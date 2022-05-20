All stages in MultiVersus, and where they come from

MultiVersus is a blend of Warner Bros. franchises throughout history from Looney Tunes to Adventure Time, and as this is a platform fighter, there are stages in major landmarks. Here are the stages you can expect from MultiVersus so far.

The Batcave (from Batman)

Screenshot via Warner Bros. YouTube

Batman’s Batcave is honestly one of the best stages in the game. You can see the Batcomputer in the background with the Joker’s face on it, bats are swarming on the left side of the stage, and his vehicles are laid out on both outer sections of where the fight takes place. The musical score also brings you back to Batman (1989)’s iconic theme by Danny Elfman.

Scooby’s Haunted Mansion (from Scooby-Doo: Where Are You?)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

It makes complete sense that a Scooby Doo stage would be based in a haunted mansion, and there are a lot of references you can spot. The paintings in the background reflect past villains in the show’s history, and the knights at the edges of the stage look like they’re from the intro of Scooby-Doo: Where Are You? The sculptures in the background move their heads to watch the battle, and if you look at the background, you’ll see some monsters in the classic hand-drawn art style moving from left to right. Gameplay wise, you can also open up the gaps by hitting the gears above the knight’s head.

Trophy’s E.D.G.E. (a mixture of Wonder Woman and Looney Tunes)

Image via Warner Bros.

Like PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, this stage mixes two properties together into the same space: Looney Tunes and DC’s Wonder Woman. In the background, you’ll see a grand statue of Wonder Woman in the background with a giant Acme box by the side of it that spews out fireworks. The default version of Trophy’s E.D.G.E is like Final Destination from Super Smash Bros with a flat surface that players can fight on. However, there’s a secondary version that has a wide gap in the middle; this is perfect for those who like to spike their opponents into the abyss. If someone succeeds in this strategy, make sure you give them a toast.

The Tree Fort (from Adventure Time)

Screenshot via Warner Bros. Games YouTube

The Tree Fort is a stage that has two levels to it (or one if you are playing a 1vs1 match). It’s based on the cartoon series Adventure Time that airs on the Cartoon Network. It has trees that grow on the sides that players can bounce off when attacked. It acts as a bright and colorful stage that matches the energy of the wacky premise of MultiVersus.

Training Stages

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The training stages are used as a place to fight in MultiVersus. They’re bland blocked areas that are typically used to practice combos and a character’s moveset. There is the classic three platform style like Battlefield in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Training Room, which is a flat surface. These are the most boring stages in the game, and we hope they are removed by the time of release.