- Axiore – axiore
- Ayzria – Ayzria
- Bananinha – Delani
- bandi – bandi
- Bandites – Bandites
- Baxtrix – Baxtrix
- BeaPlays – Bea
- Bebe Milo – BebeMilo
- Benni – Benni
- Benx – Benx
- BereghostGames – TheFGNCrew
- Betroner y Noangy – BYN
- BiaGamer – BiaGamer
- Biel Henrique – Biel
- bigbst4tz2 – BIGB2
- BigDadT – Clover
- BIGHEAD – bighead
- BitSquid – BitSquid
- Blah Squad – Icy
- Blox4Fun – Blox4Fun
- Blue Blob – BLOB
- BlueBug – Blue
- Bluxxy Gaming – Bluxxy
- BolzarX – Bolz
- Bonnie Builds – Tulips
- Bubbles – bubbles
- Builderboy TV – Builderboy
- Buur – Buur
- BramP – bramP
- Brancoala Games – Brancoala
- BREN0RJ – BREN0RJ
- BriannaPlayz – Brianna
- BrittanyPlays – Brittany
- ByDerank – ByDerank
- callmehhaley – CMH
- Calixo – Calixo
- CaptainJackAttack – Attack
- Captainly – Cap
- Captain Capi – Capi
- CaptainTate21 – Captain
- Carakuchi – kuchi
- Carbon Meister Plays – Carbon
- Cari – Cari
- Carol TV – CarolTV
- CatFer – CatFer
- Catypink Juega – Catypink
- Caylus – Caylus
- Ceeberry – Ceeberry
- Celestial Roblox – Celestial
- Cerority – Cero
- Cerso – Cerso
- Cheo Power – CheoPower
- CherryAhrizona – CherryBaby
- ChillzCx – Chillz
- Chocoblox – Chocoblox
- Chrisandthemike – Chrisatm
- Chrisu Gaming – Chrisu
- cKev – ckev
- Claus – Clausofc
- Cleanse Beam – Clean
- Comfy Sunday – Cutely
- Complex Roblox – Complex
- Cookie Cutter – CANDY
- Conor3D – Conor3D
- corny – corny
- Cortesgo – Chidori
- Cosmic – Cosmic
- CQQP – cqqp
- CraftedRL – Crafted
- Craxel – craxel
- CrazyErzy – CrazyErzy
- Cryptize – cryptize
- CrystalSims – Crystal
- Cybernova – Cybernova
- DeeterPlays – DeeterPlays
- DefildPlays – Defiled
- DandanPH – Dandan
- Danny Jesden – Danny
- DaPanda Girl – PandaWanda
- DatBrian – DatBrian
- Daylin’s FunHouse – FunSquad
- deathvanessa – Death
- DeeterPlays – DeeterPlay
- Devoun – Mango
- DefildPlays – Defild
- DeGoBloX – Dego
- Denis – Denis
- DfieldMark – DfieldMark
- DigitizedPixels – Digi
- Digito Plays – Digito
- Digopollo – Pollo
- DimerDillon – DIMER
- DogBon62 – DogBon
- DOLLASTIC PLAYS! – Dollastic
- Dom – Dom
- Dr Laba – Laba
- Draconite Dragon – Draco
- DV Plays – DV
- elemperadormaxiyt – Emperador
- El Trollino – Trollino
- elDanielGT – DanielGT
- Elite – E
- elitelupus – elite
- Ephicsea – Ephicsea
- Emily vs Evelyn Gaming – EandE
- EmpireBlox – EmpireBlox
- ErikCarr – ErikCarr
- ErnieC3 – ErnieC3
- Euri Wings – Euri
- Evanbear1 – EB1
- EYYCHEEV – Stronk
- Fadedplayz – Faded
- Faeglow – Glow
- FancySmash – Fancy
- FakerUp – fakerup
- FanaticalLight – Fanatic
- Fera – Ferabux
- FGTeeV – FGTEEV
- Fini Juega – Fini
- Fishy – Fishy
- Flamingo – Flamingo
- Flashii – Flashii
- Flebsy – Flebsy
- Flexer97YT – Otaku
- Flxral – Flxral
- FoamyBubbles – Foamy
- Folix – Folix
- Foncri – Foncri
- ForeverSparks – Sparks
- Fraser2TheMax – F2TM
- Frenchrxses – Rose
- Frite – Frite
- FUDZ – Fudz
- FunkySquadHD – Funky
