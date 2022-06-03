All songs on Fortnite radio stations

Seven stations and hundreds of songs at your disposal.

Since Chapter 2 Season 3, Fortnite players have had the ability to listen to hundreds of popular songs at no additional cost. This is made possible by jumping into one of the battle royale’s many cars or trucks and surfing through its radio stations. Better yet, most of these stations are centered around a specific genre, allowing drivers to enjoy R&B, Rock, Pop, and much more. To know what station you should be tuning into next, here’s every song featured on the game’s seven stations.

All songs on Beat Box

ArtistSong
21 SavageA Lot
ADIEAUX (featuring Justin Starling)Warriors
Anderson .PaakLockdown
Anuel AA and Bad BunnyHasta Que Dios Diga
Audrey NunaDamn Right
Ayo & TeoRolex
Baby KeemHooligan
Bad BunnyYo Perreo Sola
Big FreedaPlatinum
BrockhamptonCount on Me
Cardi B (featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin)I Like It
Central CeeRetail Therapy
Chancer SmithSwoosh
Common and PJMajesty (Where We Gonna Take It)
Costa Gold, MC Caverinha, and L7NNON (featuring Paptinho)O Pai Tá on
Daddy YankeePromblea
David WolvesImpossible
Denzel CurrySo Incredible
DrakeGod’s Plan
DrakeToosie Slide
DrakeFake Love
Duckwrth and Kyle DionWorld on Wheels
FousheeDeep End
GataCheck Up
Gizzle and ClickNPressNot a Drill
Haviah MightyAtlantic
IDK Santa Monica Blvd
IDK2 Cents
IDK and OffsetShoot My Shot
J BalvinAmarillo
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, and Bad BunnyUn Dia (One Day)
Jack Harlow (featuring Lil Baby)Face of My City
Jon Bastiste (featuring PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty)Boy Hood
Juice WRLD Lucid Dreams
Kid CudiDay ‘n’ Nite
King GinoKeep Going
Konata SmallRuckus
Konata SmallAll Eyes On Me
Kota the FriendOutside
KSI Gang Gang
KyleYouMadeThat and NLE ChoppaHoopla
Leikeli47Chitty Bang
Leikeli47Money
Lil BabyThe Bigger Picture
Lil Baby and DrakeYes Indeed
Lil Baby and GunnaDrip Too Hard
Lil EazzyyOnna Come Up
Lil Nas XMontero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X (featuring Jack Harlow)Industry Baby
Lil Tjay (featuring Offset and Moneybagg Yo)Run It Up
Lo VillageOut the Window
madeinTYOLevel Up
Marvin Brooks, Kataem, and VuuThe Heat
Masked WolfAstronaut in the Ocean
Mellow Music Group and Marlowe (featuring Soleman Brigham and L’Orange)One of the Last
Mia (featuring Drake)Bad Bunny
Millie B.M to the B
NLE ChoppaFinal Warning
NLE Choppa (featuring Polo G)Jumpin
NLE Choppa (featuring Young Thug)Push It
Oren MajorActivated
Ozuna (featuring Doja Cat and Sia)Del Mar
PeezyInternational Discount
PhoraLa Luna
Polo GRapstar
Polo G and Juice WRLDFlex
Post Malone and Swae LeeSunflower
Redveil, Donte Thomas, and D’mari HarrisDrown
Roddy Ricch and DJ MustardHigh Fashion
Roddy Ricch and GunnaStart with Me
ROSALÍA (featuring Travis Scott)TKN
ROSALÍA, J Balvin, and El GuinchoCon Altura
Run The Jewels (featuring Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha)Just
SAINt JHNTime for Demons
SaweetieFast (Motion)
Smino, JID, and Kenny BeatsBaguetti
Tanks and The Bangas (featuring Jamie Woods, Orleans Big, and Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph)Self Care
The Kid LAROIMaybe
The Kid LAROISo Done
Tiesto (featuring Ty Dolla Sign)The Business, Pt II
Travis Scott (featuring Young Thug and M.I.A.)Franchise
Tyler, The Creator (featuring YoungBoy NBA and Ty Dolla Sign) WUSYANAME
Yng ShaqRodeo Drive
YSN FabYou and Me
Yung LeanViolence

