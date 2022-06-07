All stats of every weapon in Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite has now had more than 20 seasons in its lifetime and that means longtime veterans have seen and used dozens of weapons. Of course, not all guns and tools are created equally as most have a number of different rarities. With each higher rarity, you can expect everything from a gun’s damage, damage per second, and even reload speed to increase. So, to ensure you know which piece of loot can lead you to victory, here’s are all the stats for every weapon that has been in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode.

Keep in mind, each new season of Fortnite will hold a different loot pool, having a mix of old and new weapons. Thus, even if your favorite weapon is currently vaulted, there is still a strong chance it returns later on.

Weapon Rarity Damage per second Damage Fire rate Magazine size Reload/Cooldown time (seconds) Alien Knockgun Launcher Legendary 24 19 .8 ∞ 5 Amban Sniper Rifle Mythic 55 110 .5 1 2.4 Anvil Rocket Launcher Rare 75 100 .75 1 3.6 Anvil Rocket Launcher Epic 78.75 105 .75 1 3.42 Anvil Rocket Launcher Legenedary 82.5 110 .75 1 3.24 Assault Rifle Common 165 30 5.5 30 2.53 Assault Rifle Uncommon 170.5 31 5.5 30 2.41 Assault Rifle Rare 181.5 33 5.5 30 2.3 Assault Rifle Epic 192.5 35 5.5 30 2.18 Assault Rifle Legendary 198 36 5.5 30 2.07 Auto Shotgun Common 126 84 1.5 8 6.27 Auto Shotgun Uncommon 133.2 88.8 1.5 8 5.99 Auto Shotgun Rare 140.4 93.6 1.5 8 5.7 Auto Shotgun Epic 147.6 98.4 1.5 8 5.41 Auto Shotgun Legendary 154.8 103.2 1.5 8 5.13 Auto Shotgun Mythic 147.6 98.4 1.5 8 5.4 Automatic Sniper Rifle Rare 148 37 4 16 3.8 Automatic Sniper Rifle Epic 156 39 4 16 3.6 Automatic Sniper Rifle Legendary 164 41 4 16 3.4 Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle Common 31.4 95 .33 1 3.3 Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle Uncommon 33 100 .33 1 3.15 Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle Rare 34.7 105 .33 1 3 Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle Epic 36.3 110 .33 1 2.5 Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle Legendary 38.3 116 .33 1 2.35 Boom Bow Legendary 115 115 1 1 1.3 Boom Sniper Rifle Exotic 70 70 1 5 4.1 Brutus’ Minigun Mythic 252 21 12 ∞ 4.5 Burst Assault Rifle Common 122.45 31 3.95 20 2.86 Burst Assault Rifle Uncommon 126.4 32 3.95 20 2.73 Burst Assault Rifle Rare 134.3 34 3.95 20 2.6 Burst Assault Rifle Epic 142.2 36 3.95 20 2.47 Burst Assault Rifle Legendary 146.15 37 3.95 20 2.34 Burst Pulse Rifle Exotic 126 30 4.2 20 2.83 Burst Quad Launcher Exotic 58.4 42 1.39 4 5.4 Burst SMG Common 180 24 7.5 24 2.5 Burst SMG Uncommon 187.5 25 7.5 24 2.4 Burst SMG Rare 195 26 7.5 24 2.2 Charge Shotgun (Charged) Common 103.28 121.5 .85 4 4.7 Charge Shotgun (Charged) Uncommon 109.65 129 .85 4 4.5 Charge Shotgun (Charged) Rare 114.75 135 .85 4 4.3 Charge Shotgun (Charged) Epic 121.13 142.5 .85 5 4.1 Charge Shotgun (Charged) Legendary 126.23 148.5 .85 5 3.9 Weapon Rarity Damage per second Damage Fire rate Magazine size Reload/Cooldown time (seconds) Combat Assault Rifle Common 171 19 9 35 3.4 Combat Assault Rifle Uncommon 180 20 9 35 3.3 Combat Assault Rifle Rare 189 21 9 35 