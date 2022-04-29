All roles to play in Goose Goose Duck

Goose Goose Duck is a social deduction game very similar to Among Us, but they have been much more open to including a variety of roles if you want them included in your lobby. These roles will change up how you play each game and can announce a surprise victor at the most unexpected times. Here is a complete list of every role in Goose Goose Duck and what you can do in that role.

Basic roles

Ducks – These players are essentially the Impostors. They need to secretively kill all of the Geese to win the game.

Goose – These players are essentially Crewmates. They will need to work together to vote out the Ducks or complete all their tasks to win the game.

Special roles