All Season 1 Roller Pass items in Roller Champions

There are 30 tiers of free and paid goodies.

Ubisoft’s free-to-play skating sports game Roller Champions is finally out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Yes, there is crossplay and cross progression, and yes, there’s a lot of loot to transfer between all those platforms. Roller Champions’ Roller Pass works like the Battle Pass you’d find in the likes of Fortnite or Call of Duty, with a ton of cosmetics to unlock.

There are two paths on the Roller Pass: free and premium. The premium will cost you Wheels, Roller Champions’ in-game currency. You can also spend extra Wheels to unlock tiers ahead of time. Otherwise, you’ll unlock them by gaining XP — “fans” as the game calls them — through matches. Progressing along the premium path unlocks the free stuff when you reach the appropriate tier, but the only way to get premium rewards is to pay upfront.

For a look at Roller Champions’ complete kickoff season Roller Past, see the list below. Free tier rewards are marked as such. Otherwise, everything else is unlocked in the premium pass.

Tiers 1-5

  • Tier 1: Silver Fauxhawk (Common Hairstyle) [Free]
  • Tier 1: Impulse (Legendary Top)
  • Tier 2: Fame (Rare Gloves)
  • Tier 3: Lootball [Free]
  • Tier 3: 100 Wheels
  • Tier 4: Tighten Muscles (Common Emote)
  • Tier 5: Umisam (Rare Top) [Free]
  • Tier 5: 77 Gold Skates (Epic Skates)

Tiers 6-10

  • Tier 6: 4ever Vacay Hoodie (Rare Top)
  • Tier 7: 100 Wheels [Free]
  • Tier 7: Rosewell (Rare Helmet)
  • Tier 8: Surf (Rare Banner)
  • Tier 9: Up-and-Comer (Common Title)
  • Tier 10: Umisam (Rare Hat)
  • Tier 10: Back Alley (Epic Gloves)

Tiers 11-15

  • Tier 11: Cartwheel (Common Emote)
  • Tier 12: 100 Wheels
  • Tier 13: Lootball [Free]
  • Tier 13: Pretzel Grab (Common Signature)
  • Tier 14: 77 Gold (Rare Top)
  • Tier 15: The Brave (Epic Gloves)

Tiers 16-20

  • Tier 16: Umisam (Rare Gloves) [Free]
  • Tier 16: I Got the Blues (Rare Skates)
  • Tier 17: Knee Slide (Rare Emote)
  • Tier 18: 77 Gold (Rare Gloves)
  • Tier 19: 100 Wheels [Free]
  • Tier 19: Ascending Star (Common Title)
  • Tier 20: Speedsuit Black (Epic Top)

Tiers 21-25

  • Tier 21: Acapulco Beach (Rare Skates)
  • Tier 22: Umisam (Rare Skates) [Free]
  • Tier 22: Candy Pink (Rare Helmet)
  • Tier 23: Red & Cozy (Rare Top)
  • Tier 24: Split Rocket (Rare Signature)
  • Tier 25: 75 Gold Banana (Rare Hat)

Tiers 26-30

  • Tier 26: Lootball [Free]
  • Tier 26: Ace Red (Rare Gloves)
  • Tier 27: 100 Wheels
  • Tier 28: Solar Explosion (Rare Goal Effect)
  • Tier 29: Roller Legend (Rare Title)
  • Tier 30: Anarchy (Rare Top)
  • Tier 30: Rickey the Rocket (Legendary Outfit)

