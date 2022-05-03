all-shelter-locations-in-horizon-forbidden-west

Shelters are locations in Horizon Forbidden West where you can rest, restock, and get ready for battle. You can also pass time by sitting on a bench and waiting. However, it’s hard to know where the closest one is with all the campfires littering the map. This guide explains where every Shelter in the game is, so you can fast travel or run to the nearest one, save yourself a Fast Travel Pack, and restock your pouches safely.

We’ve split this guide up into regions of Horizon Forbidden West. Each section lists every Shelter in the area, so look for the region you’re in, and you’ll see all the Shelters that you can visit and unlock.

All Shelters in The Daunt

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There’s only one Shelter in The Daunt. It’s located at the start of the game, just after leaving the Sundom and heading towards the Forbidden West. See below for a map reference.

All Shelters in No Man’s Land

Shelter 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are four Shelters in No Man’s Land. The first is directly east of Plainsong. You can fast travel to the settlement and run straight to it if you haven’t already unlocked it.

Shelter 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second Shelter in No Man’s Land is directly south of Plainsong. It’s at the tip of the region as it begins to turn to rocks and sand instead of lush green plants.

Shelter 3

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The third Shelter is on the northern tip of No Man’s Land. It’s on the curve of the land as it veers towards The Drumroot.

Shelter 4

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fourth Shelter in No Man’s Land is in the south again. It’s just above the Rebel Outpost: Jagged Deep.

All Shelters in the Tenakth Clan Lands

Shelter 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are a total of sixteen Shelters in the Tenakth Clan Lands. The first of these is southwest of Aloy’s base in the mountains. Not too far from your main camp at all.

Shelter 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second one is north of Scalding Spear. It’s ever so slightly northeast if you want to be pedantic, but it’s basically the first Shelter you’ll find if you go straight up from Scalding Spear.

Shetler 3

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The third Shelter is northeast of Scalding Spear once more, but further out than the one above. It’s also directly east of The Gouge.

Shelter 4

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fourth Shelter is northwest of Scalding Spear. It’s at the foot of the mountains that rise in that area.

Shelter 5

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fifth Shelter is further northwest from Scalding Spear than the above, underneath a Horus machine.

Shelter 6

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The sixth Shelter is northeast of The Bulwark, in the colder region of this area.

Shelter 7

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The seventh is east of The Memorial Grove and very easy to get to.

Shelter 8

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The eighth Shelter is south of the Tallneck in The Shining Wastes, which you can likely glide to from the top of that Tallneck.

Shelter 9

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The ninth Shelter is between Salt Bite, the settlement, and the Tallneck in Salt Bite. Run from one to the other, and you’ll come across it.

Shelter 10

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The tenth Shelter is south of the Tallneck in The Stillsands. Again, very difficult to miss when you run directly south, and you could probably glide to it from the Tallneck.

Shelter 11

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The eleventh Shelter is directly west of the Vista Point in The Stillsands.

Shelter 12

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The twelfth Shelter is between Salvage Contractor: The Stillsands and Rebel Outpost: Stillsands West. It’s important to note that this is on the west side of The Stillsands since there are multiple Rebel Outposts there.

Shelter 13

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The thirteenth Shelter is south of Hidden Ember, right at the bottom of The Stillsands.

Shelter 14

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fourteenth is right in the middle of the map, west of Rebel Camp: Breached Rock.

Shelter 15

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fifteenth Shelter is southwest of the one above and southwest of the Sentry Drone in the Sheerside Mountains.

Shelter 16

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The sixteenth, and final, Shelter in this region is west of Camp Nowhere, an easy location to remember.

All Shelters in the Lowlands

Shelter 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are fourteen Shelters to find in the Lowlands. The first Shelter in this region is on the beach southwest of The Greenhouse.

Shelter 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second Shelter is northeast of The Greenhouse. You can fly in a diagonal line from the first one to this one if you’ve made it that far in the campaign.

Shelter 3

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The third Shelter is lower down in the mountains, directly east of The Greenhouse.

Shelter 4

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fourth is southwest of the settlement called Lowland’s Path. It’s near an Acid Bristleback site.

Shelter 5

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fifth is southwest of Rebel Outpost: The Raintrace East, close to another Acid Bristleback site.

Shelter 6

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The sixth is north of the same Rebel Outpost: The Raintrace East. Close to the settlement called Fall’s Edge.

Shelter 7

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The seventh is north of the Hunting Grounds: The Raintrace.

Shelter 8

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The eighth is north of Raintrace Rise.

Shelter 9

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The ninth Shelter is south of Cliffwatch, a settlement in the mountains in the Lowlands.

Shelter 10

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The tenth Shelter is northwest of The Bulwark.

Shelter 11

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The eleventh Shelter is west of the Shelter above, a little south of it too.

Shelter 12

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The twelfth Shelter is northeast of Cauldron: Kappa.

Shelter 13

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The thirteenth is southeast of Tide’s Reach, a settlement on the beach.

Shelter 14

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fourteenth is in the southwest corner of the region, next to the boat to the Isle of Spires.

All Shelters in the Isle of Spires

The final three Shelters are all in the Isle of Spires, which is only accessible towards the end of the campaign. You’ll know when you get here, so it’s worth pushing through the story to avoid spoilers and then grabbing every Shelter location once you’ve arrived.

Shelter 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first Shelter is west of the Relic Ruins on the Isle of Spires.

Shelter 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second Shelter is north of the Tallneck near Landfall, on the beach.

Shelter 3

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The final Shelter in the game is on the smaller island northwest of the Isle of Spires.