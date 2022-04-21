All Shrouded Deep Deeds in Sea of Thieves

The Shrouded Deep adventure has arrived in Sea of Thieves. In it, you’ll be working with Belle and Merrick to hunt down several Megalodons for a specific ritual. During these adventures, you’ll have to chance to complete various deeds associated with the event. Here’s what you need to know about the Shrouded Deep Deeds in Sea of Thieves.

There are six deeds you’ll have the chance to complete throughout The Shrouded Deep Deeds.

Add a Hungering One Effigy to Belle’s Ritual Table

Add a Crested Queen Effigy to Belle’s Ritual Table

Add a Shadowmaw Effigy to Belle’s Ritual Table

Add an Ancient Terror Effigy to Belle’s Ritual Table

Take part in the Shrouded Ghost summoning ritual

Defeat the summoned Shrouded Ghost

These tasks all have to do with The Shrouded Deep adventure. The Hungering One, Crested Queen, Shadowmaw, and Ancient Terror are all Megalodons you’ll need to summon. After summoning these creatures, you’ll need to take their souls using their respective Effigy and return them to Belle. Once you have all four, you’ll be able to summon the Shrouded Ghost and defeat it. The Ritual Table is available to all players on the server, so if a player has already collected one of the Megalodon souls, you will not have to go after it.