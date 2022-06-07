All stats of every weapon in Fortnite Battle Royale

Just how powerful is your favorite weapon?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Fortnite has now had more than 20 seasons in its lifetime and that means longtime veterans have seen and used dozens of weapons. Of course, not all guns and tools are created equally as most have a number of different rarities. With each higher rarity, you can expect everything from a gun’s damage, damage per second, and even reload speed to increase. So, to ensure you know which piece of loot can lead you to victory, here’s are all the stats for every weapon that has been in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode.

Keep in mind, each new season of Fortnite will hold a different loot pool, having a mix of old and new weapons. Thus, even if your favorite weapon is currently vaulted, there is still a strong chance it returns later on.

Related: All vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

WeaponRarityDamage per secondDamageFire rateMagazine sizeReload/Cooldown time (seconds)
Alien Knockgun LauncherLegendary2419.85
Amban Sniper RifleMythic55110.512.4
Anvil Rocket LauncherRare75100.7513.6
Anvil Rocket LauncherEpic78.75105.7513.42
Anvil Rocket LauncherLegenedary82.5110.7513.24
Assault RifleCommon165305.5302.53
Assault RifleUncommon170.5315.5302.41
Assault RifleRare181.5335.5302.3
Assault RifleEpic192.5355.5302.18
Assault RifleLegendary198365.5302.07
Auto ShotgunCommon126841.586.27
Auto ShotgunUncommon133.288.81.585.99
Auto ShotgunRare140.493.61.585.7
Auto ShotgunEpic147.698.41.585.41
Auto ShotgunLegendary154.8103.21.585.13
Auto ShotgunMythic147.698.41.585.4
Automatic Sniper RifleRare148374163.8
Automatic Sniper RifleEpic156394163.6
Automatic Sniper RifleLegendary164414163.4
Bolt-Action Sniper RifleCommon31.495.3313.3
Bolt-Action Sniper RifleUncommon33100.3313.15
Bolt-Action Sniper RifleRare34.7105.3313
Bolt-Action Sniper RifleEpic 36.3110.3312.5
Bolt-Action Sniper RifleLegendary38.3116.3312.35
Boom BowLegendary115115111.3
Boom Sniper RifleExotic7070154.1
Brutus’ MinigunMythic25221124.5
Burst Assault RifleCommon122.45313.95202.86
Burst Assault RifleUncommon126.4323.95202.73
Burst Assault RifleRare134.3343.95202.6
Burst Assault RifleEpic142.2363.95202.47
Burst Assault RifleLegendary146.15373.95202.34
Burst Pulse RifleExotic126304.2202.83
Burst Quad LauncherExotic58.4421.3945.4
Burst SMGCommon180247.5242.5
Burst SMGUncommon187.5257.5242.4
Burst SMGRare195267.5242.2
Charge Shotgun (Charged)Common103.28121.5.8544.7
Charge Shotgun (Charged)Uncommon109.65129.8544.5
Charge Shotgun (Charged)Rare114.75135.8544.3
Charge Shotgun (Charged)Epic121.13142.5.8554.1
Charge Shotgun (Charged)Legendary126.23148.5.8553.9
WeaponRarityDamage per secondDamageFire rateMagazine sizeReload/Cooldown time (seconds)
Combat Assault RifleCommon171199353.4
Combat Assault RifleUncommon180209353.3
Combat Assault RifleRare189219353.1
Combat Assault RifleEpic198229352.9
Combat Assault RifleLegendary207239352.8
Combat PistolCommon155.25236.75151.54
Combat PistolUncommon168.75256.75151.47
Combat PistolRare175.5266.75151.4
