All Season of the Haunted Week 1 challenges in Destiny 2
Spooky scary challenges.
A new season of Destiny 2 means new sets of weekly challenges for players to grind out and complete. Season of the Haunted is similar to other seasons when it comes to weekly challenges as they usually focus on the seasonal story while also challenging you to use a variety of different weapons and complete various activities. Weekly challenges are the absolute best way to earn lots of XP and quickly level up both your Season of the Haunted pass and your new Nightmare Harvester artifact. Here is every Season of the Haunted Week 1 challenge and how to complete them.
- Sorrow Bound I
- Complete Bound in Sorrow I and defeat Scorn Chieftains.
- Complete the Bound in Sorrow I Quest
- Defeat 50 Scorn Chieftains
- Nightmare Containment I
- Successfully complete tiers of the Nightmare Containment public event on the Derelict Leviathan throughout the Season.
- Complete 25 tiers of the Nightmare Containment public event
- Vestiges of Dread I
- Throughout Season of the Haunted, collect Vestiges of Dread and pick up material nodes on the Derelict Leviathan.
- Collect 1,500 Vestiges of Dread
- Pick up 20 material nodes on the Derelict Leviathan
- Sustained Fire
- Defeat combatants with Auto Rifle or Trace Rifle final blows on the Derelict Leviathan, and defeat combatants with Solar damage in any Sever activity.
- Defeat 200 enemies with Auto Rifles or Trace Rifles
- Defeat 30 enemies with Solar damage in the Sever activity
- Derelict Leviathan Activities
- On the Derelict Leviathan, complete bounties and earn progress by completing patrols and public events.
- Complete 18 bounties, patrols, or public events on the Derelict Leviathan
- Taking All Challenges
- Complete three weekly playlist challenges.
- Mid-Range Calibration
- Calibrate mid-range weapons—Hand Cannons, Glaives, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns—on the Derelict Leviathan. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.
- Defeat at least 200 enemies with the any of the above weapons
- Dredgin’ Up Victory
- Complete 15 Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.
- Momentum Crash
- Defeat 75 Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with Zone Advantage.
- Scorn Pest Control
- Defeat Scorn combatants in Vanguard playlists or on the Derelict Leviathan. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
- Defeat at least 200 Scorn enemies in any of the above locations
