All Shikanoin Heizhou Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Shikanoin Heizhou is an upcoming 4-star Anemo Catalyst character in Genshin Impact, a genius detective well renowned for his reasoning skills. It appears he has some force on the battlefield as well, with his attacks resembling kicks and punches like a brawler.

As a 4-star character, Heizhou will most likely be featured alongside another 5-star character in a rate-up in Version 2.8. After that time, Heizhou should be added to other Limited Featured Banners and the Standard Banner to be summoned at any time. As of this writing, Heizhou is not yet released and will release sometime in Version 2.8.

(Disclaimer: His current abilities and constellations are reflective of the Version 2.8 beta test. Any changes will be updated in this guide once he officially drops on the live server.)

Attacks

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina and performs a sweeping kick that deals Anemo DMG. Plunging Attack: Calling upon the surging wind, Heizhou plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in his path. Deals AoE Anemo DMG upon impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill

Heartstopper Strike: Tap: Wields the swift winds to launch a Heartstopper Strike that deals Anemo DMG. Hold: Charges energy to unleash an even stronger blow. He will obtain the Declension effect while charging, which will increase the power of the Heartstopper Strike. When the skill button is released or the skill finishes charging, he will strike forward, dealing Anemo DMG.

Declension: Increases the power of the next Heartstopper Strike. Max 4 stacks. When you possess 4 Declension stacks, the Conviction effect will be produced, which will cause the next Heartstopper Strike to be even stronger and have a larger AoE.

Increases the power of the next Heartstopper Strike. Max 4 stacks. Cooldown: 10 seconds.

Elemental Burst

Leaps into the air and uses the Fudou Style Vacuum Slugger to explosively kick his opponent, dealing AoE Anemo DMG. When Vacuum Slugger hits opponents affected by Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, these opponents will be afflicted with Windmuster Iris, which will explode after a moment and deal AoE DMG of the corresponding aforementioned elemental type. Vacuum Slugger can afflict a maximum of 4 opponents with the Windmuster Iris. A single opponent cannot be under the effect of Windmuster Irises of different elements at the same time. Cooldown: 12 seconds.

Passive Talents

As of this writing, Heizhou’s passive talents have not yet been revealed. Check back later for an update on his passive talents!

Constellations

Increases the level of Windmuster Kick by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Curious Casefiles: Each Declension stack will increase the Crit Rate of the Heartstopper Strike unleashed by 4%. When Heizhou possesses Conviction, this Heartstopper Strike’s Crit DMG is increased by 32%.

Ascension Materials