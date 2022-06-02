All Season One battle pass items in Diablo Immortal

Battle pass systems have worked their way into so many games in recent years because they have proven to be models that both video game companies and players enjoy. On one side, you have time-limited items added to the game that you can unlock from playing the game, and on the other, they are popular enough to keep bringing in the money and have players come back for more. It’s a win-win situation. Diablo Immortal is the first game in its series to use a battle pass, and it kicked off right away with the game’s launch. Here are all of the items you can get from it.

All Season One battle pass rewards in Diablo Immortal

For the below list, all items that are boldened are exclusive to the Empowered portion of the battle pass that you will have to purchase to earn. Everything else is free. There are four total tiers in the battle pass with each level rewarding at least one free and premium reward.