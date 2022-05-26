All Season 1 Roller Pass items in Roller Champions

Ubisoft’s free-to-play skating sports game Roller Champions is finally out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Yes, there is crossplay and cross progression, and yes, there’s a lot of loot to transfer between all those platforms. Roller Champions’ Roller Pass works like the Battle Pass you’d find in the likes of Fortnite or Call of Duty, with a ton of cosmetics to unlock.

There are two paths on the Roller Pass: free and premium. The premium will cost you Wheels, Roller Champions’ in-game currency. You can also spend extra Wheels to unlock tiers ahead of time. Otherwise, you’ll unlock them by gaining XP — “fans” as the game calls them — through matches. Progressing along the premium path unlocks the free stuff when you reach the appropriate tier, but the only way to get premium rewards is to pay upfront.

For a look at Roller Champions’ complete kickoff season Roller Past, see the list below. Free tier rewards are marked as such. Otherwise, everything else is unlocked in the premium pass.

Tiers 1-5

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Tier 1: Silver Fauxhawk (Common Hairstyle) [Free]

Tier 1: Impulse (Legendary Top)

Tier 2: Fame (Rare Gloves)

Tier 3: Lootball [Free]

Tier 3: 100 Wheels

Tier 4: Tighten Muscles (Common Emote)

Tier 5: Umisam (Rare Top) [Free]

Tier 5: 77 Gold Skates (Epic Skates)

Tiers 6-10

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Tier 6: 4ever Vacay Hoodie (Rare Top)

Tier 7: 100 Wheels [Free]

Tier 7: Rosewell (Rare Helmet)

Tier 8: Surf (Rare Banner)

Tier 9: Up-and-Comer (Common Title)

Tier 10: Umisam (Rare Hat)

Tier 10: Back Alley (Epic Gloves)

Tiers 11-15

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Tier 11: Cartwheel (Common Emote)

Tier 12: 100 Wheels

Tier 13: Lootball [Free]

Tier 13: Pretzel Grab (Common Signature)

Tier 14: 77 Gold (Rare Top)

Tier 15: The Brave (Epic Gloves)

Tiers 16-20

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Tier 16: Umisam (Rare Gloves) [Free]

Tier 16: I Got the Blues (Rare Skates)

Tier 17: Knee Slide (Rare Emote)

Tier 18: 77 Gold (Rare Gloves)

Tier 19: 100 Wheels [Free]

Tier 19: Ascending Star (Common Title)

Tier 20: Speedsuit Black (Epic Top)

Tiers 21-25

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Tier 21: Acapulco Beach (Rare Skates)

Tier 22: Umisam (Rare Skates) [Free]

Tier 22: Candy Pink (Rare Helmet)

Tier 23: Red & Cozy (Rare Top)

Tier 24: Split Rocket (Rare Signature)

Tier 25: 75 Gold Banana (Rare Hat)

Tiers 26-30

Screenshot by DoubleXP