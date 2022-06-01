All skills in My Time at Sandrock and how they work

My Time at Sandrock takes players into the sandy and quite harsh reaches of the desert. Filled with new adventures, characters, and challenges, players can expect a new world to explore and enjoy. My Time at Sandrock requires you to act as the best Builder you can be; whether by completing commissions or helping around town, you need to make sure that your work is up to par. To ensure that you’re giving it your all without wasting time or energy, you’ll want to make sure you invest in different parts of the game. Placing furniture in your Workshop home is one way to keep your stats boosted, and ensuring your tools are at the top tier that they can be is another. Always giving Qi Data Discs so that you have all the necessary machines in your Workshop is another great way to stay ahead of the ever-growing pile of Commissions.

Skill tree types in My Time at Sandrock



On a personal level, players need to invest in their skills. Knowledge Points are generated by completing specific actions associated with the Knowledge type, such as crafting, fighting, or completing comissions. In My Time at Sandrock, there are four main branches of Knowledge that players can level up. You will need to complete all the levels in some of the ability nodes before moving on to the next node. In the Early Access version, some abilities are still not yet unlocked, but they should be added in time. The current skills are as follows:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Gathering: Leveling up this Knowledge Tree will grant you the ability to increase your yields in all manner of gathering activities. You’ll be able to score bonus resources when mining, extra Data Discs, boost your Stamina and Stamina recovery and increase experience from gathering.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Workshop: The Workshop tree will grant you the ability to boost your productivity regarding your Workshop. You’ll be able to lower the amount of water and fuel you need to run your machines. You’ll also be able to boost your machine production speed, reduce purchasing prices for new land, and even increase the bonuses you get from your furniture.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Combat: The Combat tree is the tree you’ll need to increase your damage capabilities. It grants your character boosts to their HP and HP regeneration from items. The Combat tree will also allow you to learn combo tiers with the weapons you’re using. Finally, it also boosts the damage you deal with long-range weapons.

Screenshot by DoubleXP