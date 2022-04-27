All Season Three: Classified Arms Battle Pass cosmetics for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard
The Battle Pass debuts over a dozen new Operator skins and a pair of blazing fast weapons.
Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard has finally earned its third season, Classified Arms, and a whole batch of Battle Pass rewards has come alongside it. Most notably, the pass gives all players the chance to own two new weapons, the M1916 marksman rifle and the Nikita AVT assault rifle, along with one devilish Daniel skin. Here’s everything you’ll be chasing after in the Season Three Battle Pass.
In total, the latest Battle Pass brings a whopping 13 Operator skins and 20 weapon Blueprints. Of these Blueprints, players can nab a M1916 fairly early at Tier 36, while the only Nikita AVT Blueprint won’t be unlocked until after you’ve reached Tier 100. You can discover each cosmetic and their rarity in the chart below.
|Battle Pass Tier
|Reward
|Rarity
|Instant reward
|Mateo skin: Chingon
|Legendary
|Instant reward
|Mateo skin: Madcap
|Legendary
|Instant reward
|Daniel skin: Mountain Night
|Rare
|Instant reward
|Double Weapon XP Token (45 minutes)
|Epic
|Instant reward
|Season Three XP Boost
|Legendary
|Instant reward
|Combat Shotgun Blueprint: Machine Envy
|Legendary
|1
|Calling Card: On the Horn
|Epic
|2
|Calling Card: Switchboard
|Epic
|3
|Double XP Token (one hour)
|Legendary
|4
|Charm: Home Row
|Rare
|5
|AS44 Blueprint: Work Hazard
|Legendary
|6 (free tier for clans)
|100 COD Points
|Legendary
|7
|Double XP Token (one hour)
|Legendary
|8
|MVP Highlights: Turtled Up
|Legendary
|9
|Calling Card: Final Round
|Legendary
|10
|Constanze skin: Tan Trenches
|Rare
|11 (free tier)
|Sticker: Broken Down
|Rare
|12
|100 COD Points
|Legendary
|13
|Double XP Token (one hour)
|Legendary
|14
|Emblem: Working Angles
|Rare
|15 (free tier)
|New weapon: M1916 marksman rifle
|Base
|16
|Gesture: Toss Up
|Epic
|17
|100 COD Points
|Legendary
|18
|Top Break Blueprint: Transmitter
|Epic
|19
|Calling Card: Early Sketch
|Legendary
|20
|Wade skin: Leatherclad
|Rare
|21
|Sticker: Twin Fire
|Legendary
|22
|Double XP Token (45 minutes)
|Epic
|23
|100 COD Points
|Legendary
|24 (free tier)
|Double Barrel Blueprint: Retrofashioned
|Rare
|25
|Double XP Token (30 minutes)
|Rare
|26
|Highlight Intro: Easy, Cowboy.
|Legendary
|27
|Type 100 Blueprint: Rustic
|Legendary
|28 (free tier)
|Reflex Reticle: Wide Eye
|Rare
|29
|Double XP Token (15 minutes)
|Common
|30
|Padmavati skin: Sandshine
|Rare
|31 (free tier)
|New weapon: Nikita AVT assault rifle
|Base
|32
|100 COD Points
|Legendary
|33
|Calling Card: In Cold Blood
|Legendary
|34 (free for clans)
|Watch: Solarium
|Legendary
|35
|M1916 Blueprint: Regimental
|Rare
|36
|Double Weapon XP Token (45 minutes)
|Epic
|37 (free tier)
|Calling Card: Core Reaction
|Epic
|38
|Bren Blueprint: Rusted Glow
|Rare
|39 (free tier)
|Emblem: Strongbox
|Epic
|40
|Shigenori skin: Forest Essence
|Rare
|41
|100 COD Points
|Legendary
|42
|NZ-41 Blueprint: Power Flicker
|Legendary
|43
|Double XP Token (one hour)
|Legendary
|44 (free tier)
|Calling Card: Factory Settings
|Legendary
|45
|Welgun Blueprint: Polyvinyl
|Rare
|46
|Double XP Token (15 minutes)
|Common
|47
|Emblem: Deciphered
|Rare
|48 (free tier)
|100 COD Points
|Legendary
|49
|Calling Card: Metal Armament
|Epic
|50
|Polina skin: Winter Sage
|Rare
|51
|Volk Blueprint: Voltage Output
|Epic
|52
|Emblem: Revolution’s Blade
|Rare
|53
|Double XP Token (15 minutes)
|Common
|54
|Charm: Bayonet
|Rare
|55 (free for clans)
|KG M40 Blueprint: Graphite
|Legendary
|56
|100 COD Points
|Legendary
|57
|Double Weapon XP Token (one hour)
|Legendary
|58
|Sticker: Concussed
|Rare
|59
|MP40 Blueprint: Fusion Core
|Epic
|60
|Roland skin: Long Coat
|Rare
|61 (free tier)
|Reflex Reticle: Box Out
|Rare
|62
|Watch: Army Grade
|Epic
|63
|Double XP Token (30 minutes)
|Rare
|64 (free for clans)
|Calling Card: Rainsoaked
|Legendary
|65
|Type 11 Blueprint: Shipliner
|Legendary
|66
|100 COD Points
|Legendary
|67 (free tier)
|Emblem: Incongruitous
|Epic
|68
|Double Weapon XP Token (30 minutes)
|Rare
|69
|Charm: Cardinal Sin
|Epic
|70
|Solange skin: Green Guardian
|Rare
|71
|Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle Blueprint: Lost Blood
|Legendary
|72 (free tier)
|MVP Highlights: Rush the Map
|Rare
|73
|Double XP Token (one hour)
|Legendary
|74
|100 COD Points
|Legendary
|75
|Sticker: Firebombing
|Legendary
|76
|PPSh-41 Blueprint: Hazard Pay
|Legendary
|77 (free tier)
|Calling Card: Wire Cutter
|Epic
|78
|Double Weapon XP Token (45 minutes)
|Epic
|79
|Emblem: Under Attack
|Epic
|80
|Lucas skin: Full Protect
|Rare
|81 (free tier)
|1911 Blueprint: Photon Phantom
|Legendary
|82
|100 COD Points
|Legendary
|83
|Double XP Token (15 minutes)
|Common
|84 (free tier)
|Charm: Frag Season
|Epic
|85
|Automation Blueprint: Isonuclear
|Legendary
|86
|Sticker: Boneshaker
|Rare
|87
|Double Weapon XP Token (one hour)
|Legendary
|88 (free tier)
|Emblem: Bloody Secret
|Rare
|89
|Skal Crusher Blueprint: Nordic Sun
|Legendary
|90 (free tier)
|Beatrice skin: Scavenged Warmth
|Rare
|91
|100 COD Points
|Legendary
|92
|Calling Card: Solder Soldier
|Legendary
|93
|Watch: Copper Breath
|Epic
|94 (free tier)
|Highlight Intro: Pumped Up
|Rare
|95
|M1916 Blueprint: Mixed Oxide
|Legendary
|96
|Double XP Token (one hour)
|Legendary
|97
|Charm: Bombastic
|Legendary
|98 (free tier)
|100 COD Points
|Legendary
|99
|Calling Card: Master Plan
|Legendary
|100
|Daniel skin: Ancestral Spirit
|Legendary
|100
|Nikita AVT Blueprint: Amphibian Empire
|Legendary
|100
|Title: Master Duelist
|Legendary
|100
|Emblem: Season Three
|Legendary
|100
|Charm: Necrogaze
|Legendary