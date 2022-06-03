All songs on Fortnite radio stations

Since Chapter 2 Season 3, Fortnite players have had the ability to listen to hundreds of popular songs at no additional cost. This is made possible by jumping into one of the battle royale’s many cars or trucks and surfing through its radio stations. Better yet, most of these stations are centered around a specific genre, allowing drivers to enjoy R&B, Rock, Pop, and much more. To know what station you should be tuning into next, here’s every song featured on the game’s seven stations.

All songs on Beat Box

Artist Song 21 Savage A Lot ADIEAUX (featuring Justin Starling) Warriors Anderson .Paak Lockdown Anuel AA and Bad Bunny Hasta Que Dios Diga Audrey Nuna Damn Right Ayo & Teo Rolex Baby Keem Hooligan Bad Bunny Yo Perreo Sola Big Freeda Platinum Brockhampton Count on Me Cardi B (featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin) I Like It Central Cee Retail Therapy Chancer Smith Swoosh Common and PJ Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It) Costa Gold, MC Caverinha, and L7NNON (featuring Paptinho) O Pai Tá on Daddy Yankee Promblea David Wolves Impossible Denzel Curry So Incredible Drake God’s Plan Drake Toosie Slide Drake Fake Love Duckwrth and Kyle Dion World on Wheels Foushee Deep End Gata Check Up Gizzle and ClickNPress Not a Drill Haviah Mighty Atlantic IDK Santa Monica Blvd IDK 2 Cents IDK and Offset Shoot My Shot J Balvin Amarillo J Balvin, Dua Lipa, and Bad Bunny Un Dia (One Day) Jack Harlow (featuring Lil Baby) Face of My City Jon Bastiste (featuring PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty) Boy Hood Juice WRLD Lucid Dreams Kid Cudi Day ‘n’ Nite King Gino Keep Going Konata Small Ruckus Konata Small All Eyes On Me Kota the Friend Outside KSI Gang Gang KyleYouMadeThat and NLE Choppa Hoopla Leikeli47 Chitty Bang Leikeli47 Money Lil Baby The Bigger Picture Lil Baby and Drake Yes Indeed Lil Baby and Gunna Drip Too Hard Lil Eazzyy Onna Come Up Lil Nas X Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X (featuring Jack Harlow) Industry Baby Lil Tjay (featuring Offset and Moneybagg Yo) Run It Up Lo Village Out the Window madeinTYO Level Up Marvin Brooks, Kataem, and Vuu The Heat Masked Wolf Astronaut in the Ocean Mellow Music Group and Marlowe (featuring Soleman Brigham and L’Orange) One of the Last Mia (featuring Drake) Bad Bunny Millie B. M to the B NLE Choppa Final Warning NLE Choppa (featuring Polo G) Jumpin NLE Choppa (featuring Young Thug) Push It Oren Major Activated Ozuna (featuring Doja Cat and Sia) Del Mar Peezy International Discount Phora La Luna Polo G Rapstar Polo G and Juice WRLD Flex Post Malone and Swae Lee Sunflower Redveil, Donte Thomas, and D’mari Harris Drown Roddy Ricch and DJ Mustard High Fashion Roddy Ricch and Gunna Start with Me ROSALÍA (featuring Travis Scott) TKN ROSALÍA, J Balvin, and El Guincho Con Altura Run The Jewels (featuring Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha) Just SAINt JHN Time for Demons Saweetie Fast (Motion) Smino, JID, and Kenny Beats Baguetti Tanks and The Bangas (featuring Jamie Woods, Orleans Big, and Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph) Self Care The Kid LAROI Maybe The Kid LAROI So Done Tiesto (featuring Ty Dolla Sign) The Business, Pt II Travis Scott (featuring Young Thug and M.I.A.) Franchise Tyler, The Creator (featuring YoungBoy NBA and Ty Dolla Sign) WUSYANAME Yng Shaq Rodeo Drive YSN Fab You and Me Yung Lean Violence

