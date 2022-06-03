All songs on Fortnite radio stations

Since Chapter 2 Season 3, Fortnite players have had the ability to listen to hundreds of popular songs at no additional cost. This is made possible by jumping into one of the battle royale’s many cars or trucks and surfing through its radio stations. Better yet, most of these stations are centered around a specific genre, allowing drivers to enjoy R&B, Rock, Pop, and much more. To know what station you should be tuning into next, here’s every song featured on the game’s seven stations.
All songs on Beat Box
Artist
Song
21 Savage
A Lot
ADIEAUX (featuring Justin Starling)
Warriors
Anderson .Paak
Lockdown
Anuel AA and Bad Bunny
Hasta Que Dios Diga
Audrey Nuna
Damn Right
Ayo & Teo
Rolex
Baby Keem
Hooligan
Bad Bunny
Yo Perreo Sola
Big Freeda
Platinum
Brockhampton
Count on Me
Cardi B (featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin)
I Like It
Central Cee
Retail Therapy
Chancer Smith
Swoosh
Common and PJ
Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It)
Costa Gold, MC Caverinha, and L7NNON (featuring Paptinho)
O Pai Tá on
Daddy Yankee
Promblea
David Wolves
Impossible
Denzel Curry
So Incredible
Drake
God’s Plan
Drake
Toosie Slide
Drake
Fake Love
Duckwrth and Kyle Dion
World on Wheels
Foushee
Deep End
Gata
Check Up
Gizzle and ClickNPress
Not a Drill
Haviah Mighty
Atlantic
IDK
Santa Monica Blvd
IDK
2 Cents
IDK and Offset
Shoot My Shot
J Balvin
Amarillo
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, and Bad Bunny
Un Dia (One Day)
Jack Harlow (featuring Lil Baby)
Face of My City
Jon Bastiste (featuring PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty)
Boy Hood
Juice WRLD
Lucid Dreams
Kid Cudi
Day ‘n’ Nite
King Gino
Keep Going
Konata Small
Ruckus
Konata Small
All Eyes On Me
Kota the Friend
Outside
KSI
Gang Gang
KyleYouMadeThat and NLE Choppa
Hoopla
Leikeli47
Chitty Bang
Leikeli47
Money
Lil Baby
The Bigger Picture
Lil Baby and Drake
Yes Indeed
Lil Baby and Gunna
Drip Too Hard
Lil Eazzyy
Onna Come Up
Lil Nas X
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X (featuring Jack Harlow)
Industry Baby
Lil Tjay (featuring Offset and Moneybagg Yo)
Run It Up
Lo Village
Out the Window
madeinTYO
Level Up
Marvin Brooks, Kataem, and Vuu
The Heat
Masked Wolf
Astronaut in the Ocean
Mellow Music Group and Marlowe (featuring Soleman Brigham and L’Orange)
One of the Last
Mia (featuring Drake)
Bad Bunny
Millie B.
M to the B
NLE Choppa
Final Warning
NLE Choppa (featuring Polo G)
Jumpin
NLE Choppa (featuring Young Thug)
Push It
Oren Major
Activated
Ozuna (featuring Doja Cat and Sia)
Del Mar
Peezy
International Discount
Phora
La Luna
Polo G
Rapstar
Polo G and Juice WRLD
Flex
Post Malone and Swae Lee
Sunflower
Redveil, Donte Thomas, and D’mari Harris
Drown
Roddy Ricch and DJ Mustard
High Fashion
Roddy Ricch and Gunna
Start with Me
ROSALÍA (featuring Travis Scott)
TKN
ROSALÍA, J Balvin, and El Guincho
Con Altura
Run The Jewels (featuring Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha)
Just
SAINt JHN
Time for Demons
Saweetie
Fast (Motion)
Smino, JID, and Kenny Beats
Baguetti
Tanks and The Bangas (featuring Jamie Woods, Orleans Big, and Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph)
Self Care
The Kid LAROI
Maybe
The Kid LAROI
So Done
Tiesto (featuring Ty Dolla Sign)
The Business, Pt II
Travis Scott (featuring Young Thug and M.I.A.)