All songs on Icon Radio

ArtistSong
Alessia CaraScars to Your Beautiful
Anderson .Paak (featuring Kendrick Lamar)Tints
Anderson .Paak (featuring Schoolboy Q)Am I Wrong?
beabadoobeeIf You Want To
Beach BunnyOxygen
Big Sean (featuring Post Malone)Wolves
Billie EllishHappier Than Ever
Bootsy CollinsBootzilla
Bruno Mars24K Magic
Bruno MarsThat’s What I Like
Bruno MarsFinesse
Bruno MarsLocked Out of Heaven
Bruno MarsTreasure
Bruno MarsTalking to the Moon
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk SonicSilk Sonic Intro
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk SonicLeave The Door Open
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk SonicFly As Me
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic (featuring Thundercat and Bootsy Collins)After Last Night
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk SonicPut on a Smile
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk SonicSkate
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk SonicBlast Off
Channel Tres and DisclosureLavender
CucoUnder the Sun
Dave and Stormzy Clash
Denzel Curry (featuring T-Pain)Troubles
Dijon (featuring Hadiya George)Not About You
FinneasNaked
Fred Again and The Blessed MadonnaMarea (We’ve Lost Dancing)
FunkadelicNew Nation Under a Groove
Harry StylesAdore You
House Mafia and The WeekndMoth to Flame
Jamie XX (featuring Romy)Loud Places
Janelle Monáe (featuring Grimes)Pynk
Jayda GAll I Need
Joji Give Me Love
Kim PetrasFuture Starts Now
Logic1000Can’t Stop Thinking About
Louis The Child and ArizonaSo What (ARTY Remix)
Maggie RogersThat’s What I Am
Mark Ronson (featuring Bruno Mars)Uptown Funk
Masego and Don TolliverMystery Lady
Meghan TrainerAll About That Bass
NormaniMotivation
Omar Apollo (featuring Daniel Caesar)Invincible
Orville PeckDaytona Sands
ParliamentGive Up The Funk
ParliamentFlashlight
Peggy GouI Go
Pink SweatsNothing Feels Better
Princess Nokia (featuring Yung Baby Tate)Boys Are From Mars
The RegretsMonday
YolaStand For Myself

All songs on Party Royale

Unlike other stations, Party Royale features music exclusively made by developer Epic Games. These are typically from Music Packs from previous seasons or are included in particular Emotes. Here are all of the beats you can jam to on Party Royale.

  • After Zero
  • Axe 2 Grind
  • Billy Listen
  • Bold Stance
  • Bunny Bounce
  • Butter Barn Hoedown
  • Coral Chorus
  • Detonation
  • Flake That
  • Freestylin’
  • Invasion Remix
  • Justice
  • Marathon
  • Neo World
  • OG (Remix)
  • Rainy Days
  • Raise Up
  • Rise of the Devourer
  • Scootin’
  • Solid Groove
  • Sparkles
  • Spies!
  • Squeaky Clean
  • Star Power
  • Storm Shredder
  • Sunny’s Song
  • The Crackdown
  • Twist
  • UFOs and Aliens
  • War’s Horizon
  • Wiggle Wild

