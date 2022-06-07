All stats of every weapon in Fortnite Battle Royale
Just how powerful is your favorite weapon?
Fortnite has now had more than 20 seasons in its lifetime and that means longtime veterans have seen and used dozens of weapons. Of course, not all guns and tools are created equally as most have a number of different rarities. With each higher rarity, you can expect everything from a gun’s damage, damage per second, and even reload speed to increase. So, to ensure you know which piece of loot can lead you to victory, here’s are all the stats for every weapon that has been in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode.
Keep in mind, each new season of Fortnite will hold a different loot pool, having a mix of old and new weapons. Thus, even if your favorite weapon is currently vaulted, there is still a strong chance it returns later on.
|Weapon
|Rarity
|Damage per second
|Damage
|Fire rate
|Magazine size
|Reload/Cooldown time (seconds)
|Alien Knockgun Launcher
|Legendary
|24
|19
|.8
|∞
|5
|Amban Sniper Rifle
|Mythic
|55
|110
|.5
|1
|2.4
|Anvil Rocket Launcher
|Rare
|75
|100
|.75
|1
|3.6
|Anvil Rocket Launcher
|Epic
|78.75
|105
|.75
|1
|3.42
|Anvil Rocket Launcher
|Legenedary
|82.5
|110
|.75
|1
|3.24
|Assault Rifle
|Common
|165
|30
|5.5
|30
|2.53
|Assault Rifle
|Uncommon
|170.5
|31
|5.5
|30
|2.41
|Assault Rifle
|Rare
|181.5
|33
|5.5
|30
|2.3
|Assault Rifle
|Epic
|192.5
|35
|5.5
|30
|2.18
|Assault Rifle
|Legendary
|198
|36
|5.5
|30
|2.07
|Auto Shotgun
|Common
|126
|84
|1.5
|8
|6.27
|Auto Shotgun
|Uncommon
|133.2
|88.8
|1.5
|8
|5.99
|Auto Shotgun
|Rare
|140.4
|93.6
|1.5
|8
|5.7
|Auto Shotgun
|Epic
|147.6
|98.4
|1.5
|8
|5.41
|Auto Shotgun
|Legendary
|154.8
|103.2
|1.5
|8
|5.13
|Auto Shotgun
|Mythic
|147.6
|98.4
|1.5
|8
|5.4
|Automatic Sniper Rifle
|Rare
|148
|37
|4
|16
|3.8
|Automatic Sniper Rifle
|Epic
|156
|39
|4
|16
|3.6
|Automatic Sniper Rifle
|Legendary
|164
|41
|4
|16
|3.4
|Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
|Common
|31.4
|95
|.33
|1
|3.3
|Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
|Uncommon
|33
|100
|.33
|1
|3.15
|Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
|Rare
|34.7
|105
|.33
|1
|3
|Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
|Epic
|36.3
|110
|.33
|1
|2.5
|Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
|Legendary
|38.3
|116
|.33
|1
|2.35
|Boom Bow
|Legendary
|115
|115
|1
|1
|1.3
|Boom Sniper Rifle
|Exotic
|70
|70
|1
|5
|4.1
|Brutus’ Minigun
|Mythic
|252
|21
|12
|∞
|4.5
|Burst Assault Rifle
|Common
|122.45
|31
|3.95
|20
|2.86