3.1 Combat Assault Rifle Epic 198 22 9 35 2.9 Combat Assault Rifle Legendary 207 23 9 35 2.8 Combat Pistol Common 155.25 23 6.75 15 1.54 Combat Pistol Uncommon 168.75 25 6.75 15 1.47 Combat Pistol Rare 175.5 26 6.75 15 1.4 Combat Pistol Epic 182.25 27 6.75 15 1.33 Combat Pistol Legendary 195.75 29 6.75 15 1.26 Combat Shotgun Uncommon 96.9 57 1.7 8 5.5 Combat Shotgun Rare 102 60 1.7 8 5.3 Combat Shotgun Epic 107.1 63 1.7 8 5 Combat Shotgun Legendary 112.2 66 1.7 8 4.7 Combat SMG Common 216 18 12 32 2.64 Combat SMG Uncommon 228 19 12 32 2.52 Combat SMG Rare 240 20 12 32 2.4 Combat SMG Epic 252 21 12 32 2.28 Combat SMG Legendary 264 22 12 32 2.16 Combat SMG Mythic 300 25 12 32 2.04 Crossbow Rare 58.5 65 .9 5 2.6 Crossbow Epic 61.2 68 .9 5 2.5 Cupid’s Crossbow Epic 61.2 68 .9 5 2.5 Deadpool’s Dual Hand Cannons Mythic 111.09 21 5.29 18 2.2 DMR Sniper Rifle Common 112 45 2.5 10 2.75 DMR Sniper Rifle Uncommon 120 48 2.5 10 2.62 DMR Sniper Rifle Rare 125 50 2.5 10 2.5 DMR Sniper Rifle Epic 132.5 53 2.5 10 2.37 DMR Sniper Rifle Legendary 137.5 55 2.5 10 2.25 DMR Sniper Rifle Mythic 145 58 2.5 10 2.12 Double Barrel Shotgun Epic 224.2 118 1.9 2 2.8 Double Barrel Shotgun Legendary 233.7 123 1.9 2 2.7 Dragon’s Breath Sniper Rifle Exotic 38.3 116 .33 1 2.5 Drum Gun Uncommon 168 21 8 40 3.2 Drum Gun Rare 176 22 8 40 3.0 Drum Shotgun Common 172.8 57.6 3 12 3.85 Drum Shotgun Uncommon 180 60 3 12 3.68 Drum Shotgun Rare 190.8 63.6 3 12 3.5 Drum Shotgun Epic 201.6 67.2 3 12 3.33 Drum Shotgun Legendary 208.8 69.6 3 12 3.15 Dual Fiend Hunters Rare 124 31 4 16 2.9 Dual Fiend Hunters Epic 132 33 4 16 2.75 Dual Fiend Hunters Legendary 136 34 4 16 2.61 Dual Pistols Rare 154.6 39 3.96 18 3 Dual Pistols Epic 162.5 41 3.96 18 2.8 E-11 Blaster Rifle Mythic 142.5 30 4.75 ∞ 2 Egg Launcher Uncommon 67 67 1 6 3.2 Egg Launcher Rare 70 70 1 6 3.0 Egg Launcher Epic 74 74 1 6 2.8 Egg Launcher Legendary 77 77 1 6 2.7 Fiend Hunter Crossbow Epic 90 50 1.8 7 2.5 First Order Blaster Rifle Mythic 108 30 3.6 ∞ 3.0 Flint-Knock Pistol Common 28.38 86 .33 1 3.2 Flint-Knock Pistol Uncommon 29.7 90 .33 1 3.0 Weapon Rarity Damage per second Damage Fire rate Magazine size Reload/Cooldown time (seconds) Grappler Bow Exotic 89 89 1 1 1.0 Grenade Launcher Rare 70 70 1 6 3.0 Grenade Launcher Epic 74 74 1 6 2.8 Grenade Launcher Legendary 77 77 1 6 2.7 Guided Missile Epic 55.5 74 .75 1 2.4 Guided Missile Legendary 57.5 77 .75 1 2.2 Gunnar’s Stinger SMG Mythic 264 22 12 30 2.0 Hammer Assault Rifle Common 156 27 5.8 20 2.42 Hammer Assault Rifle Uncommon 168 29 5.8 20 2.31 Hammer Assault Rifle Rare 174 30 5.8 20 2.2 Hammer Assault Rifle Epic 185 32 5.8 20 2.09 Hammer Assault Rifle Legendary 191 33 5.8 20 1.98 Hammer Assault Rifle Mythic 203 35 5.8 20 1.87 Hand Cannon Epic 60 75 .8 7 2.09 Hand Cannon Legendary 62.4 78 .8 7 1.98 Harvesting Tool Common 20 20 1 N/A N/A Heavy Assault Rifle Common 135 36 3.75 25 3.08 Heavy Assault Rifle Uncommon 142.5 38 3.75 25 2.94 Heavy Assault Rifle Rare 150 40 3.75 25 2.8 Heavy Assault Rifle Epic 157.5 42 3.75 25 2.66 Heavy Assault Rifle Legendary 165 44 3.75 25 2.52 Heavy Shotgun Common 107.9 83 1.3 5 4.84 Heavy Shotgun Uncommon 113.1 87 1.3 5 4.62 Heavy Shotgun Rare 119.6 92 1.3 5 4.4 Heavy Shotgun Epic 126.1 97 1.3 5 4.18 Heavy Shotgun Legendary 131.3 101 1.3 5 3.96 Heavy Sniper Rifle