Franchise
Tyler, The Creator (featuring YoungBoy NBA and Ty Dolla Sign)
WUSYANAME
Yng Shaq
Rodeo Drive
YSN Fab
You and Me
Yung Lean
Violence
All songs on Icon Radio
Artist
Song
Alessia Cara
Scars to Your Beautiful
Anderson .Paak (featuring Kendrick Lamar)
Tints
Anderson .Paak (featuring Schoolboy Q)
Am I Wrong?
beabadoobee
If You Want To
Beach Bunny
Oxygen
Big Sean (featuring Post Malone)
Wolves
Billie Ellish
Happier Than Ever
Bootsy Collins
Bootzilla
Bruno Mars
24K Magic
Bruno Mars
That’s What I Like
Bruno Mars
Finesse
Bruno Mars
Locked Out of Heaven
Bruno Mars
Treasure
Bruno Mars
Talking to the Moon
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic Intro
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic
Leave The Door Open
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic
Fly As Me
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic (featuring Thundercat and Bootsy Collins)
After Last Night
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic
Put on a Smile
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic
Skate
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic
Blast Off
Channel Tres and Disclosure
Lavender
Cuco
Under the Sun
Dave and Stormzy
Clash
Denzel Curry (featuring T-Pain)
Troubles
Dijon (featuring Hadiya George)
Not About You
Finneas
Naked
Fred Again and The Blessed Madonna
Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)
Funkadelic
New Nation Under a Groove
Harry Styles
Adore You
House Mafia and The Weeknd
Moth to Flame
Jamie XX (featuring Romy)
Loud Places
Janelle Monáe (featuring Grimes)
Pynk
Jayda G
All I Need
Joji
Give Me Love
Kim Petras
Future Starts Now
Logic1000
Can’t Stop Thinking About
Louis The Child and Arizona
So What (ARTY Remix)
Maggie Rogers
That’s What I Am
Mark Ronson (featuring Bruno Mars)
Uptown Funk
Masego and Don Tolliver
Mystery Lady
Meghan Trainer
All About That Bass
Normani
Motivation
Omar Apollo (featuring Daniel Caesar)
Invincible
Orville Peck
Daytona Sands
Parliament
Give Up The Funk
Parliament
Flashlight
Peggy Gou
I Go
Pink Sweats
Nothing Feels Better
Princess Nokia (featuring Yung Baby Tate)
Boys Are From Mars
The Regrets
Monday
Yola
Stand For Myself
All songs on Party Royale
Unlike other stations, Party Royale features music exclusively made by developer Epic Games. These are typically from Music Packs from previous seasons or are included in particular Emotes. Here are all of the beats you can jam to on Party Royale.
Lil Lotus and Against the Current (featuring Chrissy Costanza)
Romantic Disaster
Los Ajenos
La Cura
Machine Gun Kelly
Concert for Aliens
Magdalena Bay
Killshot
Maisie Peters
John Hughes Movie
Maisie Peters (featuring JP Saxe)
Maybe Don’t
Marshmello
Be Kind
Marshmello and Anne Marie
Friends
Marshmello and CHVRCHES
Here With Me
Marshmello and Halsey
Be Kind
Metric
Black Sheep
Miguel
So I Lie
Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats
Survivor
Nick Jonas
Spaceman
Oliver Tree
Life Goes On
Olivia Rodrigo
good 4 u
Os Baroes Da Pisdinha
Esquema Preferido (Ao Vivo)
Ozuna (featuring Karol G and Myke Towers)
Caramelio Remix
Paloma Mami
Traumada
Panic! At The Disco
High Hopes
Panic! At The Disco
Hey Look Ma, I Made It
Pink Sweats
Icy
PSY
Gangnam Style
PVRIS
My Way
Q
Take Me Where Your Heart Is
Regard, Troye Sivan, and Tate McRae
You
Rufus Du Sol
Alive
Saweetie
Closer
Sofi de le Torre, Bodybangers, and Lotus (featuring Blackbear)
Flex Your Way Out
Tai Verdes
A-Ok
Tate McRae
Bad Ones
The Aces
Daydream
The Kid KAROI and Justin Bieber
Stay
The Weeknd
Blinding Lights
The Weeknd
Heartless
The Weeknd
In Your Eyes
Tones and I
Dance Monkey
Tones and I
Never Seen The Rain
Twenty One Pilots
Saturday
Victoria Monet, Khalid, and Sg Lewis
Experience
Watts and Khalid
Feels
Why Don’t We
Come To Brazil
Willow and Avril (featuring Travis Barker)
Grow
Yendry
El Diablo
ZAIA
Innerstate
Zoe Wees
Girls Like Us
All songs on Radio Underground
Artist
Song
347aidan
Demons and Monsters
Ace Kaze
Like It Is
Alex Gough
Fool
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Get on My Wave
Bakar
Free
Bartees Strange
Mustang
bbnos (featuring Rich Brian)
Edamame
Beach Bunny
Good Girls
Ben Platt
Imagine
Black Bouquet
Just Kids
Bottom Bracket
Circadian
CHAI and Ric Wilson
Maybe Chocolate Chips
CHVRCHES
California
Claud
Guard
Confetti
Rush
Danny Elfman
Just a Human
Diesel Boots
Broken Bones
Dijon
Many Times
Dominowe
Newlands Mdigo
Dreamer Boy
Best of Me
Early Eyes
Revel Berry
Fontaines D.C.