|Burst Assault Rifle
|Uncommon
|126.4
|32
|3.95
|20
|2.73
|Burst Assault Rifle
|Rare
|134.3
|34
|3.95
|20
|2.6
|Burst Assault Rifle
|Epic
|142.2
|36
|3.95
|20
|2.47
|Burst Assault Rifle
|Legendary
|146.15
|37
|3.95
|20
|2.34
|Burst Pulse Rifle
|Exotic
|126
|30
|4.2
|20
|2.83
|Burst Quad Launcher
|Exotic
|58.4
|42
|1.39
|4
|5.4
|Burst SMG
|Common
|180
|24
|7.5
|24
|2.5
|Burst SMG
|Uncommon
|187.5
|25
|7.5
|24
|2.4
|Burst SMG
|Rare
|195
|26
|7.5
|24
|2.2
|Charge Shotgun (Charged)
|Common
|103.28
|121.5
|.85
|4
|4.7
|Charge Shotgun (Charged)
|Uncommon
|109.65
|129
|.85
|4
|4.5
|Charge Shotgun (Charged)
|Rare
|114.75
|135
|.85
|4
|4.3
|Charge Shotgun (Charged)
|Epic
|121.13
|142.5
|.85
|5
|4.1
|Charge Shotgun (Charged)
|Legendary
|126.23
|148.5
|.85
|5
|3.9
|Weapon
|Rarity
|Damage per second
|Damage
|Fire rate
|Magazine size
|Reload/Cooldown time (seconds)
|Combat Assault Rifle
|Common
|171
|19
|9
|35
|3.4
|Combat Assault Rifle
|Uncommon
|180
|20
|9
|35
|3.3
|Combat Assault Rifle
|Rare
|189
|21
|9
|35
|3.1
|Combat Assault Rifle
|Epic
|198
|22
|9
|35
|2.9
|Combat Assault Rifle
|Legendary
|207
|23
|9
|35
|2.8
|Combat Pistol
|Common
|155.25
|23
|6.75
|15
|1.54
|Combat Pistol
|Uncommon
|168.75
|25
|6.75
|15
|1.47
|Combat Pistol
|Rare
|175.5
|26
|6.75
|15
|1.4
|Combat Pistol
|Epic
|182.25
|27
|6.75
|15
|1.33
|Combat Pistol
|Legendary
|195.75
|29
|6.75
|15
|1.26
|Combat Shotgun
|Uncommon
|96.9
|57
|1.7
|8
|5.5
|Combat Shotgun
|Rare
|102
|60
|1.7
|8
|5.3
|Combat Shotgun
|Epic
|107.1
|63
|1.7
|8
|5
|Combat Shotgun
|Legendary
|112.2
|66
|1.7
|8
|4.7
|Combat SMG
|Common
|216
|18
|12
|32
|2.64
|Combat SMG
|Uncommon
|228
|19
|12
|32
|2.52
|Combat SMG
|Rare
|240
|20
|12
|32
|2.4
|Combat SMG
|Epic
|252
|21
|12
|32
|2.28
|Combat SMG
|Legendary
|264
|22
|12
|32
|2.16
|Combat SMG
|Mythic
|300
|25
|12
|32
|2.04
|Crossbow
|Rare
|58.5
|65
|.9
|5
|2.6
|Crossbow
|Epic
|61.2
|68
|.9
|5
|2.5
|Cupid’s Crossbow
|Epic
|61.2
|68
|.9
|5
|2.5
|Deadpool’s Dual Hand Cannons
|Mythic
|111.09
|21
|5.29
|18
|2.2
|DMR Sniper Rifle
|Common
|112
|45
|2.5
|10
|2.75
|DMR Sniper Rifle
|Uncommon
|120
|48
|2.5
|10
|2.62
|DMR Sniper Rifle
|Rare
|125
|50
|2.5
|10
|2.5
|DMR Sniper Rifle
|Epic
|132.5
|53
|2.5
|10
|2.37
|DMR Sniper Rifle
|Legendary
|137.5
|55
|2.5
|10
|2.25
|DMR Sniper Rifle
|Mythic
|145
|58
|2.5
|10
|2.12
|Double Barrel Shotgun
|Epic
|224.2
|118
|1.9
|2
|2.8
|Double Barrel Shotgun
|Legendary
|233.7
|123
|1.9
|2
|2.7
|Dragon’s Breath Sniper Rifle
|Exotic
|38.3
|116
|.33
|1
|2.5
|Drum Gun
|Uncommon
|168
|21
|8
|40
|3.2
|Drum Gun
|Rare
|176
|22
|8
|40
|3.0
|Drum Shotgun
|Common
|172.8
|57.6
|3
|12
|3.85
|Drum Shotgun
|Uncommon
