All SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Free Skeleton Keys and more

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands uses the SHiFT code system as all Borderlands titles have. For each SHiFT code you enter, you’ll get a reward that you can use in-game, a Skeleton Key, a cosmetic item, or much more. This guide covers all the known SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, so you can build up a stock of free stuff to use.

Active SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The following is a list of all known active SHiFT codes. We’ve included expiry dates where we’ve seen them, so you know how long you have to use them.

TB6JJ-SST5Z-5KT5C-JBJB3-XHS9K – Free Skeleton Key (expires April 21 2022)

– Free Skeleton Key (expires April 21 2022) B3F3J-3S3KZ-CWBWC-BTT3T-SHF5F – Free Skeleton Key (we haven’t been able to find an expiry date for this code, but if we do we’ll add it here.)

Expired SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The following codes have been moved to this list because we’ve been informed that their expiry date has passed. However, there’s a chance that some may still work in the future if Gearbox Software brings them back into rotation.

TBX3T-96TCZ-K53WC-BBTBB-THXJT – Free Skeleton Key (expires April 14 2022)

– Free Skeleton Key (expires April 14 2022) BTX3T-6RTWZ-K5BW5-3BBB3-3TFCZ – Free Skeleton Key (expires April 8 2022)

– Free Skeleton Key (expires April 8 2022) TB6BT-SWJCS-WKTK5-3B3B3-5BJW9 – Free Skeleton Key (expires April 7 2022)

– Free Skeleton Key (expires April 7 2022) BTFTB-RSJKZ-WWB5C-T3JJT-BS36S – Free Skeleton Key (expires April 7 2022)

– Free Skeleton Key (expires April 7 2022) B36T3-KSZ6F-K5TKK-JJ3B3-B6B3J – Free Skeleton Key (expired March 27, 2022)

– Free Skeleton Key (expired March 27, 2022) JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH – Free Skeleton Key (expired March 31, 2022)

How to redeem SHiFT codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways to redeem SHiFT codes, but both follow the same format. You can either follow this process using the Gearbox SHiFT website or the SHiFT subheading in the social menu in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.