A Hero’s Death
Glaive
Astrid
Glaive
1984
Gnarly Beth
Sacramento
Grimes
Player of Games
guccihighwaters (featuring Convolk)
High School
Iann Dior
Let You
Jacob Collier (featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign)
All I Need
Jawny
Best Thing
Jungle
Keep Moving
Kalan
Can’t Tell Me
Kamus Leonardo
Alignment
Kero Kero Bonito
21/02/20
Khruangbin and Leon Bridges
B-Side
King Gnu
Teenager Forever
King Princess
Pain
Kirby
Black Leaves
La Luz
The Pines
Lava La Rue
Magpie
Leticia
Ze Vaqueiro
Lilyisthatyou
Party 22
Mamalarky
Fury
Marina
Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land
Mbongwana Star
Malukayi
Melim and Rael
Relax
Michelle and Chai
FYO
Modest Mouse
We Are Between
My Morning Jacket
Love Love Love
Nectar
Fishy
Nightcrawler
Teeth
Nubya Garcia and La Perla
La cumbia me está llamando
Oliver Tree
Cowboys Don’t Cry
Oscar Lang
Yeah!
Oscar Scheller
Peach
Plants & Animals
House On Fire
Poolside and Amo Amo
Around The Sun
Private Zero
Someone Else
Priya Ragu
Chicken Lemon Rice
Remi
Woo!
Roosevelt
Strangers
Sofi Tukker
Purple Hat
Sophia Gripari
Hate You But I Don’t
Special Death
So Cold
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
The Last Dance
St. Vincent
Pay Your Way in Pain
Suzi Wu
Highway
Tanks and The Bangas
Back in a Minute
Teezo Touchdown
Social Cues
The Bots
Blinded
The Districts
Cheap Regrets
The Halluci Nation
Mother Mother
The Last Artful (featuring Dodgr)
Hullabaloo
The N3W N3W and SYDNY
Victory
The Vaccines
Headphones Baby
Tiffany Day
Commitment Issues
Tiffany Day, MASN, and YOGS
Someday
Toro Y Moi
Postman
Troye Sivan
STUD
Two Another
Another Night
Tyler Page
Don’t Believe the Aliens
Warmduscher
Disco Peanuts
We Are the Union
Make It Easy
Wheten, Saint Punk, and Grandson
All in My Head
Why Don’t We
Fallin’
Xan Callihan
Chose
All songs on Radio Yonder
Artist
Song
Alex Adair
Real For Me
BEAUZ, Ghost, and Amander Sings
Half a Heart
Blanke and RUNN
Lights Out
Bob Moses
The Blame
Boslyk (featuring Sarah McSherry)
Better Off
Bossfight, JT Roach, and RUNN
Shadow
Broson, Odesza, and Golden
Heart Attack
Champagne Drip and Lucii
Me and You
Clear Six
Be Real
Cliq, Alika, and Ms Banks
Google Me
Code Taco
Everybody Dance!