|180
|60
|3
|12
|3.68
|Drum Shotgun
|Rare
|190.8
|63.6
|3
|12
|3.5
|Drum Shotgun
|Epic
|201.6
|67.2
|3
|12
|3.33
|Drum Shotgun
|Legendary
|208.8
|69.6
|3
|12
|3.15
|Dual Fiend Hunters
|Rare
|124
|31
|4
|16
|2.9
|Dual Fiend Hunters
|Epic
|132
|33
|4
|16
|2.75
|Dual Fiend Hunters
|Legendary
|136
|34
|4
|16
|2.61
|Dual Pistols
|Rare
|154.6
|39
|3.96
|18
|3
|Dual Pistols
|Epic
|162.5
|41
|3.96
|18
|2.8
|E-11 Blaster Rifle
|Mythic
|142.5
|30
|4.75
|∞
|2
|Egg Launcher
|Uncommon
|67
|67
|1
|6
|3.2
|Egg Launcher
|Rare
|70
|70
|1
|6
|3.0
|Egg Launcher
|Epic
|74
|74
|1
|6
|2.8
|Egg Launcher
|Legendary
|77
|77
|1
|6
|2.7
|Fiend Hunter Crossbow
|Epic
|90
|50
|1.8
|7
|2.5
|First Order Blaster Rifle
|Mythic
|108
|30
|3.6
|∞
|3.0
|Flint-Knock Pistol
|Common
|28.38
|86
|.33
|1
|3.2
|Flint-Knock Pistol
|Uncommon
|29.7
|90
|.33
|1
|3.0
|Weapon
|Rarity
|Damage per second
|Damage
|Fire rate
|Magazine size
|Reload/Cooldown time (seconds)
|Grappler Bow
|Exotic
|89
|89
|1
|1
|1.0
|Grenade Launcher
|Rare
|70
|70
|1
|6
|3.0
|Grenade Launcher
|Epic
|74
|74
|1
|6
|2.8
|Grenade Launcher
|Legendary
|77
|77
|1
|6
|2.7
|Guided Missile
|Epic
|55.5
|74
|.75
|1
|2.4
|Guided Missile
|Legendary
|57.5
|77
|.75
|1
|2.2
|Gunnar’s Stinger SMG
|Mythic
|264
|22
|12
|30
|2.0
|Hammer Assault Rifle
|Common
|156
|27
|5.8
|20
|2.42
|Hammer Assault Rifle
|Uncommon
|168
|29
|5.8
|20
|2.31
|Hammer Assault Rifle
|Rare
|174
|30
|5.8
|20
|2.2
|Hammer Assault Rifle
|Epic
|185
|32
|5.8
|20
|2.09
|Hammer Assault Rifle
|Legendary
|191
|33
|5.8
|20
|1.98
|Hammer Assault Rifle
|Mythic
|203
|35
|5.8
|20
|1.87
|Hand Cannon
|Epic
|60
|75
|.8
|7
|2.09
|Hand Cannon
|Legendary
|62.4
|78
|.8
|7
|1.98
|Harvesting Tool
|Common
|20
|20
|1
|N/A
|N/A
|Heavy Assault Rifle
|Common
|135
|36
|3.75
|25
|3.08
|Heavy Assault Rifle
|Uncommon
|142.5
|38
|3.75
|25
|2.94
|Heavy Assault Rifle
|Rare
|150
|40
|3.75
|25
|2.8
|Heavy Assault Rifle
|Epic
|157.5
|42
|3.75
|25
|2.66
|Heavy Assault Rifle
|Legendary
|165
|44
|3.75
|25
|2.52
|Heavy Shotgun
|Common
|107.9
|83
|1.3
|5
|4.84
|Heavy Shotgun
|Uncommon
|113.1
|87
|1.3
|5
|4.62
|Heavy Shotgun
|Rare
|119.6
|92
|1.3
|5
|4.4
|Heavy Shotgun
|Epic
|126.1
|97
|1.3
|5
|4.18
|Heavy Shotgun
|Legendary
|131.3
|101
|1.3
|5
|3.96
|Heavy Sniper Rifle
|Rare
|40
|120
|.33
|1
|4.0
|Heavy Sniper Rifle
|Epic
|42
|126
|.33
|1
|3.8
|Heavy Sniper Rifle
|Legendary
|44
|132
|.33
|1
|3.6
|Heavy Sniper Rifle
|Mythic
|45.5
|138
|.33
|1
|3.4
|Hop Rock Dualies
|Exotic
|170
|43
|3.96
|18
|2.7
|Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
|Common
|51.8
|81
|.64
|3
|3.7
|Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
|Uncommon
|55.04
|86
