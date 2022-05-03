All sports terms in Nintendo Switch Sports, explained

For the uninitiated, the six sports of Nintendo Switch Sports virtually represent real-life athletic events, each with complex techniques and even more complex jargon. This article aims to serve as a glossary for any players confused as to what certain aspects of each sport mean.

Volleyball

Serve — The server hits the ball overhead toward their opponent’s half of the court, placing the ball in play at the start of every rally

Ace — When a serve lands fair in the receiving team’s court without its players responding to it, the server’s team is awarded points

Bump — The first hit on the ball made by the receiving team after the serve or a spike, redirecting the ball upward such that the receiving team can regroup under it

Set — Vertical hit following the bump that positions the ball near the net, allowing the spiker to follow up with an offensive play

Spike — Downward hit over the net that follows the set, often characterized by the spiker jumping to meet the ball in mid-air

Block — Player on the receiving team jumps up toward the net to meet the spike and deny the ball from passing to their side

Block out — A blocker blocks the ball out of bounds, rewarding the offending team with points

Soccer

Kickoff — Ball is placed into play at center-field

Pass — One teammate gently kicking the ball to another teammate, giving possession of the ball to the recipient

Shot — Kicking the ball toward the goal, with the intent of scoring

Goal — Successfully kicking a ball through a team’s goal and into the back of the net, rewarding the other team a point

Assist — Pass between teammates that leads to the recipient scoring a goal

Save — Defensive play made by a goalie to stop a shot from entering the goal

Bowling

Strike — Knocking down all 10 pins with the ball on the first throw, granting the player responsible the maximum amount of points

Spare — Knocking down all pins by the second throw, depending on how many pins remain standing after the first throw

Double — Two back-to-back strikes

Turkey — Three uninterrupted strikes

X-Bagger — An alternative of the bowling term “badger,” signifying consecutive strikes higher than three (with a four-bagger signifying four straight strikes and so on)

Tennis

Serve — Similarly to volleyball, the server hits the ball overhead and diagonally across the court to initiate play

Ace — If a ball is served and not successfully returned by the receiving team, the serving team is awarded points

Fault — Issued to the serving team if a serve does not clear the net, or does not land in the proper area of play

Double Fault — Grants the receiving team points if the serving team faults twice in a row

X-all — Both teams are tied at a certain score (three-all indicates a three-three tie)

Deuce — When the game’s score ties at four-all, the game enters a state in which one team needs to score twice consecutively over the other to win

Advantage — The team to temporarily break the tie and take a lead in a deuce scenario

Badminton

Birdie — “Ball” adorned with plastic feathers that is used in badminton play

Serve — Birdie put into play with an overhand hit over the net

Kill — Downward swing similar to a spike that cannot be counter-played by the receiving team

Smash — Powerful downward swing that catches the birdie at the apex of its travel ark

Double hit — If a receiving team cannot return the ball in a single hit, and tries to hit the same birdie twice, the opposing team is awarded points

Chambara

Strike — A player landing a successful slashing hit on an opponent with their sword

Guard — The act of blocking an opponent’s incoming strike with their own sword

Thrust — A forward-lunging strike that, if landing on an opponent, knocks them further back than a standard strike

