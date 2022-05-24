All Season of the Haunted Week 1 challenges in Destiny 2

A new season of Destiny 2 means new sets of weekly challenges for players to grind out and complete. Season of the Haunted is similar to other seasons when it comes to weekly challenges as they usually focus on the seasonal story while also challenging you to use a variety of different weapons and complete various activities. Weekly challenges are the absolute best way to earn lots of XP and quickly level up both your Season of the Haunted pass and your new Nightmare Harvester artifact. Here is every Season of the Haunted Week 1 challenge and how to complete them.

Screenshot by DoubleXP