|.64
|3
|3.5
|Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
|Rare
|57.6
|90
|.64
|3
|3.35
|Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
|Epic
|60.8
|95
|.64
|3
|3.2
|Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
|Legendary
|63.36
|99
|.64
|3
|3
|Hunting Rifle
|Uncommon
|60.8
|76
|.08
|1
|1.9
|Hunting Rifle
|Rare
|64
|80
|.08
|1
|1.8
|Hunting Rifle
|Epic
|67.2
|84
|.08
|1
|1.7
|Hunting Rifle
|Legendary
|70.4
|88
|.08
|1
|1.6
|Huntmaster Saber’s Thermal Rifle
|Mythic
|128
|32
|4
|15
|1.98
|Weapon
|Rarity
|Damage per second
|Damage
|Fire rate
|Magazine size
|Reload/Cooldown time (seconds)
|Infantry Rifle
|Common
|144
|36
|4
|8
|2.5
|Infantry Rifle
|Uncommon
|152
|38
|4
|8
|2.4
|Infantry Rifle
|Rare
|160
|40
|4
|8
|2.3
|Infantry Rifle
|Epic
|168
|42
|4
|8
|2.2
|Infantry Rifle
|Legendary
|176
|44
|4
|8
|2.1
|Infinity Blade
|Mythic
|112.5
|75
|1.5
|N/A
|N/A
|Jules’ Drum Gun
|Mythic
|204
|24
|8.5
|40
|2.7
|Kingsman
|Legendary
|75
|75
|1
|N/A
|N/A
|Kit’s Charge Shotgun
|Mythic
|88.4
|104
|.85
|5
|3.7
|Kymera Ray Gun
|Rare
|135
|9
|15
|∞
|2.5
|Kymera Ray Gun
|Epic
|150
|10
|15
|∞
|2.25
|Kymera Ray Gun
|Legendary
|165
|11
|15
|∞
|2
|Lever Action Rifle
|Uncommon
|65
|52
|1.25
|9
|6.3
|Lever Action Rifle
|Rare
|68.75
|55
|1.25
|9
|6
|Lever Action Rifle
|Epic
|72.5
|58
|1.25
|9
|5.7
|Lever Action Shotgun
|Common
|88.9
|93.6
|.95
|6
|6.6
|Lever Action Shotgun
|Uncommon
|93.2
|98.1
|.95
|6
|6.3
|Lever Action Shotgun
|Rare
|98.3
|103.5
|.95
|6
|6
|Lever Action Shotgun
|Epic
|103.5
|108.9
|.95
|6
|5.7
|Lever Action Shotgun
|Legendary
|108.6
|114.3
|.95
|6
|5.4
|Light Machine Gun
|Common
|161
|23
|7
|60
|4.4
|Light Machine Gun
|Uncommon
|168
|24
|7
|60
|4.2
|Light Machine Gun
|Rare
|175
|25
|7
|60
|4
|Light Machine Gun
|Epic
|182
|26
|7
|60
|3.8
|Light Machine Gun
|Legendary
|196
|28
|7
|60
|3.6
|Lightsaber
|Mythic
|45
|45
|1
|N/A
|N/A
|Machine Pistol
|Common
|202.5
|15
|13.5
|35
|2.48
|Machine Pistol
|Uncommon
|216
|16
|13.5
|35
|2.36
|Machine Pistol
|Rare
|229.5
|17
|13.5
|35
|2.25
|Machine Pistol
|Epic
|243
|18
|13.5
|35
|2.14
|Machine Pistol
|Legendary
|256
|19
|13.5
|35
|2.03
|Makeshift Bow
|Uncommon
|52
|52
|1
|1
|.8
|Makeshift Revolver
|Common
|80.5
|45
|1.75
|6
|2.2
|Makeshift Revolver
|Uncommon
|84
|48
|1.75
|6
|2.1
|Makeshift Revolver
|Rare
|87.5
|50
|1.75
|6
|2
|Makeshift Rifle
|Common
|135
|30
|4.5
|20
|3.3
|Makeshift Rifle
|Uncommon
|139.5
|31
|4.5
|20
|3.2
|Makeshift Rifle
|Rare
|148.5
|33
|4.5
|20
|3
|Makeshift Shotgun
|Common
|110
|88
|1.25
|3
|3.5
|Makeshift Shotgun
|Uncommon
|116.5
|93
|1.25
|3
|3
|Makeshift Shotgun
|Rare
|122.5
|98
|1.25
|3
|2.5
|Makeshift Submachine Gun
