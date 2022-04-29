All sports in Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports has arrived to consoles worldwide, as a new chapter in Nintendo’s Sport franchise can now be written. The new version of Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort has a number of games that were in previous titles, as well as some ones that may look a bit unfamiliar. So, which sports are available for Nintendo Switch Sports? Let’s take a look at the ones that have been installed at launch, plus any games that will be in the near future.

All the sports that Nintendo have announced so far for Nintendo Switch Sports include:

Volleyball

Badminton

Bowling

Soccer

Chambara

Tennis

Golf (comes out this Fall)

While some sports from the original Wii Sports titles have returned like Bowling and Tennis, a lot have been skipped for this new edition of the game millions played. For example, boxing and baseball are missing from this package. They could indeed by added as DLC, but right now, they’re not included.

Thankfully, all of the sports support online play in Nintendo Switch Sports. You can play with friends online or matchmake with others. There will be a ranking system as well, so your skill levels will match.