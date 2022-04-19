All secret golden skull trophy locations in Back 4 Blood

The golden skull trophies in Back 4 Blood are hidden in dark and hard to find areas. These secrets require a lot of careful observation while fighting Ridden. When found, just interact with the trophy to unlock the in-game accomplishment and achievement or trophy tied with it. Here is every single secret gold skull trophy location in Back 4 Blood.

Campaign

Port Man Toe?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Port Man Toe? secret is located on the ferry between the bridge and the ship on the level The Crossing in Act 1.

Bell Hop

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Bell Hop trophy can be found in Act 1, Book Worms. After fortifying the library, you make your way to some apartments to save people. The trophy is located behind a desk here.

Pallet Cleanser

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Pallet Cleanser trophy is located right in front of the safe room in Act 1, Special Delivery. You can find it by climbing on top of the pallets in this small courtyard.

Easily Mist

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Easily Mist trophy is in Act 1, Hell’s Bells. As you travel through the foggy passageway towards the church, it sits in a bush in the middle of the pathway.

Cooped Up

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Cooped Up trophy is located in a chicken coop in Act 2, A Call to Arms. Before climbing the house after leaving the parking garage, check the backyard.

Dangerous to go Alone

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Dangerous to go Alone trophy is in Act 2, Hinterland, located behind a waterfall near the beginning of the level.

Cryptozoologist

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Cryptozoologist trophy is in the level Grave Danger at the end of Act 2. It is in a mausoleum in the graveyard next to a stuffed turtle.

Night of the Living Hedge

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Night of the Living Hedge trophy can be found at the end of Act 3, Garden Party. Before leaving the hedge maze to the safe room, go to the last portion, where it is sitting in a vase.

Extra Credit

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Extra Credit trophy is inside a tent on the school’s roof in Act 3, Making the Grade.

Mind Your Step

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Mind Your Step trophy is located in the third portion of the boss fight with The Abomination. It can be found in the wall of one of the tendrils holding up a bridge.

Ridden Hives (only accessible via Tunnels of Terror expansion)

Blood Stream

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This trophy can be found after taking the first water slide down, then turn left and climb up a passageway to find it in the corner of a new room.

Brood Lair

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Brood Lair trophy is near the beginning of the level, but you will need to climb onto the tendrils on the next floor to access it.

Inner Lair: The Nursery

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Inner Lair: The Nursery trophy is located in the wall of a tendril bridge near the pile of loot when you slide down into the level.