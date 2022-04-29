Slither.io codes (May 2022)
Check out our list of all the codes you can use in Slither.io right now.
We all know how slither.io works: you play as a snake, or a “slither,” and you slide around an arena with other players, eating different objects – and even players – to grow in size, all while avoiding everyone else on the screen.
But what many may not know is that you can customize your slither and bring out your own personality within the game. Some skins can be used with extensions in the game, and some can be used by entering a code. We have the codes right here for those obtained through codes to bring your slither to life:
How to enter codes in Slither.io
First, you will need to know how and where to enter the codes into the game to activate them.
- Find the “Enter Code” on the right side of your screen.
- A screen with a number pad will appear on the screen.
- Enter the codes using the number pad
- Just hit the “Enter” button and you’re good to go.
It’s an easy process, but you can’t activate the codes without the codes themselves, so here they are:
Slither.io codes
- 0056-6697-1963— Hard hat, Dragon Wings, and a Crown.
- 0068-5256-3709— Angel Wings, Bear Ears, and a Graduation cap
- 0150-6765-3242— Heart Glasses, Glasses with a Fake Nose and Moustache, and a Monocle, Pikachu Skin.
- 0295-1038-1704— Star Glasses, Blue Round Glasses, and Brown Short Hair.
- 0465-2156-5071— Antlers, Short Black Hair, and Hypnotic Glasses.
- 0351-6343-0591— Pink Star Glasses. Short Brown Hair, and 3D Glasses.
- 0368-9044-0388— Bat Wings, Devil Ears, and a Sherlock Holmes Hat.
- 0139-6516-0269— Detective Hat, Bear Ears, and Bunny Ears.
- 0334-1842-7574— Baseball Cap and Headphones.
- 0309-9703-3794— Headband, Short Red hair, and a Green Tie
- 0577-9466-2919— Red Cape, and Cat Eye Glasses
Snake Codes
- 46844684468446844684468446844684
- 40555453525150494847464544434241
- 40414243444546474849505152535455
There you go. Play around with your snake to your heart’s content and make slither.io your own. Slither.io is available now on PC, Android, iOS, and Web Browsers.