Combat PistolEpic182.25276.75151.33
Combat PistolLegendary195.75296.75151.26
Combat ShotgunUncommon96.9571.785.5
Combat ShotgunRare102601.785.3
Combat ShotgunEpic107.1631.785
Combat ShotgunLegendary112.2661.784.7
Combat SMGCommon2161812322.64
Combat SMGUncommon2281912322.52
Combat SMGRare2402012322.4
Combat SMGEpic2522112322.28
Combat SMGLegendary2642212322.16
Combat SMGMythic3002512322.04
CrossbowRare58.565.952.6
CrossbowEpic61.268.952.5
Cupid’s CrossbowEpic61.268.952.5
Deadpool’s Dual Hand CannonsMythic111.09215.29182.2
DMR Sniper RifleCommon112452.5102.75
DMR Sniper RifleUncommon120482.5102.62
DMR Sniper RifleRare125502.5102.5
DMR Sniper RifleEpic132.5532.5102.37
DMR Sniper RifleLegendary137.5552.5102.25
DMR Sniper RifleMythic145582.5102.12
Double Barrel ShotgunEpic224.21181.922.8
Double Barrel ShotgunLegendary233.71231.922.7
Dragon’s Breath Sniper RifleExotic38.3116.3312.5
Drum GunUncommon168218403.2
Drum GunRare176228403.0
Drum ShotgunCommon172.857.63123.85
Drum ShotgunUncommon180603123.68
Drum ShotgunRare190.863.63123.5
Drum ShotgunEpic201.667.23123.33
Drum ShotgunLegendary208.869.63123.15
Dual Fiend HuntersRare124314162.9
Dual Fiend HuntersEpic132334162.75
Dual Fiend HuntersLegendary136344162.61
Dual PistolsRare154.6393.96183
Dual PistolsEpic162.5413.96182.8
E-11 Blaster RifleMythic142.5304.752
Egg LauncherUncommon6767163.2
Egg Launcher Rare7070163.0
Egg LauncherEpic7474162.8
Egg LauncherLegendary7777162.7
Fiend Hunter CrossbowEpic90501.872.5
First Order Blaster RifleMythic108303.63.0
Flint-Knock PistolCommon28.3886.3313.2
Flint-Knock PistolUncommon29.790.3313.0
WeaponRarityDamage per secondDamageFire rateMagazine sizeReload/Cooldown time (seconds)
Grappler BowExotic8989111.0
Grenade LauncherRare7070163.0
Grenade LauncherEpic7474162.8
Grenade LauncherLegendary7777162.7
Guided MissileEpic55.574.7512.4
Guided MissileLegendary57.577.7512.2
Gunnar’s Stinger SMGMythic2642212302.0
Hammer Assault RifleCommon156275.8202.42
Hammer Assault RifleUncommon168295.8202.31
Hammer Assault RifleRare174305.8202.2
Hammer Assault RifleEpic185325.8202.09
Hammer Assault RifleLegendary191335.8201.98
Hammer Assault RifleMythic203355.8201.87
Hand CannonEpic6075.872.09
Hand CannonLegendary62.478.871.98
Harvesting ToolCommon20201N/AN/A
Heavy Assault RifleCommon135363.75253.08
Heavy Assault RifleUncommon142.5383.75252.94
Heavy Assault RifleRare150403.75252.8
Heavy Assault RifleEpic157.5423.75252.66
Heavy Assault RifleLegendary165443.75252.52
Heavy ShotgunCommon107.9831.354.84
Heavy ShotgunUncommon113.1871.354.62
Heavy ShotgunRare119.6921.354.4
Heavy ShotgunEpic126.1971.354.18
Heavy ShotgunLegendary131.31011.353.96
Heavy Sniper RifleRare40120.3314.0
Heavy Sniper RifleEpic42126.3313.8
Heavy Sniper RifleLegendary44132.3313.6
Heavy Sniper RifleMythic45.5138.3313.4
Hop Rock DualiesExotic170433.96182.7
Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper RifleCommon51.881.6433.7
Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper RifleUncommon55.0486.6433.5
Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper RifleRare57.690.6433.35
Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper RifleEpic60.895.6433.2
Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper RifleLegendary63.3699.6433
