All roles to play in Goose Goose Duck
Don’t let these roles ruffle your feathers.
Goose Goose Duck is a social deduction game very similar to Among Us, but they have been much more open to including a variety of roles if you want them included in your lobby. These roles will change up how you play each game and can announce a surprise victor at the most unexpected times. Here is a complete list of every role in Goose Goose Duck and what you can do in that role.
Basic roles
- Ducks – These players are essentially the Impostors. They need to secretively kill all of the Geese to win the game.
- Goose – These players are essentially Crewmates. They will need to work together to vote out the Ducks or complete all their tasks to win the game.
Special roles
- Adventurer Goose – You cannot die from the environment.
- Assassin Duck – If you guess a role correctly, you will kill a player in a meeting. You die if you are wrong.
- Avenger Goose – If you witness another Goose being murdered, you can kill the murderer temporarily.
- Birdwatcher Goose – Can see through walls but has limited regular vision.
- Bodyguard Goose – You are assigned another player to protect. If you stand between them and the killer, you die instead and get a bonus.
- Canadian Goose – If someone kills you, they will automatically self-report your body.
- Cannibal Duck – You can eat a corpse once per game to hide a body.
- Celebrity Goose – Alerts the other Geese when you are killed.
- Demolitionist Duck – You plant bombs on other players.
- Detective Goose – You can investigate a player once per game to see if they have killed anyone.
- Dodo – You win if you are voted out, so try to act suspiciously.
- Dueling Dodos – If the other Dodo in the game is killed, you win if you are voted out. You can complete your tasks to be able to kill the other Dodo if they are still alive.
- Falcon – Always automatically skips voting. You win by being the last one alive and can only lose by Ducks pulling off sabotage or Geese completing all tasks if you are still alive.
- Gravy Goose – Completing tasks will increase your bounty, survive to prevent whoever kills you from getting your currency.
- Hitman Duck – Kills give you a bonus.
- Identity Thief Duck – When you kill someone, you transform into them until a meeting happens.
- Locksmith Goose – You can open the jail door anytime.
- Lover Goose/Duck – If you and your lover are the last ones alive, you both win.
- Mechanic Goose – Can use vents.
- Medium Goose – Can detect how many ghosts are present at any time.
- Mimic Goose – Ducks see you as another duck.
- Morphling Duck – You can disguise yourself as others.
- Mortician Goose – You investigate corpses to see what their role was.
- Ninja Duck – You can kill two people who are close enough at the same time.
- Party Duck – You choose players to give a high-pitched voice to in meetings.
- Pigeon – Transmit a disease to all players before a meeting is called to win.
- Politician Goose – You cannot be sent to jail and you win voting ties.
- Professional Duck – You cannot report corpses, and Geese can not see your kills. They will automatically report them if they get close.
- Sherrif Goose – You can kill anyone, but if you kill a Goose, you die.
- Silencer Duck – You can mute a player from saying anything during meetings.
- Snitch Duck – If you are the only person to vote for a player they are put into jail.
- Snoop Goose – Can hide in nooks and crannies.
- Spy Duck – If you are the only one to vote for a player in a meeting, you will learn their role.
- Technician Goose – Can approximately detect where sabotages are called in.
- Undertaker Duck – You can slowly drag bodies to try and hide them.
- Vigilante Goose – Can kill one player without consequences.
- Vulture – Your only objective is to eat the corpse of a murdered Goose.