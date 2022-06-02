All Season One battle pass items in Diablo Immortal
These rewards are in your future.
Battle pass systems have worked their way into so many games in recent years because they have proven to be models that both video game companies and players enjoy. On one side, you have time-limited items added to the game that you can unlock from playing the game, and on the other, they are popular enough to keep bringing in the money and have players come back for more. It’s a win-win situation. Diablo Immortal is the first game in its series to use a battle pass, and it kicked off right away with the game’s launch. Here are all of the items you can get from it.
Related: How to auto navigate in Diablo Immortal
All Season One battle pass rewards in Diablo Immortal
For the below list, all items that are boldened are exclusive to the Empowered portion of the battle pass that you will have to purchase to earn. Everything else is free. There are four total tiers in the battle pass with each level rewarding at least one free and premium reward.
- Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Fervent Fang Legendary Gem, Ghosts of Ashwold Weapon cosmetic
- Scrap Materials x150, Scoria x5
- Enchanted Dust, Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Normal Gems x3
- Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Rare Crest x3
- Rare Crest x3, Hilts x150, Seled’s Weakening Legendary Gem
- HIlts x500, Scoria x5
- Normal Gems x3, Normal Gems x3
- Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Aspirant’s Keys x6
- Hilts x500, Scoria x5
- Mystery Legendary Off-Hand weapon, Legendary Crest
- Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Normal Gems x3
- Rare Crest, Hilts x150,Aspirant’s Keys x6
- Hilts x500, Scoria x5
- Normal Gems x3, Normal Gems x3
- Hilts x500, Seled’s Weakening Legendary Gem, Breather Chat Emoji
- Charm x4, HIlts x150, Rare Crest x3
- Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Scoria x5
- Rare Crest, Hilts x150, Normal Gems x3
- Hilts x500, Aspirant’s Keys x6
- Legendary Crest, Hilts x150, Seled’s Weakening Legendary Gem
- Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Scoria x5
- Rare Crest, Hilts x150, Normal Gems x3
- Hilts x500, Aspirant’s Keys x6
- Normal Gems x3, Scoria x5
- Rare Crest, Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Legendary Crest
- Reforge Stone x 3, Hilts x150, Normal Gems x3
- Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Rare Crest x3
- Rare Crest, Hilts x150, Scoria x5
- Hilts x500, Normal Gems x3
- Mystery Reforge Stone, Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Vengeful Eyes Chat Emoji
- Scrap Materials x150m, Hilts x150, Aspirant’s Keys x6
- Rare Crest, Hilts x150, Scoria x5
- Hilts x500, Normal Gems x3
- Normal Gems x3, Aspirant’s Keys x6
- Rare Crest, Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Legendary Gem Seled’s Weakening
- Charm x4, Hilts x150, Scoria x5
- Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Normal Gems x3
- Rare Crest, Hilts x150, Rare Crest x3
- Hilts x500, Scoria x5
- Fervent Fang Legendary Gem, Fervent Fang Legendary Gem, Ghosts of Ashwold Armor cosmetic