Hunting RifleUncommon60.876.0811.9
Hunting RifleRare6480.0811.8
Hunting RifleEpic67.284.0811.7
Hunting RifleLegendary70.488.0811.6
Huntmaster Saber’s Thermal RifleMythic128324151.98
WeaponRarityDamage per secondDamageFire rateMagazine sizeReload/Cooldown time (seconds)
Infantry RifleCommon14436482.5
Infantry RifleUncommon15238482.4
Infantry RifleRare16040482.3
Infantry RifleEpic16842482.2
Infantry RifleLegendary17644482.1
Infinity BladeMythic112.5751.5N/AN/A
Jules’ Drum GunMythic204248.5402.7
KingsmanLegendary75751N/AN/A
Kit’s Charge ShotgunMythic88.4104.8553.7
Kymera Ray GunRare1359152.5
Kymera Ray GunEpic15010152.25
Kymera Ray GunLegendary16511152
Lever Action RifleUncommon65521.2596.3
Lever Action RifleRare68.75551.2596
Lever Action RifleEpic72.5581.2595.7
Lever Action ShotgunCommon88.993.6.9566.6
Lever Action ShotgunUncommon93.298.1.9566.3
Lever Action ShotgunRare98.3103.5.9566
Lever Action ShotgunEpic103.5108.9.9565.7
Lever Action ShotgunLegendary108.6114.3.9565.4
Light Machine GunCommon161237604.4
Light Machine GunUncommon168247604.2
Light Machine GunRare175257604
Light Machine GunEpic182267603.8
Light Machine GunLegendary196287603.6
LightsaberMythic45451N/AN/A
Machine PistolCommon202.51513.5352.48
Machine PistolUncommon2161613.5352.36
Machine PistolRare229.51713.5352.25
Machine PistolEpic2431813.5352.14
Machine PistolLegendary2561913.5352.03
Makeshift BowUncommon525211.8
Makeshift RevolverCommon80.5451.7562.2
Makeshift RevolverUncommon84481.7562.1
Makeshift RevolverRare87.5501.7562
Makeshift RifleCommon135304.5203.3
Makeshift RifleUncommon139.5314.5203.2
Makeshift RifleRare148.5334.5203
Makeshift ShotgunCommon110881.2533.5
Makeshift ShotgunUncommon116.5931.2533
Makeshift ShotgunRare122.5981.2532.5
Makeshift Submachine GunCommon1701710252.3
Makeshift Submachine GunUncommon1801810252.2
Makeshift Submachine GunRare1901910252.1
WeaponRarityDamage per secondDamageFire rateMagazine sizeReload/Cooldown time (seconds)
Marksman Six ShooterExotic12024562.07
Mechanical BowRare8585111
Mechanical Explosive BowEpic8989111
Mechanical Explosive BowLegendary9494111
Mechanical Shockwave BowEpic8989111
Mechanical Shockwave BowLegendary9494111
Meowscles’ Peow Peow RifleMythic187444.25252.5
Midas’ Drum GunMythic2502510402.7
MinigunEpic24020124.75
MinigunLegendary25221124.5
MK-Seven Assault RifleCommon162189353.4
MK-Seven Assault RifleUncommon171199353.3
MK-Seven Assault RifleRare180209353.1
MK-Seven Assault RifleEpic189219352.9
MK-Seven Assault RifleLegendary198229352.8
Night HawkExotic70.4441.662
Ocean’s Burst Assault RifleMythic154393.95302.2
PistolCommon162246.75161.54
PistolUncommon168.7256.75161.47
PistolRare175.5266.75161.4
PistolEpic189286.75161.33
PistolLegendary195.7296.75161.26
Plasma CannonLegendary333311N/A
Primal BowRare656511.8
Primal Flame BowEpic686811.7
Primal Flame BowLegendary727211.7
Primal PistolUncommon88.9362.4782.1
Primal PistolRare93.9382.4782
Primal PistolEpic98.9402.4781.9
Primal PistolLegendary103.8422.4781.8
Primal RifleUncommon172.5305.75302.6
Primal RifleRare184325.75302.5
Primal RifleEpic195.5345.75302.4
Primal RifleLegendary201.25355.75302.2
Primal ShotgunUncommon173.16523.33123.9
