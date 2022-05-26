All romance options in My Time at Sandrock

My Time at Sandrock brings not only a whole new city and landscape for players to explore and enjoy, but it also has a whole new cast of characters to meet. From quirky and loveable to stand-offish, there’s no lack of diversity in the NPCs here, and as we know with the My Time games, there are a lot of them that can be romanced. My Time at Sandrock’s romance options leave plenty of room for choice, and for those characters you can’t romance, there are still plenty of great friendships to be made.

Amirah

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The elder sister of Arvio, Amirah, is the local potter of the town. She and Arvio recently moved to Sandrock from Barnarock. She’s becoming more and more renowned for her sculptures outside of Sandrock.

Arvio

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Arvio is the younger brother of Amirah. He’s charming and great at striking a conversation. He also owns the local general goods store named By The Stairs. Unfortunately, Arvio can be a little manipulative, and if you’re not careful, you’ll get roped into his schemes.

Elsie

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Elsie is a pretty rough and tumble girl. Growing up on a yakmel ranch, she is lively, and you’ll often find her running around in the areas outside of Sandrock. She loves animals but is also a bit of a live wire.

Ernest

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Ernest is a writer who came from Atara. His reason for visiting is to investigate the notorious villain Logan and his story. Ernest is easily identifiable by his flashy clothes.

Fang

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Fang is the local doctor and a bit of an enigma. He has a pet bird named X and is less prone to a conversation when X is with him. Fang’s demeanor is a bit cold, and he doesn’t say much.

Grace

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Grace is an apprentice chef at the Blue Moon Saloon, and though she does try, she’s not very gifted in the culinary arts. However, she’s pretty friendly and is usually around the Blue Moon.

Heidi

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Heidi is the local architect of Sandrock. She’s a capable and intelligent woman who traveled to Atara to complete her education. She also likes to write for the Tumbleweed Standard.

Mi-an

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Mi-an is your fellow builder in town. Positive, ambitious, and always looking to help, Mi-an can often be found wandering around the outskirts of town.

Owen

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Owen is the owner of the Blue Moon Saloon. Friendly and upbeat, he’s the man who has the insider line on all the town’s residents.

Qi

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The only researcher in Sandrock, Qi is brilliant if lacking social capabilities. He hails from Vega 5 and is found with his nose in a book more often than not.

Unsuur

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Unsuur is a member of the Civil Corps. His past is a bit of a mystery, mainly because he’s often more comfortable taking a background role.

Kickstarter Romance Options

Following the benchmark completion of the Kickstarter campaign, the devs have also recently added new romance options. These are the currently announced romance options:

Burgess

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Burgess is a member of the Church and the man in charge of the town’s most precious resource – water. He is loyal to a fault, but he’s also too rigid and doesn’t generally forgive.

Catori

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Catori is an entrepreneur who moved to Sandrock after a divorce. She has a kid currently living in Atara with her mother. Catori is a shrewd businesswoman who aims to build a large entertainment complex named the Golden Goose.

Miguel

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Miguel is a minister for the Church. He’s also Matilda’s friend and is a wise and intelligent man who looks to help improve Sandrock.

Pen

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Pen has designated himself as a sort of superhero for Sandrock. He is a very loud and straightforward man who values appearance more than keeping people comfortable.