|Common
|170
|17
|10
|25
|2.3
|Makeshift Submachine Gun
|Uncommon
|180
|18
|10
|25
|2.2
|Makeshift Submachine Gun
|Rare
|190
|19
|10
|25
|2.1
|Weapon
|Rarity
|Damage per second
|Damage
|Fire rate
|Magazine size
|Reload/Cooldown time (seconds)
|Marksman Six Shooter
|Exotic
|120
|24
|5
|6
|2.07
|Mechanical Bow
|Rare
|85
|85
|1
|1
|1
|Mechanical Explosive Bow
|Epic
|89
|89
|1
|1
|1
|Mechanical Explosive Bow
|Legendary
|94
|94
|1
|1
|1
|Mechanical Shockwave Bow
|Epic
|89
|89
|1
|1
|1
|Mechanical Shockwave Bow
|Legendary
|94
|94
|1
|1
|1
|Meowscles’ Peow Peow Rifle
|Mythic
|187
|44
|4.25
|25
|2.5
|Midas’ Drum Gun
|Mythic
|250
|25
|10
|40
|2.7
|Minigun
|Epic
|240
|20
|12
|∞
|4.75
|Minigun
|Legendary
|252
|21
|12
|∞
|4.5
|MK-Seven Assault Rifle
|Common
|162
|18
|9
|35
|3.4
|MK-Seven Assault Rifle
|Uncommon
|171
|19
|9
|35
|3.3
|MK-Seven Assault Rifle
|Rare
|180
|20
|9
|35
|3.1
|MK-Seven Assault Rifle
|Epic
|189
|21
|9
|35
|2.9
|MK-Seven Assault Rifle
|Legendary
|198
|22
|9
|35
|2.8
|Night Hawk
|Exotic
|70.4
|44
|1.6
|6
|2
|Ocean’s Burst Assault Rifle
|Mythic
|154
|39
|3.95
|30
|2.2
|Pistol
|Common
|162
|24
|6.75
|16
|1.54
|Pistol
|Uncommon
|168.7
|25
|6.75
|16
|1.47
|Pistol
|Rare
|175.5
|26
|6.75
|16
|1.4
|Pistol
|Epic
|189
|28
|6.75
|16
|1.33
|Pistol
|Legendary
|195.7
|29
|6.75
|16
|1.26
|Plasma Cannon
|Legendary
|33
|33
|1
|1
|N/A
|Primal Bow
|Rare
|65
|65
|1
|1
|.8
|Primal Flame Bow
|Epic
|68
|68
|1
|1
|.7
|Primal Flame Bow
|Legendary
|72
|72
|1
|1
|.7
|Primal Pistol
|Uncommon
|88.9
|36
|2.47
|8
|2.1
|Primal Pistol
|Rare
|93.9
|38
|2.47
|8
|2
|Primal Pistol
|Epic
|98.9
|40
|2.47
|8
|1.9
|Primal Pistol
|Legendary
|103.8
|42
|2.47
|8
|1.8
|Primal Rifle
|Uncommon
|172.5
|30
|5.75
|30
|2.6
|Primal Rifle
|Rare
|184
|32
|5.75
|30
|2.5
|Primal Rifle
|Epic
|195.5
|34
|5.75
|30
|2.4
|Primal Rifle
|Legendary
|201.25
|35
|5.75
|30
|2.2
|Primal Shotgun
|Uncommon
|173.16
|52
|3.33
|12
|3.9
|Primal Shotgun
|Rare
|183.15
|55
|3.33
|12
|3.7
|Primal Shotgun
|Epic
|193.14
|58
|3.33
|12
|3.6
|Primal Shotgun
|Legendary
|199.8
|60
|3.33
|12
|3.4
|Primal SMG
|Uncommon
|190
|19
|10
|35
|2.2
|Primal SMG
|Rare
|200
|20
|10
|35
|2.1
|Primal SMG
|Epic
|210
|21
|10
|35
|2
|Primal SMG
|Legendary
|220
|22
|10
|35
|1.9
|Primal Stink Bow
|Epic
|68
|68
|1
|1
|.7
|Primal Stink Bow
|Legendary
|72
|72
|1
|1
|.7
|Proximity Grenade Launcher
|Epic
|43.55
|67
|.65
|2
|3
|Proximity Grenade Launcher
|Legendary
|45.5
|70
|.65
|2
|2.8
|Pulse Rifle
|Rare
|138.6
|33
|4.2
|16
|3.15
|Pulse Rifle
|Epic
|147
|35
|4.2
|16
|2.99
|Pulse Rifle
|Legendary
|151.2
|36
|4.2
|16
|2.84
|Weapon
|Rarity
|Damage per second
|Damage
|Reload time