Primal ShotgunRare183.15553.33123.7
Primal ShotgunEpic193.14583.33123.6
Primal ShotgunLegendary199.8603.33123.4
Primal SMGUncommon1901910352.2
Primal SMGRare2002010352.1
Primal SMGEpic2102110352
Primal SMGLegendary2202210351.9
Primal Stink BowEpic686811.7
Primal Stink BowLegendary727211.7
Proximity Grenade LauncherEpic43.5567.6523
Proximity Grenade LauncherLegendary45.570.6522.8
Pulse RifleRare138.6334.2163.15
Pulse RifleEpic147354.2162.99
Pulse RifleLegendary151.2364.2162.84
WeaponRarityDamage per secondDamageReload timeMagazine sizeReload/Cooldown time (seconds)
Quad LauncherEpic8080144.7
Quad LauncherLegendary8484144.5
Rail GunRare8585113
Rail GunEpic8989112.85
Rail GunLegendary9494112.7
Ranger Assault RifleCommon124314252.75
Ranger Assault RifleUncommon128324252.63
Ranger Assault RifleRare136344252.5
Ranger Assault RifleEpic144364252.38
Ranger Assault RifleLegendary148374252.25
Ranger Assault RifleMythic139.1363.86252.4
Ranger ShotgunCommon329.4109.8311.65
Ranger ShotgunUncommon345.6115.2311.57
Ranger ShotgunRare364.5121.5311.5
Ranger ShotgunEpic383.5127.8311.4
Ranger ShotgunLegendary402.3134.4311.35
Rapid Fire SMGCommon1951315201.65
Rapid Fire SMGUncommon2101415201.58
Rapid Fire SMGRare2251515201.5
Rapid Fire SMGEpic2401615201.42
Rapid Fire SMGLegendary2551715201.32
Raz’s Explosive BowMythic989811.94
RecyclerRare7575132
RecyclerEpic7979132
RecyclerLegendary8383132
RevolverCommon81541.562.2
RevolverUncommon85.5571.562.1
RevolverRare90601.562
RevolverEpic94.5631.561.9
RevolverLegendary99661.561.8
Rocket LauncherCommon52.570.7514.68
Rocket LauncherUncommon63.885.7514.14
Rocket LauncherRare75100.7513.6
Rocket LauncherEpic86.3115.7513.06
Rocket LauncherLegendary97.5130.7512.52
Scoped Assault RifleUncommon64322152.41
Scoped Assault RifleRare68342152.3
Scoped Assault RifleEpic72362152.18
Scoped Assault RifleLegendary74372152.07
Scoped RevolverEpic67.2421.662.1
Scoped RevolverLegendary70.4441.662
Semi-Automatic Sniper RifleUncommon90751.2102.5
Semi-Automatic Sniper RifleRare93.6781.2102.3
Shadow Midas’ Drum GunMythic204248.5402.7
Shadow TrackerExotic195.75296.75161.3
WeaponRarityDamage per secondDamageReload timeMagazine sizeReload/Cooldown time (seconds)
Sidearm PistolCommon168.75256.75151.54
Sidearm PistolUncommon182.25276.75151.47
Sidearm PistolRare189286.75151.4
Sidearm PistolEpic195.75296.75151.33
Sidearm PistolLegendary209.25316.75151.26
Sideways MinigunCommon1261875.5
Sideways MinigunUncommon1331975.25
Sideways MinigunRare1402075
Sideways MinigunEpic1472174.75
Sideways MinigunLegendary1542274.5
Sideways MinigunMythic1682474
Sideways RifleCommon141.7540.53.53.08
Sideways RifleUncommon150.543.53.52.94
Sideways RifleRare157.5453.52.8
Sideways RifleEpic168483.52.66
Sideways RifleLegendary171.549.53.52.52
Sideways RifleMythic199.5573.52.1
Sideways ScytheCommon80402N/AN/A
Sideways ScytheUncommon80402N/AN/A
Sideways ScytheRare80402N/AN/A
Sideways ScytheEpic84422N/AN/A
Sideways ScytheLegendary88442N/AN/A
Sideways ScytheMythic92462N/AN/A
Six ShooterUncommon17034562.4
Six ShooterRare18036562.3
Six ShooterEpic19038562.2
Skye’s Assault RifleMythic222376302.1
Slone’s Burst Assault RifleMythic178.6394.58212.2
Slone’s Pulse RifleMythic159.6384.2162.68
