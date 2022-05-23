In Lost Ark, over 1200 Mokoko Seeds are scattered around the continent, waiting for you to swoop in and find them. These little collectibles are some of the most valuable things to pick up. They can be traded in for plenty of valuable rewards like potions that increase your stats or even new titles to showcase your accomplishments.

Some of the Mokoko Seeds are out in the wider world, but some require delving into dungeons to get them. If you’re taking on the Sapira Cave dungeon and want to know where to look for these little treasures, then here is everything you need to know to find them.

All Sapira Cave Mokoko Seed Locations in Lost Ark

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Sapiria Cave is located in the Ozhorn Hill region of Yudia. It isn’t challenging, but some areas aren’t always easy to find because of how the dungeon is laid out. Start by making your way to Point 1 on the map. This will be an area overlooking the path below. At the edge of the cliff, you’ll find the first of the dungeon’s nine Mokoko Seeds. From there, make your way back down around the path till you find the climbable route to Point 2, which has the second Mokoko Seed nestled in amongst some crates and boxes.

Next, make your way to the very top part of the map. At Point 3, you’ll find the third Mokoko Seed in a crevasse along the north wall. Then just take a quick walk to Point 4, only a few steps away, to get the fourth Mokoko Seed. From here, go down to Point 5. You won’t find any Mokoko Seeds here, but you will find a lever. Activate this level and then head down to Point 6 and activate another lever. Now head back up to Point 5, but look along the western wall as you go. An opening should have opened up that leads to Point 7 on the above map. Here, you’ll find two Mokoko Seeds to collect.

After collecting these seeds, head to Point 8 on the map. Here you’ll find a large stone circle on the floor. Just to the north of it, hidden amongst some dry brush, is another Mokoko Seed. Finally, head to Point 9 on the map. You’ll see a bit of wall with a slight bend in it. Walk into it, and you’ll find that it magically fades away at your approach. Head down the hidden path and find the last two Mokoko Seeds of Sipiria Cave.