All songs on Icon Radio

Artist Song Alessia Cara Scars to Your Beautiful Anderson .Paak (featuring Kendrick Lamar) Tints Anderson .Paak (featuring Schoolboy Q) Am I Wrong? beabadoobee If You Want To Beach Bunny Oxygen Big Sean (featuring Post Malone) Wolves Billie Ellish Happier Than Ever Bootsy Collins Bootzilla Bruno Mars 24K Magic Bruno Mars That’s What I Like Bruno Mars Finesse Bruno Mars Locked Out of Heaven Bruno Mars Treasure Bruno Mars Talking to the Moon Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic Silk Sonic Intro Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic Leave The Door Open Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic Fly As Me Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic (featuring Thundercat and Bootsy Collins) After Last Night Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic Put on a Smile Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic Skate Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic Blast Off Channel Tres and Disclosure Lavender Cuco Under the Sun Dave and Stormzy Clash Denzel Curry (featuring T-Pain) Troubles Dijon (featuring Hadiya George) Not About You Finneas Naked Fred Again and The Blessed Madonna Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) Funkadelic New Nation Under a Groove Harry Styles Adore You House Mafia and The Weeknd Moth to Flame Jamie XX (featuring Romy) Loud Places Janelle Monáe (featuring Grimes) Pynk Jayda G All I Need Joji Give Me Love Kim Petras Future Starts Now Logic1000 Can’t Stop Thinking About Louis The Child and Arizona So What (ARTY Remix) Maggie Rogers That’s What I Am Mark Ronson (featuring Bruno Mars) Uptown Funk Masego and Don Tolliver Mystery Lady Meghan Trainer All About That Bass Normani Motivation Omar Apollo (featuring Daniel Caesar) Invincible Orville Peck Daytona Sands Parliament Give Up The Funk Parliament Flashlight Peggy Gou I Go Pink Sweats Nothing Feels Better Princess Nokia (featuring Yung Baby Tate) Boys Are From Mars The Regrets Monday Yola Stand For Myself

All songs on Party Royale

Unlike other stations, Party Royale features music exclusively made by developer Epic Games. These are typically from Music Packs from previous seasons or are included in particular Emotes. Here are all of the beats you can jam to on Party Royale.

After Zero

Axe 2 Grind

Billy Listen

Bold Stance

Bunny Bounce

Butter Barn Hoedown

Coral Chorus

Detonation

Flake That

Freestylin’

Invasion Remix

Justice

Marathon

Neo World

OG (Remix)

Rainy Days

Raise Up

Rise of the Devourer

Scootin’

Solid Groove

Sparkles

Spies!

Squeaky Clean

Star Power

Storm Shredder

Sunny’s Song

The Crackdown

Twist

UFOs and Aliens

War’s Horizon

Wiggle Wild

All songs on Power Play

Artist Song AJ Mitchell Stop AJA Red Button Alfie Templemen Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody Alice Merton Vertigo Anitta Me Gusta Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Stuck With U Baker Boy Move Bebe Rexha (featuring Doja Cat) Baby, I’m Jealous Benny Blanco (featuring Halsey and Khalid) Eastside Beran Olivia Is That What You Like Now Blackbear Queen of Broken Hearts Brockhampton Sugar Brockhampton Boy Bye Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic Skate BTS (featuring Halsey) Boy With Luv Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa One Kiss Camila Cabello Don’t Go Yet Carol and Vitoria Beijei Meu Ex, E Agora? Childish Gambino Heartbeat Curtis Waters Freckles David Guetta and Sia Let’s Love Daya Bad Girl Declan McKenna My House DJ Snake and Selena Gomez Selfish Love Dominic Fike Chicken Tenders Dua Lipa Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa New Rules Ed Sheeran Shape Of You Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber I Don’t Care H.E.R. Carried Away Hayley Kiyoko Found My Friends I Don’t Know How But They Found Me New Invention Illenium and Thirty Seconds To Mars Wouldn’t Change a Thing Imagine Dragons Follow You James TW Butterflies Jany Green Little Jany Green Move Japanese Breakfast Be Sweet Jorge and Mateus Troca Jorja Smith Gone Joywave Destruction Juice WRLD Come and Go Kah-Lo Fire Karol G Bichota Kevin Abstract Peach Kevin Abstract (featuring Ryan Beatty) Sierra Nights Khalid Talk Khalid New Normal Khamari The Heat Kilo Kish Nice Out Kim Petras Malibu Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Rain on Me Lady Gaga and Blackpink Sour Candy Lauv and Troye Sivan I’m So Tired Lil Lotus and Against the Current (featuring Chrissy Costanza) Romantic Disaster Los Ajenos La Cura Machine Gun Kelly Concert for Aliens Magdalena Bay Killshot Maisie Peters John Hughes Movie Maisie Peters (featuring JP Saxe) Maybe Don’t Marshmello Be Kind Marshmello and Anne Marie Friends Marshmello and CHVRCHES Here With Me Marshmello and Halsey Be Kind Metric Black Sheep Miguel So I Lie Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats Survivor Nick Jonas Spaceman Oliver Tree Life Goes On Olivia Rodrigo good 4 u Os Baroes Da Pisdinha Esquema Preferido (Ao Vivo) Ozuna (featuring Karol G and Myke Towers) Caramelio Remix Paloma Mami Traumada Panic! At The Disco High Hopes Panic! At The Disco Hey Look Ma, I Made It Pink Sweats Icy PSY Gangnam Style PVRIS My Way Q Take Me Where Your Heart Is Regard, Troye Sivan, and Tate McRae You Rufus Du Sol Alive Saweetie Closer Sofi de le Torre, Bodybangers, and Lotus (featuring Blackbear) Flex Your Way Out Tai Verdes A-Ok Tate McRae Bad Ones The Aces Daydream The Kid KAROI and Justin Bieber Stay The Weeknd Blinding Lights The Weeknd Heartless The Weeknd In Your Eyes Tones and I Dance Monkey Tones and I Never Seen The Rain Twenty One Pilots Saturday Victoria Monet, Khalid, and Sg Lewis Experience Watts and Khalid Feels Why Don’t We Come To Brazil Willow and Avril (featuring Travis Barker) Grow Yendry El Diablo ZAIA Innerstate Zoe Wees Girls Like Us