Slone’s Striker Burst RifleMythic139.1363.86262.21
Snowball LauncherUncommon3648.7563.2
Snowball LauncherRare37.550.7563
Snowball LauncherEpic39.7553.7562.8
Snowball LauncherLegendary41.2555.7562.7
Spire Assassin’s Primal ShotgunMythic209.79633.33123.2
Spire Assassin’s RecyclerMythic8686132
Stark Industries Energy RifleRare162.8374.4153
Stark Industries Energy RifleEpic171.6394.4152.85
Stark Industries Energy RifleLegendary180.4414.4152.7
Stinger SMGCommon1801512302.75
Stinger SMGUncommon1921612302.62
Stinger SMGRare2041712302.5
Stinger SMGEpic2161812302.37
Stinger SMGLegendary2281912302.25
Storm ScoutExotic76.590.962.7
Storm Scout Sniper RifleEpic77.486.962.8
Storm Scout Sniper RifleLegendary8190.962.7
WeaponRarityDamage per secondDamageReload timeMagazine sizeReload/Cooldown time (seconds)
Striker Burst RifleCommon108.2283.86202.86
Striker Burst RifleUncommon112.0293.86202.73
Striker Burst RifleRare119.8313.86202.6
Striker Burst RifleEpic127.5333.86202.47
Striker Burst RifleLegendary 131.4343.86202.34
Striker Pump ShotgunCommon67.08103.2.6555.5
Striker Pump ShotgunUncommon70.2108.6555.25
Striker Pump ShotgunRare74.1114.6555
Striker Pump ShotgunEpic78120.6554.75
Striker Pump ShotgunLegendary81.9126.6554.5
Submachine GunCommon1761611302.3
Submachine GunUncommon1871711302.2
Submachine GunRare1981811302.1
Submachine GunEpic2091911352
Submachine GunLegendary2202011351.89
Suppressed Assault RifleRare165305.5302.3
Suppressed Assault RifleEpic176325.5302.2
Suppressed Assault RifleLegendary181.5335.5302.1
Suppressed PistolRare168.75256.75121.4
Suppressed PistolEpic175.5266.75121.3
Suppressed Submachine GunCommon156207.8302.2
Suppressed Submachine GunUncommon163.8217.8302.1
Suppressed Submachine GunRare171.6227.8302
Tactical Assault RifleRare154227302.2
Tactical Assault RifleEpic161237302.1
Tactical Assault RifleLegendary168247302
Tactical ShotgunCommon115.5771.586.27
Tactical ShotgunUncommon121.5811.585.99
Tactical ShotgunRare127.5851.585.7
Tactical ShotgunEpic133.5891.585.41
Tactical ShotgunLegendary141.0941.585.13
Tactical Submachine GunUncommon162189252.2
Tactical Submachine GunRare171199252.1
Tactical Submachine GunEpic180209252
Tactical Submachine GunLegendary189219251.9
The Big ChillExoticN/AN/A.7562.7
The DubMythic2281201.922.7
The Foundations’s MK-Seven Assault RifleMythic2302310352.63
Thermal Scoped Assault RifleRare112284152.3
Thermal Scoped Assault RifleEpic116294152.2
Thermal Scoped Assault RifleLegendary124314152.1
Two-Shot ShotgunCommon45.954.8589.24
Two-Shot ShotgunUncommon48.4557.8588.82
Two-Shot ShotgunRare5160.8588.4
Two-Shot ShotgunEpic53.5563.8587.98
Two-Shot ShotgunLegendary56.166.8587.56
TNTina’s Ka-Boom BowMythic7575111.25
Unstable BowExotic8989111
ZapotronLegendary150150142.1
Zyg and Choppy’s Ray GunMythic18012151.75

Now that know you which guns reign supreme, it is also worth having one of the game’s most threatening skins to go along with this knowledge. Also known as “sweaty skins,” this group of cosmetics are typically used by top-class Fortnite pro players and streamers. In result, this will to signal to opposing players that your skill level may be far above theirs, ultimately leading them to flee from battle.

© 2022, DoubleXP. All rights reserved