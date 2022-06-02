All Season One battle pass items in Diablo Immortal

Battle pass systems have worked their way into so many games in recent years because they have proven to be models that both video game companies and players enjoy. On one side, you have time-limited items added to the game that you can unlock from playing the game, and on the other, they are popular enough to keep bringing in the money and have players come back for more. It’s a win-win situation. Diablo Immortal is the first game in its series to use a battle pass, and it kicked off right away with the game’s launch. Here are all of the items you can get from it.

All Season One battle pass rewards in Diablo Immortal

For the below list, all items that are boldened are exclusive to the Empowered portion of the battle pass that you will have to purchase to earn. Everything else is free. There are four total tiers in the battle pass with each level rewarding at least one free and premium reward.

  1. Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Fervent Fang Legendary Gem, Ghosts of Ashwold Weapon cosmetic
  2. Scrap Materials x150, Scoria x5
  3. Enchanted Dust, Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Normal Gems x3
  4. Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Rare Crest x3
  5. Rare Crest x3, Hilts x150, Seled’s Weakening Legendary Gem
  6. HIlts x500, Scoria x5
  7. Normal Gems x3, Normal Gems x3
  8. Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Aspirant’s Keys x6
  9. Hilts x500, Scoria x5
  10. Mystery Legendary Off-Hand weapon, Legendary Crest
  11. Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Normal Gems x3
  12. Rare Crest, Hilts x150,Aspirant’s Keys x6
  13. Hilts x500, Scoria x5
  14. Normal Gems x3, Normal Gems x3
  15. Hilts x500, Seled’s Weakening Legendary Gem, Breather Chat Emoji
  16. Charm x4, HIlts x150, Rare Crest x3
  17. Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Scoria x5
  18. Rare Crest, Hilts x150, Normal Gems x3
  19. Hilts x500, Aspirant’s Keys x6
  20. Legendary Crest, Hilts x150, Seled’s Weakening Legendary Gem
  21. Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Scoria x5
  22. Rare Crest, Hilts x150, Normal Gems x3
  23. Hilts x500, Aspirant’s Keys x6
  24. Normal Gems x3, Scoria x5
  25. Rare Crest, Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Legendary Crest
  26. Reforge Stone x 3, Hilts x150, Normal Gems x3
  27. Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Rare Crest x3
  28. Rare Crest, Hilts x150, Scoria x5
  29. Hilts x500, Normal Gems x3
  30. Mystery Reforge Stone, Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Vengeful Eyes Chat Emoji
  31. Scrap Materials x150m, Hilts x150, Aspirant’s Keys x6
  32. Rare Crest, Hilts x150, Scoria x5
  33. Hilts x500, Normal Gems x3
  34. Normal Gems x3, Aspirant’s Keys x6
  35. Rare Crest, Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Legendary Gem Seled’s Weakening
  36. Charm x4, Hilts x150, Scoria x5
  37. Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150, Normal Gems x3
  38. Rare Crest, Hilts x150, Rare Crest x3
  39. Hilts x500, Scoria x5
  40. Fervent Fang Legendary Gem, Fervent Fang Legendary Gem, Ghosts of Ashwold Armor cosmetic