- FunnyBunny – bunny
- FunPiggy – Piggy
- Furious Jumper – Furious
- FusionZGamer – Fusion
- Futura – Futura
- Flexer97YT – Otaku
- Fnatic – iifnatik
- FunkySquad413 – Funky
- Fuzz – Fuzz
- Gaby gamer – Gaby
- GallantGaming – Gallant
- Gamer Hexapod – Hexapod
- Gamer Kawaii – kawaii
- GamerNom – GamerNom
- GamingMermaid – Mermaid
- GamingWithKev – GWKFamily
- GamingwithVYT – V
- Geko97 – Otaku
- GianBlox – GianBlox
- GH0KS – GH0KS
- GhostInTheCosmos – Ghost
- Glitch – Glitch
- Godstatus – Status
- GoingLimited – GOING
- GoldenGlare – Gold
- gorygaming24601 – Gory
- grace k – gracek
- GraserPlays – graser
- Gravycatman – Gravy
- GroovyDominoes52 – Groovy
- Gunslaya – Gun
- HandN – HandN
- hannahlovescows – Cows
- haramics – haram
- Heorua – Heo
- HeyItsJames – James
- Hey Misty – Misty
- HeyRosalina – Rosalina
- hey sant – HeySant
- HelloItsVG – VG
- HappyBlack – happyblack
- HW5567 – HW5567
- Hxyila – Hxyila
- Hyper – Hyper
- HyperCookie – Cookie
- I_lovejava – Java
- iAirRon – Air
- iamSanna – iamSanna
- ianut – ianut
- ibemaine – IBeMaine
- IBella – Bella
- iBugou – iBugou
- iDakeeCore – iDakeeCore
- iFresproYT – iFres
- iGuz – iGuz
- ImaGamerGirl – gamergirl
- Inemafoo – Inemafoo
- Infernasu – Infernasu
- iKotori – iKotori
- IntelPlayz – INTELPLAYZ
- inquisitormaster – Alex
- invictor – invictor
- iTown Gameplay – iTown
- ItsLimey – Limey
- It’s Akeila – Akeila
- Its Ashley Playz YT – Ash
- Its Matty – Matty
- ItsFunneh – Funneh
- ItsMatrix – Matrix
- Its SugarCoffee – SugarCoffe
- It’s Siena – Siena
- ItzVexo – ItzVexo
- Jackeryz – Jack
- Jake Globox – Globox
- Jake Pudding – Pudim
- Jameskii – Jameskii
- Jamie ThatBloxer – Jamie
- Janet and Kate – TEAMJK
- Joao joao – joaojoao
- jatatochip – jatato
- javie12 – javie12
- Jayingee – Jake
- J-Bug – jbug
- JD – JD
- Jeffblox – Jeffblox
- Jeffo – Jeffo
- Jeenius – Jeen
- JeromeASF – Jerome
- Jenstine – jenstine
- jeruhmi – cat
- JessEmma – Butterfly
- jessetc – Jesse
- JesuaCunnigham – Jesua
- Jie GamingStudio – JIE
- Joe Albanese – Joe
- JoeyDaPlayer – Joey
- JoJocraftHP – JoJo
- JUAUMZINHO – JUAUM
- JudoUnicorn – Judo
- Juegahora – Zanahoria
- Julia MineGirl -MineGirl
- JunRoots – JunRoots
- Jvnq – Jvnq
- JymbowSlice – Jymbow
- Kaden Fumblebottom – Kaden
- Karim Juega – KarimJuega
- Karola20 – Karola20
- Kavra – Kavra
- Kawaii Kunicorn – kunicorn
- Keisyo – cat
- KepuTheCat – Kepu
- Kelvingts – Kelvin
- Kindly Keyin Star – Keyin
- King Luffy – Luffy
- KingOfYouTube – King
- Kodak – Kodak
- Kori – Kori
- KraoESp – KraoESp
- KreekCraft – RealKreek
- KrystinPlays – Krystin
- KTG Gaming – KTG
- LaniRoblox – LANI
- LankyBox – LankyBox
- LariGamer – LariGamer
- Laughability – Laugh
- LavenderBlossom – Lav
- Lawlieet 20 – Lawlieet20
- LazarBeam – LAZAR
- LcLc – LcLc
- Leah Ashe – LeahAshe
- Legolaz – Legolaz
- LiaBlossoms – Blossoms
- Liege North – Liege
- limamosca – Limamosca
- Linkmon99 – Linkmon99