All songs on Radio Underground

Artist Song 347aidan Demons and Monsters Ace Kaze Like It Is Alex Gough Fool Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Get on My Wave Bakar Free Bartees Strange Mustang bbnos (featuring Rich Brian) Edamame Beach Bunny Good Girls Ben Platt Imagine Black Bouquet Just Kids Bottom Bracket Circadian CHAI and Ric Wilson Maybe Chocolate Chips CHVRCHES California Claud Guard Confetti Rush Danny Elfman Just a Human Diesel Boots Broken Bones Dijon Many Times Dominowe Newlands Mdigo Dreamer Boy Best of Me Early Eyes Revel Berry Fontaines D.C. A Hero’s Death Glaive Astrid Glaive 1984 Gnarly Beth Sacramento Grimes Player of Games guccihighwaters (featuring Convolk) High School Iann Dior Let You Jacob Collier (featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign) All I Need Jawny Best Thing Jungle Keep Moving Kalan Can’t Tell Me Kamus Leonardo Alignment Kero Kero Bonito 21/02/20 Khruangbin and Leon Bridges B-Side King Gnu Teenager Forever King Princess Pain Kirby Black Leaves La Luz The Pines Lava La Rue Magpie Leticia Ze Vaqueiro Lilyisthatyou Party 22 Mamalarky Fury Marina Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land Mbongwana Star Malukayi Melim and Rael Relax Michelle and Chai FYO Modest Mouse We Are Between My Morning Jacket Love Love Love Nectar Fishy Nightcrawler Teeth Nubya Garcia and La Perla La cumbia me está llamando Oliver Tree Cowboys Don’t Cry Oscar Lang Yeah! Oscar Scheller Peach Plants & Animals House On Fire Poolside and Amo Amo Around The Sun Private Zero Someone Else Priya Ragu Chicken Lemon Rice Remi Woo! Roosevelt Strangers Sofi Tukker Purple Hat Sophia Gripari Hate You But I Don’t Special Death So Cold St. Paul and The Broken Bones The Last Dance St. Vincent Pay Your Way in Pain Suzi Wu Highway Tanks and The Bangas Back in a Minute Teezo Touchdown Social Cues The Bots Blinded The Districts Cheap Regrets The Halluci Nation Mother Mother The Last Artful (featuring Dodgr) Hullabaloo The N3W N3W and SYDNY Victory The Vaccines Headphones Baby Tiffany Day Commitment Issues Tiffany Day, MASN, and YOGS Someday Toro Y Moi Postman Troye Sivan STUD Two Another Another Night Tyler Page Don’t Believe the Aliens Warmduscher Disco Peanuts We Are the Union Make It Easy Wheten, Saint Punk, and Grandson All in My Head Why Don’t We Fallin’ Xan Callihan Chose

