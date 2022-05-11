All Scars of Erebus Locations in Rogue Legacy 2

Rogue Legacy 2 features a brand-new art style, modifiers that affect difficulty, many new traits, and some deviously hidden challenges. Outside of the Citadel, several biomes are home to new enemies and boss encounters. The manor itself is also home to new secrets, and this guide will break down the Scars of Erebus and what they do.

Unlocking the Scars of Erebus

The Scars of Erebus are a set of hidden challenges that can be completed and repeated for high scores. Unlike the Citadel, these are set challenges that RNG has no part in. These challenges are located in the hub, above the blacksmith and enchantress. The Drift House will not open until you beat your first boss. Challenge Estuary Lamech in the Citadel to open this new location permanently.

Scars of Erebus secrets

Each Scar is a different challenge, complete with its own unlocks and victory conditions. These set challenges will either be combat-focused or time-restricted. Finding emphatic connections in the Citadel and beyond will grant passive benefits inside the Scars of Erebus challenges. Each Scar is hidden unless revealed with a clue, but this table below will detail each Scar and how to unlock them.

Scar Title Scar Hint/Location Mending Erebus Inside the Drift House. A Simple Start Located inside Erebus, you can’t miss this Scar. Heavy Weapons In Erebus, start to climb the rocks after talking to Geras a third time. Halfway up, use a spell on the wall to find it. Two Masters Starting room of Citadel Agartha. Use Ivy Canopy to unlock the Scar. Narrow Praxis Enter Pizza Mundi and destroy the stacked barrels at the far-left end of the room. Bladed Rose Go to the Far Shores and use a spell on the right-most side of the cliff wall behind the statue. Closed Space Defeat the Estuary in the Stygian Study to find this hint. Automatons Enter Tubal’s workshop accessed from the Storeroom. Once inside, jump up to the area above the entrance and use an ability on the far-right wall. Spreading Poison

Defeat the Prime Estuary in Citadel Agartha to discover the hint for this Scar. Scar is located in Stygian Study and requires double jump.

Preserver of Life In Axis Mundi, climb on top of the gatehouse at the very end. The Rebels’ Road A hidden entrance before entering Naamah’s lore room. The Two Lovers Defeat the Poisoned Estuary in the Stygian Study to discover this hint. Nightmare Premonitions Climb to the top of the Tower of Lights to find this Scar. The Atlantis Spire Defeat the Reborn Estuary in Pishon Dry Lake to find this hint. Scar is located in Pishon Dry Lake. The Armada On the rocks heading to the Aether’s Wings Hierloom. Divergent Dimensions Requires the Mysterious Key. In the Tutorial, climb high and dash far left. Find this Scar below the campfire.

Unlocking and completing these Scars will award souls. These souls can be used as currency in the soul shop to unlock premium weapons and hybrid class features throughout Rogue Legacy 2’s content.