Da Tweekaz and LNY TNZ
So Easy
Dion Timmer and Micah Martin
Internet Boy
Effiel 65
Blue (Flume Remix)
Epic Games
Limitless
Feint and Laura Brehm
We Won’t Be Alone
Galantis
Runaway
Glass Animals
Heat Waves (Sonny Fodera Remix)
Grant and Juneau
Color
Grant and RUNN
Fix It
I_O
Castles in the Sky
Inverness, Anthony Russo, and Kang Daniel
State of Wonder
Jason Ross and Blanke
One More Day
Jay Cosmic
Ocean Eyes
Kai Wachi and Dylan Matthew
Run
Kayzo and 1788-L
ARK
Koven
Gold
Lab Group, Charles The First, and Potions
Banshee
Lost Frequencies
Where Are You Now
LSDREAM and Liquid Stranger
Potions
Marshmello
Shockwave
Marshmello
Fairytale
Marshmello
Supernovacane
Marshmello
Vibr8
Marshmello and Carnage
Back in Time
Marshmello and PEEKABOO
Pushin Stacks
Marshmello and Sippy
Candy Kid
Marshmello and Subtronics
House Party
Marshmello and TroyBoi
Jiggle It
Marshmello, Nitti Gritti, and Megan Thee Stallion
Bad B*****s
MEMBA
Strider
Mitski
The Only Heart Breaker
Moore Kismet and Pauline Herr
You Should Run
Muzzy Bear
Do For Me
Nitti Gritti and RUNN
Where I Belong
Protohype
Run Up
Qoiet and AFK
Faded Glass
Qoiet
Brain Ragout
Rezz and Grabbits
Someone Else
RL Grime and Juelz
Formula
San Holo
bb u ok?
Slushii
Dreaming of You
Spag Heddy
Zoom
Summer Was Fun
Pick Up The Phone
Super Future and Wreckno
Hypernatural
Throttle
For Me
Tokyo Machine, Weird Genius, and Lights
Last Summer
Tones and I
Cloudy Day
William Black (featuring Annie Schindel)
Remedy
ZHU, 2kGoldn, and Nightmare
I Admit It
All songs on Rock and Royale
Artist
Song
A Day to Remember
Mind Reader
AC/DC
Demon Fire
AFI
Far Too Near
Airbourne
Runnin’ Wild
Almost Monday
Live Forever
Andrew W.K.
My Tower
Arcade Fire
No Cars Go
Architects
Dead Butterflies
Area 21
La La La
ArKells
You Can Get It
Bleachers
45
Bleachers
Stop Making It Hurt
CHVCHES and Robert Smith
How Not To Drown
Citizen
Death Dance Approximately
Cleopatrick
Hometown
Death From Above 1979
One + One
Declan McKenna
Beautiful Faces
DEVO
Girl U Want
Dreamers
Misfits T-Shirt
Easy Life
Skeleton
Eddie Vedder
Brother The Cloud
Fall Out Boy
Uma Thurman
Faster
Samantha Fish
Flood District
Used To Be
Foals
Wake Me Up
Foo Fighters
Making a Fire
Gasper Sans
Myriad
Genghis Tron
Dream Weapon
Good Kid
Witches
Grandson
Dirty
Greta Van Fleet
My Way, Soon
Group Love
Tongue Tied
Inhaler
It Won’t Be Like This Always
Joywave
Every Window is a Mirror
Joywave
Cyn City 2000
Junior Varsity
Cold Blood
Law and Panda
Weaves
Pinkshift
On Thin Ice
Queens of the Stone Age
No One Knows
Rag ‘n’ Bone Man
All You Ever Wanted
Rise Against
Nowhere Generation
Rise Against
Talking to Ourselves
Skeleton Club
777
Sleater-Kinney
Turn It On
Sleep Tokens
Dark Signs
Silversun Pickups
Panic Switch
Soft Kill
Wanting War
Sports Team
M5
St. Vincent
Fast Slow Disco
STAT
Warrior
Tame Impala
It Might Be Time
The Blue Stones
Spirits
The Blue Stones
Shaking off the Rust
The Network
Trans Am
The Snuts
Elephants
The Strokes
The Adults Are Talking
The Vines
Ride
Tkay Maidza
Where is My Mind?
Victory Kid
My World
Weezer
All My Favorite Songs
Wilderado
Head Right
Wolfmother
Joker and The Thief
X Ambassadors
Adrenaline
Yuno
Somebody
Zac Greer
Crazy
Dozens of the songs listed have also been included in Emotes available in the Item Shop. As a result, some of Fortnite’s most popular dances can be traced back to featured songs, such as “Toosie Slide,” “Leave the Door Open,” “Gangnam Style,” and plenty of others.