All songs on Radio Yonder

Artist Song Alex Adair Real For Me BEAUZ, Ghost, and Amander Sings Half a Heart Blanke and RUNN Lights Out Bob Moses The Blame Boslyk (featuring Sarah McSherry) Better Off Bossfight, JT Roach, and RUNN Shadow Broson, Odesza, and Golden Heart Attack Champagne Drip and Lucii Me and You Clear Six Be Real Cliq, Alika, and Ms Banks Google Me Code Taco Everybody Dance! Da Tweekaz and LNY TNZ So Easy Dion Timmer and Micah Martin Internet Boy Effiel 65 Blue (Flume Remix) Epic Games Limitless Feint and Laura Brehm We Won’t Be Alone Galantis Runaway Glass Animals Heat Waves (Sonny Fodera Remix) Grant and Juneau Color Grant and RUNN Fix It I_O Castles in the Sky Inverness, Anthony Russo, and Kang Daniel State of Wonder Jason Ross and Blanke One More Day Jay Cosmic Ocean Eyes Kai Wachi and Dylan Matthew Run Kayzo and 1788-L ARK Koven Gold Lab Group, Charles The First, and Potions Banshee Lost Frequencies Where Are You Now LSDREAM and Liquid Stranger Potions Marshmello Shockwave Marshmello Fairytale Marshmello Supernovacane Marshmello Vibr8 Marshmello and Carnage Back in Time Marshmello and PEEKABOO Pushin Stacks Marshmello and Sippy Candy Kid Marshmello and Subtronics House Party Marshmello and TroyBoi Jiggle It Marshmello, Nitti Gritti, and Megan Thee Stallion Bad B*****s MEMBA Strider Mitski The Only Heart Breaker Moore Kismet and Pauline Herr You Should Run Muzzy Bear Do For Me Nitti Gritti and RUNN Where I Belong Protohype Run Up Qoiet and AFK Faded Glass Qoiet Brain Ragout Rezz and Grabbits Someone Else RL Grime and Juelz Formula San Holo bb u ok? Slushii Dreaming of You Spag Heddy Zoom Summer Was Fun Pick Up The Phone Super Future and Wreckno Hypernatural Throttle For Me Tokyo Machine, Weird Genius, and Lights Last Summer Tones and I Cloudy Day William Black (featuring Annie Schindel) Remedy ZHU, 2kGoldn, and Nightmare I Admit It

All songs on Rock and Royale

Artist Song A Day to Remember Mind Reader AC/DC Demon Fire AFI Far Too Near Airbourne Runnin’ Wild Almost Monday Live Forever Andrew W.K. My Tower Arcade Fire No Cars Go Architects Dead Butterflies Area 21 La La La ArKells You Can Get It Bleachers 45 Bleachers Stop Making It Hurt CHVCHES and Robert Smith How Not To Drown Citizen Death Dance Approximately Cleopatrick Hometown Death From Above 1979 One + One Declan McKenna Beautiful Faces DEVO Girl U Want Dreamers Misfits T-Shirt Easy Life Skeleton Eddie Vedder Brother The Cloud Fall Out Boy Uma Thurman Faster Samantha Fish Flood District Used To Be Foals Wake Me Up Foo Fighters Making a Fire Gasper Sans Myriad Genghis Tron Dream Weapon Good Kid Witches Grandson Dirty Greta Van Fleet My Way, Soon Group Love Tongue Tied Inhaler It Won’t Be Like This Always Joywave Every Window is a Mirror Joywave Cyn City 2000 Junior Varsity Cold Blood Law and Panda Weaves Pinkshift On Thin Ice Queens of the Stone Age No One Knows Rag ‘n’ Bone Man All You Ever Wanted Rise Against Nowhere Generation Rise Against Talking to Ourselves Skeleton Club 777 Sleater-Kinney Turn It On Sleep Tokens Dark Signs Silversun Pickups Panic Switch Soft Kill Wanting War Sports Team M5 St. Vincent Fast Slow Disco STAT Warrior Tame Impala It Might Be Time The Blue Stones Spirits The Blue Stones Shaking off the Rust The Network Trans Am The Snuts Elephants The Strokes The Adults Are Talking The Vines Ride Tkay Maidza Where is My Mind? Victory Kid My World Weezer All My Favorite Songs Wilderado Head Right Wolfmother Joker and The Thief X Ambassadors Adrenaline Yuno Somebody Zac Greer Crazy

Dozens of the songs listed have also been included in Emotes available in the Item Shop. As a result, some of Fortnite’s most popular dances can be traced back to featured songs, such as “Toosie Slide,” “Leave the Door Open,” “Gangnam Style,” and plenty of others.