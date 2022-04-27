All Season Three: Classified Arms Battle Pass cosmetics for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard has finally earned its third season, Classified Arms, and a whole batch of Battle Pass rewards has come alongside it. Most notably, the pass gives all players the chance to own two new weapons, the M1916 marksman rifle and the Nikita AVT assault rifle, along with one devilish Daniel skin. Here’s everything you’ll be chasing after in the Season Three Battle Pass.

In total, the latest Battle Pass brings a whopping 13 Operator skins and 20 weapon Blueprints. Of these Blueprints, players can nab a M1916 fairly early at Tier 36, while the only Nikita AVT Blueprint won’t be unlocked until after you’ve reached Tier 100. You can discover each cosmetic and their rarity in the chart below.