- L0GinHDi – LOGinHDi
- locus – locus
- Lokis – Lokis
- Lonnie – Lonnie
- Lons Gamer – Lons
- Luky– Luky
- LunaBlox – LunaBlox
- Lunar Eclipse – Lunar
- Luuy – Luuy
- Luzablxx – LaLuza
- Lyna – Lyna
- Mackenzie Turner Roblox – Cuties
- Maeva Games Videos – Maeva
- Magicbus – Magic
- Magikarp Films – Magikarp
- Mahadinoor Playz – Maha
- Maislie – Maislie
- Manucraft – manucraft
- Mariana Nana – MariNana
- MatrixPlaysRB – Matrix
- MathFacter360 – Math
- Matsbxb – Mats
- mayrushart – mayrushart
- MedTw – MedTw
- Melina – Melina
- MelzinhaMel Games – Melzinha
- MeganPlays – MeganPlays
- MiaGames – MiaGames
- Miannn – Miannn
- MICHI RØBLØX – MichuRblx
- MicroGuardian – Micro
- Mila FunPlayer – MilaFun
- MikeyDood – MIKEY
- MiniBloxia – Mini
- Mislicious Play – Mislicious
- MK – mk
- Model8197 – MODEL
- MoFlare – Moflare
- Moonfallx – Moon
- Mr_Booshot – Doge
- Mr.Bunny – MrBunny
- MrLokazo86 – MrLokazo86
- MrPankeyk – Pancake
- Mud Playz – Mud
- MuneebParwazMP – Muneeb
- Mxddsie – Pink
- MxghtyJxstin – Mighty
- Myster0y – Myster0y
- MyUsernamesThis – Bacon
- NanoProdigy – Nano
- Natasha Panda – Panda
- Natsuki Sel – NatsukiSel
- Nezi Plays Roblox – EpicSquad
- NicksDaga – NicksDaga
- Nicole Kimmi – Kiwwis
- Nicole Maffi – Maffi
- Night_foxx – NightFoxx
- Noangy – BYN
- Noclypso – Noclypso
- noekje – noe
- NO_DATA – purple
- Noob Master – Noob
- NotThnxCya – ThnxCya
- Notive – Notive
- O1G – O1G
- ObliviousHD – Oblivious
- oGVexx – oGVexx
- Okeh Gaming TV – Okeh
- okgamerman – Playonyx
- Ominous Nebula – Ominous
- OneSpottedFriend – Friend
- Oscar – Oscar
- OurFire Plays – Ourfire
- PaintingRainbows – Rainbow
- PandazPlay – Pandaz
- Papile – Jupapile
- Paula Urbaez – Paulita
- PeepGuy – Peep
- PeetahBread – Peetah
- Peter Toys – PeterToys
- PGHLFilms – PGHLFilms
- Phoeberry – Phoeberry
- Pietragamesyt – pietrayt
- PiggyMasterZ – PMZ
- PiggyPlayz – Animal
- PinkfateGames – Pinky
- PinkLeaf – PinkLeaf
- Playonyx – Playonyx
- Plech – Plech
- Plique – Plique
- Poke – Poke
- PremiumSalad – Premium
- PrestonPlayz – Preston
- Pretzel Etzel – Pretzel
- PREZLEY – prezley
- Prime Furious – Prime
- Princess Royale – Princess
- Princess Tori – Tori
- Proton Plays Roblox – proton
- PurxpleRblx – Purxple
- Raconidas – Raconidas
- Rainway – Rainway
- Rainster – Rainster
- Rambling Ramul – Ram
- Rareyma – Rarey
- Rax – Rax
- RazorFishGaming – Razorfish
- Realistic Gaming – RealisticG
- RealMoby – Moby
- Realrosesarered – Realroses
- Reddzzyx – Red
- RedKill – Redkill
- Rektway – rektway
- RELL GAMES -rell
- Remainings – Remainings
- RenLeaf – PinkLeaf
- RiusPlay – RiusPlay
- Roblox Minigunner – Minigunner
- ROBLOXMuff – ROBLOXMuff
- Robstix – robstix
- RODNY – RODNY
- Ropo – RopoRoblox
- Roof – roof
- Roplex Gaming – Roplex
- Rovi23 – Rovi23
- roxhiroblox – Roxy
- RoxiCake Gamer – Awadeuwu
- Royale Dior – Dior
- Royale Roleplay – Royale
- Ruby Games – Ruby