|Magazine size
|Reload/Cooldown time (seconds)
|Quad Launcher
|Epic
|80
|80
|1
|4
|4.7
|Quad Launcher
|Legendary
|84
|84
|1
|4
|4.5
|Rail Gun
|Rare
|85
|85
|1
|1
|3
|Rail Gun
|Epic
|89
|89
|1
|1
|2.85
|Rail Gun
|Legendary
|94
|94
|1
|1
|2.7
|Ranger Assault Rifle
|Common
|124
|31
|4
|25
|2.75
|Ranger Assault Rifle
|Uncommon
|128
|32
|4
|25
|2.63
|Ranger Assault Rifle
|Rare
|136
|34
|4
|25
|2.5
|Ranger Assault Rifle
|Epic
|144
|36
|4
|25
|2.38
|Ranger Assault Rifle
|Legendary
|148
|37
|4
|25
|2.25
|Ranger Assault Rifle
|Mythic
|139.1
|36
|3.86
|25
|2.4
|Ranger Shotgun
|Common
|329.4
|109.8
|3
|1
|1.65
|Ranger Shotgun
|Uncommon
|345.6
|115.2
|3
|1
|1.57
|Ranger Shotgun
|Rare
|364.5
|121.5
|3
|1
|1.5
|Ranger Shotgun
|Epic
|383.5
|127.8
|3
|1
|1.4
|Ranger Shotgun
|Legendary
|402.3
|134.4
|3
|1
|1.35
|Rapid Fire SMG
|Common
|195
|13
|15
|20
|1.65
|Rapid Fire SMG
|Uncommon
|210
|14
|15
|20
|1.58
|Rapid Fire SMG
|Rare
|225
|15
|15
|20
|1.5
|Rapid Fire SMG
|Epic
|240
|16
|15
|20
|1.42
|Rapid Fire SMG
|Legendary
|255
|17
|15
|20
|1.32
|Raz’s Explosive Bow
|Mythic
|98
|98
|1
|1
|.94
|Recycler
|Rare
|75
|75
|1
|3
|2
|Recycler
|Epic
|79
|79
|1
|3
|2
|Recycler
|Legendary
|83
|83
|1
|3
|2
|Revolver
|Common
|81
|54
|1.5
|6
|2.2
|Revolver
|Uncommon
|85.5
|57
|1.5
|6
|2.1
|Revolver
|Rare
|90
|60
|1.5
|6
|2
|Revolver
|Epic
|94.5
|63
|1.5
|6
|1.9
|Revolver
|Legendary
|99
|66
|1.5
|6
|1.8
|Rocket Launcher
|Common
|52.5
|70
|.75
|1
|4.68
|Rocket Launcher
|Uncommon
|63.8
|85
|.75
|1
|4.14
|Rocket Launcher
|Rare
|75
|100
|.75
|1
|3.6
|Rocket Launcher
|Epic
|86.3
|115
|.75
|1
|3.06
|Rocket Launcher
|Legendary
|97.5
|130
|.75
|1
|2.52
|Scoped Assault Rifle
|Uncommon
|64
|32
|2
|15
|2.41
|Scoped Assault Rifle
|Rare
|68
|34
|2
|15
|2.3
|Scoped Assault Rifle
|Epic
|72
|36
|2
|15
|2.18
|Scoped Assault Rifle
|Legendary
|74
|37
|2
|15
|2.07
|Scoped Revolver
|Epic
|67.2
|42
|1.6
|6
|2.1
|Scoped Revolver
|Legendary
|70.4
|44
|1.6
|6
|2
|Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
|Uncommon
|90
|75
|1.2
|10
|2.5
|Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
|Rare
|93.6
|78
|1.2
|10
|2.3
|Shadow Midas’ Drum Gun
|Mythic
|204
|24
|8.5
|40
|2.7
|Shadow Tracker
|Exotic
|195.75
|29
|6.75
|16
|1.3
|Weapon
|Rarity
|Damage per second
|Damage
|Reload time
|Magazine size
|Reload/Cooldown time (seconds)
|Sidearm Pistol
|Common
|168.75
|25
|6.75
|15
|1.54
|Sidearm Pistol
|Uncommon
|182.25
|27
|6.75
|15
|1.47
|Sidearm Pistol
|Rare
|189
|28
|6.75
|15
|1.4
|Sidearm Pistol
|Epic
|195.75
|29
|6.75
|15
|1.33
|Sidearm Pistol
|Legendary
|209.25
|31
|6.75
|15
|1.26
|Sideways Minigun
|Common
|126
|18
|7
|∞
|5.5
|Sideways Minigun