All songs on Power Play

ArtistSong
AJ MitchellStop
AJARed Button
Alfie TemplemenEverybody’s Gonna Love Somebody
Alice MertonVertigo
AnittaMe Gusta
Ariana Grande and Justin BieberStuck With U
Baker BoyMove
Bebe Rexha (featuring Doja Cat)Baby, I’m Jealous
Benny Blanco (featuring Halsey and Khalid)Eastside
Beran OliviaIs That What You Like Now
BlackbearQueen of Broken Hearts
BrockhamptonSugar
BrockhamptonBoy Bye
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk SonicSkate
BTS (featuring Halsey)Boy With Luv
Calvin Harris and Dua LipaOne Kiss
Camila CabelloDon’t Go Yet
Carol and VitoriaBeijei Meu Ex, E Agora?
Childish GambinoHeartbeat
Curtis WatersFreckles
David Guetta and SiaLet’s Love
DayaBad Girl
Declan McKennaMy House
DJ Snake and Selena GomezSelfish Love
Dominic FikeChicken Tenders
Dua LipaDon’t Start Now
Dua LipaNew Rules
Ed SheeranShape Of You
Ed Sheeran and Justin BieberI Don’t Care
H.E.R.Carried Away
Hayley KiyokoFound My Friends
I Don’t Know How But They Found MeNew Invention
Illenium and Thirty Seconds To MarsWouldn’t Change a Thing
Imagine DragonsFollow You
James TWButterflies
Jany GreenLittle
Jany GreenMove
Japanese BreakfastBe Sweet
Jorge and MateusTroca
Jorja SmithGone
JoywaveDestruction
Juice WRLDCome and Go
Kah-LoFire
Karol GBichota
Kevin AbstractPeach
Kevin Abstract (featuring Ryan Beatty)Sierra Nights
KhalidTalk
KhalidNew Normal
KhamariThe Heat
Kilo KishNice Out
Kim PetrasMalibu
Lady Gaga and Ariana GrandeRain on Me
Lady Gaga and BlackpinkSour Candy
Lauv and Troye SivanI’m So Tired
Lil Lotus and Against the Current (featuring Chrissy Costanza)Romantic Disaster
Los AjenosLa Cura
Machine Gun KellyConcert for Aliens
Magdalena BayKillshot
Maisie PetersJohn Hughes Movie
Maisie Peters (featuring JP Saxe)Maybe Don’t
MarshmelloBe Kind
Marshmello and Anne MarieFriends
Marshmello and CHVRCHESHere With Me
Marshmello and HalseyBe Kind
MetricBlack Sheep
MiguelSo I Lie
Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night SweatsSurvivor
Nick JonasSpaceman
Oliver TreeLife Goes On
Olivia Rodrigogood 4 u
Os Baroes Da PisdinhaEsquema Preferido (Ao Vivo)
Ozuna (featuring Karol G and Myke Towers)Caramelio Remix
Paloma Mami Traumada
Panic! At The DiscoHigh Hopes
Panic! At The DiscoHey Look Ma, I Made It
Pink SweatsIcy
PSYGangnam Style
PVRISMy Way
QTake Me Where Your Heart Is
Regard, Troye Sivan, and Tate McRaeYou
Rufus Du SolAlive
SaweetieCloser
Sofi de le Torre, Bodybangers, and Lotus (featuring Blackbear)Flex Your Way Out
Tai VerdesA-Ok
Tate McRaeBad Ones
The AcesDaydream
The Kid KAROI and Justin BieberStay
The WeekndBlinding Lights
The WeekndHeartless
The WeekndIn Your Eyes
Tones and IDance Monkey
Tones and INever Seen The Rain
Twenty One PilotsSaturday
Victoria Monet, Khalid, and Sg LewisExperience
Watts and KhalidFeels
Why Don’t WeCome To Brazil
Willow and Avril (featuring Travis Barker)Grow
YendryEl Diablo
ZAIAInnerstate
Zoe WeesGirls Like Us