- RufflesOfficial – Ruffles
- RussoPlays – Russo
- ryguyrocky – Ryguyrocky
- Saoli – Saoli
- SATSHA JUEGA – SATSHA
- ScooterSmash0 – Smash
- ScriptedMatt – Scripted
- SD Mittens – SDMittens
- Sebee – Sebee
- Seedeng – See
- SeerRblx – seer
- Seniac – Seniac
- SeñoritoFran – SrFrances
- Shadow Network – Shadow
- ShanePlays – ShanePlays
- SharkBlox – SharkBlox
- Shaylo – Shaylo
- Signicial – Signicial
- Silent Playz – Silent
- Silly on Roblox – Silly
- SiimplyBubliie – bubliie
- SimplyCoco – Coco
- SimplySpring – Spring
- Sketch – Sketch
- SkippyPlays – Skippy
- Sleghart – sleghart
- Sleigher – Sleigher
- Squid Magic – squid
- Smurfzin – smurf
- SnowRBX – snow
- Snug Life – Snug
- Socksfor3 – Socks
- SofiaTube – SofiaTube
- Sons of Fun – sons
- Sontix – Sontix
- So Por Causa – SoPorCausa
- Sopo Squad Gaming – sopo
- Soy Blue – azul
- Soy Mandy Games – Mandy
- Spek? – Spek
- Spiel Mit Mir – SpielMit
- SrJuancho – Juancho
- SrtaLuly – SrtaLuly
- StaTick – Statick
- Stevebloxian – Steve
- Striker180x – Striker
- Stream Ca Roblox – Stream
- Stronbol – Stronbol
- Sub’s Blox World – Sub
- Suliin18YT – Suliin18YT
- Super Dog Tyler – super
- SunsetSafari – SUNSET
- SweePee – SweePee
- S_Viper – viper
- TanqR – TanqR
- Tapparay – Tapparay
- TapWater – Tap
- TBNRwife – Brianna
- Teenager Paul – Paul
- Telanthric – Telanthric
- Temprist – temprist
- Terabrite Games – Brite
- Tex HS – TexHS
- TinenQa – TinenQa
- ThatGuy – ThatGuy
- Th3c0nnman – Conn
- TheEvilShark – animal
- The Box Quiz – Boxy
- The Crystalline Gamerz – GEMZ
- The Frustrated Gamer – TFG
- TheGreatACE – ACE
- THE KAPOLAR – Kapolar
- The Meg and Mo Show -MEGA
- The Monkey – Monkey
- therealcybernova – Cybernova
- TheRoPo – RopoRoblox
- The Star Squad – StarSquad
- Thumbs Up Family – TUFGAMING
- Thinknoodles Noodles
- Thiq Betty – Thiq
- ThnxCya – ThnxCya
- Throbpenz – Papathar
- Tigre TV – tigretv
- Tinyturtle Roblox – Tinyturtle
- TitanHammerYT – Titan
- Tofuu – Tofuu
- ToxicJim – Toxic
- TrafTheOpest – Opest
- TroyanoNanoReturns – Troyanito
- True Entertainer – True
- tsetYT – tsetyt
- Turtles Wear Raincoats – turtle
- TussyGames – Tussy
- TW Dessi – Dessi
- TwiistedPandora – Twiisted
- Tx_cle – Txcles
- Uncle Kizaru – Kizaru
- Unlimited – Unlimited
- unicorn_akeesha109 – akeesha
- Unicorn Twins – PIZZA
- V2 Plays – V2
- ValenLatina – ValenStar
- VeD_DeV – VeDDeV
- Volt – Volt
- VikingPrincessJazmin – VPJ
- Waike – Waike
- WikiaColors – Wiki
- XanderPlaysThis – Xander
- xdarzethx – Gremlins
- Xegothasgot – Xegot
- XenoTy – Xeno
- XericPlayz – Xeric
- xEnesR – Enes
- xMarcelo – xMarcelo
- Xpie – Xpie
- xThyEdgarx – Edgar
- Xou – Xou
- Yayixd Changuito – Yayixd
- Yokai – Yokai
- YoSoyLoki – Loki
- yTowakGb – yTowakGb
- ZaiLetsPlay – Zai
- Zilgon – Zilgon
- ZacharyZaxor – TheSquad
- Zerophyx – zerophyx
- ZephPlayz – ZephPlayz
- Zepyxl – zepyxl
- ZOMG – ZOMG
- zOnwley – Zon
- ZulyYT – ZulyYT