As you’re traveling through the world of Lost Ark, you’ll come across countless islands to explore. Each one has its own questline and, usually, a collection of valuable collectibles to find. One of the most important of these items are the Mokoko Seeds that litter Arkesia. Collecting all these green, glowing seeds can net you rewards ranging from stat boosts to new emoji packs.

Almost every area in Lost Ark has its share of Mokoko Seeds. If you’re wandering around the Seaswept Woods on Tortoyk Island, you can be pulling your hair out to find all of them. Here is everything you need to know about the Seaswept Woods Mokoko Seeds

All Seaswept Woods Mokoko Seed locations in Lost Ark

The Seaswept Woods are on Tortoyk Island, which also is home to Mokoko Village. This is where you can go to exchange the seeds you’ve collected for rewards. It is also where the seeds originated before a giant on the island sneezed and blew the Mokoko Seeds out into the world. A merchant in Mokoko Village wants your help in getting these seeds back.

Because this whole island, including the Seaswept Woods region of it, is central to the Mokoko Seed lore and quest, there aren’t any Mokoko Seeds to collect on the entire island. The Seaswept Woods is one of the few areas in Lost Ark that doesn’t have any Mokoko Seeds to collect. If you’ve been running around trying desperately to find them to no avail, at least now you know why.