All songs on Radio Underground

ArtistSong
347aidanDemons and Monsters
Ace KazeLike It Is
Alex GoughFool
Andrew McMahon in the WildernessGet on My Wave
BakarFree
Bartees StrangeMustang
bbnos (featuring Rich Brian)Edamame
Beach BunnyGood Girls
Ben PlattImagine
Black BouquetJust Kids
Bottom BracketCircadian
CHAI and Ric WilsonMaybe Chocolate Chips
CHVRCHESCalifornia
ClaudGuard
ConfettiRush
Danny ElfmanJust a Human
Diesel BootsBroken Bones
DijonMany Times
Dominowe Newlands Mdigo
Dreamer BoyBest of Me
Early EyesRevel Berry
Fontaines D.C.A Hero’s Death
GlaiveAstrid
Glaive1984
Gnarly BethSacramento
GrimesPlayer of Games
guccihighwaters (featuring Convolk)High School
Iann DiorLet You
Jacob Collier (featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign)All I Need
JawnyBest Thing
JungleKeep Moving
KalanCan’t Tell Me
Kamus LeonardoAlignment
Kero Kero Bonito21/02/20
Khruangbin and Leon BridgesB-Side
King GnuTeenager Forever
King PrincessPain
KirbyBlack Leaves
La LuzThe Pines
Lava La RueMagpie
LeticiaZe Vaqueiro
LilyisthatyouParty 22
MamalarkyFury
MarinaAncient Dreams in a Modern Land
Mbongwana StarMalukayi
Melim and RaelRelax
Michelle and ChaiFYO
Modest MouseWe Are Between
My Morning JacketLove Love Love
NectarFishy
NightcrawlerTeeth
Nubya Garcia and La PerlaLa cumbia me está llamando
Oliver TreeCowboys Don’t Cry
Oscar LangYeah!
Oscar SchellerPeach
Plants & AnimalsHouse On Fire
Poolside and Amo AmoAround The Sun
Private ZeroSomeone Else
Priya RaguChicken Lemon Rice
RemiWoo!
RooseveltStrangers
Sofi TukkerPurple Hat
Sophia GripariHate You But I Don’t
Special DeathSo Cold
St. Paul and The Broken BonesThe Last Dance
St. VincentPay Your Way in Pain
Suzi WuHighway
Tanks and The BangasBack in a Minute
Teezo TouchdownSocial Cues
The BotsBlinded
The DistrictsCheap Regrets
The Halluci NationMother Mother
The Last Artful (featuring Dodgr)Hullabaloo
The N3W N3W and SYDNY Victory
The VaccinesHeadphones Baby
Tiffany DayCommitment Issues
Tiffany Day, MASN, and YOGSSomeday
Toro Y MoiPostman
Troye SivanSTUD
Two AnotherAnother Night
Tyler PageDon’t Believe the Aliens
WarmduscherDisco Peanuts
We Are the UnionMake It Easy
Wheten, Saint Punk, and GrandsonAll in My Head
Why Don’t WeFallin’
Xan CallihanChose