|Uncommon
|133
|19
|7
|∞
|5.25
|Sideways Minigun
|Rare
|140
|20
|7
|∞
|5
|Sideways Minigun
|Epic
|147
|21
|7
|∞
|4.75
|Sideways Minigun
|Legendary
|154
|22
|7
|∞
|4.5
|Sideways Minigun
|Mythic
|168
|24
|7
|∞
|4
|Sideways Rifle
|Common
|141.75
|40.5
|3.5
|∞
|3.08
|Sideways Rifle
|Uncommon
|150.5
|43.5
|3.5
|∞
|2.94
|Sideways Rifle
|Rare
|157.5
|45
|3.5
|∞
|2.8
|Sideways Rifle
|Epic
|168
|48
|3.5
|∞
|2.66
|Sideways Rifle
|Legendary
|171.5
|49.5
|3.5
|∞
|2.52
|Sideways Rifle
|Mythic
|199.5
|57
|3.5
|∞
|2.1
|Sideways Scythe
|Common
|80
|40
|2
|N/A
|N/A
|Sideways Scythe
|Uncommon
|80
|40
|2
|N/A
|N/A
|Sideways Scythe
|Rare
|80
|40
|2
|N/A
|N/A
|Sideways Scythe
|Epic
|84
|42
|2
|N/A
|N/A
|Sideways Scythe
|Legendary
|88
|44
|2
|N/A
|N/A
|Sideways Scythe
|Mythic
|92
|46
|2
|N/A
|N/A
|Six Shooter
|Uncommon
|170
|34
|5
|6
|2.4
|Six Shooter
|Rare
|180
|36
|5
|6
|2.3
|Six Shooter
|Epic
|190
|38
|5
|6
|2.2
|Skye’s Assault Rifle
|Mythic
|222
|37
|6
|30
|2.1
|Slone’s Burst Assault Rifle
|Mythic
|178.6
|39
|4.58
|21
|2.2
|Slone’s Pulse Rifle
|Mythic
|159.6
|38
|4.2
|16
|2.68
|Slone’s Striker Burst Rifle
|Mythic
|139.1
|36
|3.86
|26
|2.21
|Snowball Launcher
|Uncommon
|36
|48
|.75
|6
|3.2
|Snowball Launcher
|Rare
|37.5
|50
|.75
|6
|3
|Snowball Launcher
|Epic
|39.75
|53
|.75
|6
|2.8
|Snowball Launcher
|Legendary
|41.25
|55
|.75
|6
|2.7
|Spire Assassin’s Primal Shotgun
|Mythic
|209.79
|63
|3.33
|12
|3.2
|Spire Assassin’s Recycler
|Mythic
|86
|86
|1
|3
|2
|Stark Industries Energy Rifle
|Rare
|162.8
|37
|4.4
|15
|3
|Stark Industries Energy Rifle
|Epic
|171.6
|39
|4.4
|15
|2.85
|Stark Industries Energy Rifle
|Legendary
|180.4
|41
|4.4
|15
|2.7
|Stinger SMG
|Common
|180
|15
|12
|30
|2.75
|Stinger SMG
|Uncommon
|192
|16
|12
|30
|2.62
|Stinger SMG
|Rare
|204
|17
|12
|30
|2.5
|Stinger SMG
|Epic
|216
|18
|12
|30
|2.37
|Stinger SMG
|Legendary
|228
|19
|12
|30
|2.25
|Storm Scout
|Exotic
|76.5
|90
|.9
|6
|2.7
|Storm Scout Sniper Rifle
|Epic
|77.4
|86
|.9
|6
|2.8
|Storm Scout Sniper Rifle
|Legendary
|81
|90
|.9
|6
|2.7
|Weapon
|Rarity
|Damage per second
|Damage
|Reload time
|Magazine size
|Reload/Cooldown time (seconds)
|Striker Burst Rifle
|Common
|108.2
|28
|3.86
|20
|2.86
|Striker Burst Rifle
|Uncommon
|112.0
|29
|3.86
|20
|2.73
|Striker Burst Rifle
|Rare
|119.8
|31
|3.86
|20
|2.6
|Striker Burst Rifle
|Epic
|127.5
|33
|3.86
|20
|2.47
|Striker Burst Rifle
|Legendary
|131.4
|34
|3.86
|20
|2.34
|Striker Pump Shotgun
|Common
|67.08
|103.2
|.65
|5
|5.5
|Striker Pump Shotgun
|Uncommon
|70.2
|108
|.65
|5
|5.25
|Striker Pump Shotgun
|Rare
|74.1
|114
|.65
|5
|5
|Striker Pump Shotgun
|Epic
|78
|120
|.65
|5
|4.75
|Striker Pump Shotgun