All songs on Radio Yonder

ArtistSong
Alex AdairReal For Me
BEAUZ, Ghost, and Amander SingsHalf a Heart
Blanke and RUNNLights Out
Bob MosesThe Blame
Boslyk (featuring Sarah McSherry)Better Off
Bossfight, JT Roach, and RUNNShadow
Broson, Odesza, and GoldenHeart Attack
Champagne Drip and LuciiMe and You
Clear SixBe Real
Cliq, Alika, and Ms BanksGoogle Me
Code TacoEverybody Dance!
Da Tweekaz and LNY TNZSo Easy
Dion Timmer and Micah MartinInternet Boy
Effiel 65Blue (Flume Remix)
Epic GamesLimitless
Feint and Laura BrehmWe Won’t Be Alone
GalantisRunaway
Glass AnimalsHeat Waves (Sonny Fodera Remix)
Grant and JuneauColor
Grant and RUNNFix It
I_OCastles in the Sky
Inverness, Anthony Russo, and Kang DanielState of Wonder
Jason Ross and BlankeOne More Day
Jay CosmicOcean Eyes
Kai Wachi and Dylan MatthewRun
Kayzo and 1788-LARK
KovenGold
Lab Group, Charles The First, and PotionsBanshee
Lost FrequenciesWhere Are You Now
LSDREAM and Liquid StrangerPotions
Marshmello Shockwave
MarshmelloFairytale
MarshmelloSupernovacane
MarshmelloVibr8
Marshmello and CarnageBack in Time
Marshmello and PEEKABOOPushin Stacks
Marshmello and SippyCandy Kid
Marshmello and SubtronicsHouse Party
Marshmello and TroyBoiJiggle It
Marshmello, Nitti Gritti, and Megan Thee StallionBad B*****s
MEMBAStrider
MitskiThe Only Heart Breaker
Moore Kismet and Pauline HerrYou Should Run
Muzzy BearDo For Me
Nitti Gritti and RUNNWhere I Belong
ProtohypeRun Up
Qoiet and AFKFaded Glass
Qoiet Brain Ragout
Rezz and GrabbitsSomeone Else
RL Grime and JuelzFormula
San Holobb u ok?
SlushiiDreaming of You
Spag HeddyZoom
Summer Was FunPick Up The Phone
Super Future and WrecknoHypernatural
ThrottleFor Me
Tokyo Machine, Weird Genius, and LightsLast Summer
Tones and ICloudy Day
William Black (featuring Annie Schindel)Remedy
ZHU, 2kGoldn, and NightmareI Admit It

All songs on Rock and Royale

ArtistSong
A Day to RememberMind Reader
AC/DCDemon Fire
AFIFar Too Near
AirbourneRunnin’ Wild
Almost MondayLive Forever
Andrew W.K.My Tower
Arcade FireNo Cars Go
ArchitectsDead Butterflies
Area 21La La La
ArKellsYou Can Get It
Bleachers45
BleachersStop Making It Hurt
CHVCHES and Robert SmithHow Not To Drown
CitizenDeath Dance Approximately
CleopatrickHometown
Death From Above 1979One + One
Declan McKennaBeautiful Faces
DEVOGirl U Want
DreamersMisfits T-Shirt
Easy LifeSkeleton
Eddie VedderBrother The Cloud
Fall Out BoyUma Thurman
FasterSamantha Fish
Flood DistrictUsed To Be
FoalsWake Me Up
Foo FightersMaking a Fire
Gasper SansMyriad
Genghis TronDream Weapon
Good KidWitches
GrandsonDirty
Greta Van FleetMy Way, Soon
Group LoveTongue Tied
InhalerIt Won’t Be Like This Always
JoywaveEvery Window is a Mirror
Joywave Cyn City 2000
Junior VarsityCold Blood
Law and PandaWeaves
PinkshiftOn Thin Ice
Queens of the Stone AgeNo One Knows
Rag ‘n’ Bone ManAll You Ever Wanted
Rise AgainstNowhere Generation
Rise AgainstTalking to Ourselves
Skeleton Club777
Sleater-KinneyTurn It On
Sleep TokensDark Signs
Silversun PickupsPanic Switch
Soft KillWanting War
Sports TeamM5
St. VincentFast Slow Disco
STATWarrior
Tame ImpalaIt Might Be Time
The Blue StonesSpirits
The Blue StonesShaking off the Rust
The NetworkTrans Am
The SnutsElephants
The StrokesThe Adults Are Talking
The VinesRide
Tkay MaidzaWhere is My Mind?
Victory KidMy World
WeezerAll My Favorite Songs
WilderadoHead Right
WolfmotherJoker and The Thief
X AmbassadorsAdrenaline
YunoSomebody
Zac GreerCrazy

Dozens of the songs listed have also been included in Emotes available in the Item Shop. As a result, some of Fortnite’s most popular dances can be traced back to featured songs, such as “Toosie Slide,” “Leave the Door Open,” “Gangnam Style,” and plenty of others.