|Legendary
|81.9
|126
|.65
|5
|4.5
|Submachine Gun
|Common
|176
|16
|11
|30
|2.3
|Submachine Gun
|Uncommon
|187
|17
|11
|30
|2.2
|Submachine Gun
|Rare
|198
|18
|11
|30
|2.1
|Submachine Gun
|Epic
|209
|19
|11
|35
|2
|Submachine Gun
|Legendary
|220
|20
|11
|35
|1.89
|Suppressed Assault Rifle
|Rare
|165
|30
|5.5
|30
|2.3
|Suppressed Assault Rifle
|Epic
|176
|32
|5.5
|30
|2.2
|Suppressed Assault Rifle
|Legendary
|181.5
|33
|5.5
|30
|2.1
|Suppressed Pistol
|Rare
|168.75
|25
|6.75
|12
|1.4
|Suppressed Pistol
|Epic
|175.5
|26
|6.75
|12
|1.3
|Suppressed Submachine Gun
|Common
|156
|20
|7.8
|30
|2.2
|Suppressed Submachine Gun
|Uncommon
|163.8
|21
|7.8
|30
|2.1
|Suppressed Submachine Gun
|Rare
|171.6
|22
|7.8
|30
|2
|Tactical Assault Rifle
|Rare
|154
|22
|7
|30
|2.2
|Tactical Assault Rifle
|Epic
|161
|23
|7
|30
|2.1
|Tactical Assault Rifle
|Legendary
|168
|24
|7
|30
|2
|Tactical Shotgun
|Common
|115.5
|77
|1.5
|8
|6.27
|Tactical Shotgun
|Uncommon
|121.5
|81
|1.5
|8
|5.99
|Tactical Shotgun
|Rare
|127.5
|85
|1.5
|8
|5.7
|Tactical Shotgun
|Epic
|133.5
|89
|1.5
|8
|5.41
|Tactical Shotgun
|Legendary
|141.0
|94
|1.5
|8
|5.13
|Tactical Submachine Gun
|Uncommon
|162
|18
|9
|25
|2.2
|Tactical Submachine Gun
|Rare
|171
|19
|9
|25
|2.1
|Tactical Submachine Gun
|Epic
|180
|20
|9
|25
|2
|Tactical Submachine Gun
|Legendary
|189
|21
|9
|25
|1.9
|The Big Chill
|Exotic
|N/A
|N/A
|.75
|6
|2.7
|The Dub
|Mythic
|228
|120
|1.9
|2
|2.7
|The Foundations’s MK-Seven Assault Rifle
|Mythic
|230
|23
|10
|35
|2.63
|Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle
|Rare
|112
|28
|4
|15
|2.3
|Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle
|Epic
|116
|29
|4
|15
|2.2
|Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle
|Legendary
|124
|31
|4
|15
|2.1
|Two-Shot Shotgun
|Common
|45.9
|54
|.85
|8
|9.24
|Two-Shot Shotgun
|Uncommon
|48.45
|57
|.85
|8
|8.82
|Two-Shot Shotgun
|Rare
|51
|60
|.85
|8
|8.4
|Two-Shot Shotgun
|Epic
|53.55
|63
|.85
|8
|7.98
|Two-Shot Shotgun
|Legendary
|56.1
|66
|.85
|8
|7.56
|TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow
|Mythic
|75
|75
|1
|1
|1.25
|Unstable Bow
|Exotic
|89
|89
|1
|1
|1
|Zapotron
|Legendary
|150
|150
|1
|4
|2.1
|Zyg and Choppy’s Ray Gun
|Mythic
|180
|12
|15
|∞
|1.75
Now that know you which guns reign supreme, it is also worth having one of the game’s most threatening skins to go along with this knowledge. Also known as “sweaty skins,” this group of cosmetics are typically used by top-class Fortnite pro players and streamers. In result, this will to signal to opposing players that your skill level may be far above theirs, ultimately leading them to flee from battle.