Rare 40 120 .33 1 4.0 Heavy Sniper Rifle Epic 42 126 .33 1 3.8 Heavy Sniper Rifle Legendary 44 132 .33 1 3.6 Heavy Sniper Rifle Mythic 45.5 138 .33 1 3.4 Hop Rock Dualies Exotic 170 43 3.96 18 2.7 Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle Common 51.8 81 .64 3 3.7 Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle Uncommon 55.04 86 .64 3 3.5 Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle Rare 57.6 90 .64 3 3.35 Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle Epic 60.8 95 .64 3 3.2 Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle Legendary 63.36 99 .64 3 3 Hunting Rifle Uncommon 60.8 76 .08 1 1.9 Hunting Rifle Rare 64 80 .08 1 1.8 Hunting Rifle Epic 67.2 84 .08 1 1.7 Hunting Rifle Legendary 70.4 88 .08 1 1.6 Huntmaster Saber’s Thermal Rifle Mythic 128 32 4 15 1.98 Weapon Rarity Damage per second Damage Fire rate Magazine size Reload/Cooldown time (seconds) Infantry Rifle Common 144 36 4 8 2.5 Infantry Rifle Uncommon 152 38 4 8 2.4 Infantry Rifle Rare 160 40 4 8 2.3 Infantry Rifle Epic 168 42 4 8 2.2 Infantry Rifle Legendary 176 44 4 8 2.1 Infinity Blade Mythic 112.5 75 1.5 N/A N/A Jules’ Drum Gun Mythic 204 24 8.5 40 2.7 Kingsman Legendary 75 75 1 N/A N/A Kit’s Charge Shotgun Mythic 88.4 104 .85 5 3.7 Kymera Ray Gun Rare 135 9 15 ∞ 2.5 Kymera Ray Gun Epic 150 10 15 ∞ 2.25 Kymera Ray Gun Legendary 165 11 15 ∞ 2 Lever Action Rifle Uncommon 65 52 1.25 9 6.3 Lever Action Rifle Rare 68.75 55 1.25 9 6 Lever Action Rifle Epic 72.5 58 1.25 9 5.7 Lever Action Shotgun Common 88.9 93.6 .95 6 6.6 Lever Action Shotgun Uncommon 93.2 98.1 .95 6 6.3 Lever Action Shotgun Rare 98.3 103.5 .95 6 6 Lever Action Shotgun Epic 103.5 108.9 .95 6 5.7 Lever Action Shotgun Legendary 108.6 114.3 .95 6 5.4 Light Machine Gun Common 161 23 7 60 4.4 Light Machine Gun Uncommon 168 24 7 60 4.2 Light Machine Gun Rare 175 25 7 60 4 Light Machine Gun Epic 182 26 7 60 3.8 Light Machine Gun Legendary 196 28 7 60 3.6 Lightsaber Mythic 45 45 1 N/A N/A Machine Pistol Common 202.5 15 13.5 35 2.48 Machine Pistol Uncommon 216 16 13.5 35 2.36 Machine Pistol Rare 229.5 17 13.5 35 2.25 Machine Pistol Epic 243 18 13.5 35 2.14 Machine Pistol Legendary 256 19 13.5 35 2.03 Makeshift Bow Uncommon 52 52 1 1 .8 Makeshift Revolver Common 80.5 45 1.75 6 2.2 Makeshift Revolver Uncommon 84 48 1.75 6 2.1 Makeshift Revolver Rare 87.5 50 1.75 6 2 Makeshift Rifle Common 135 30 4.5 20 3.3 Makeshift Rifle Uncommon 139.5 31 4.5 20 3.2 Makeshift Rifle Rare 148.5 33 4.5 20 3 Makeshift Shotgun Common 110 88 1.25 3 3.5 Makeshift Shotgun Uncommon 116.5 93 1.25 3 3 Makeshift Shotgun Rare 122.5 98 1.25 3 2.5 Makeshift Submachine Gun Common 170 17 10 25 2.3 Makeshift Submachine Gun Uncommon 180 18 10 25 2.2 Makeshift Submachine Gun Rare 190 19 10 25 2.1 Weapon Rarity Damage per second Damage Fire rate Magazine size Reload/Cooldown time (seconds) Marksman Six Shooter Exotic 120 24 5 6 2.07 Mechanical Bow Rare 85 85 1 1 1 Mechanical Explosive Bow Epic 89 89 1 1 1 Mechanical Explosive Bow Legendary 94 94 1 1 1 Mechanical Shockwave Bow Epic 89 89 1 1 1 Mechanical Shockwave Bow Legendary 94 94 1 1 1 Meowscles’ Peow Peow Rifle Mythic 187 44 4.25 25 2.5 Midas’ Drum Gun Mythic 250 25 10 40 2.7 Minigun Epic 240 20 12 ∞ 4.75 Minigun Legendary 252 21 12 ∞ 4.5 MK-Seven Assault Rifle Common 162 18 9 35 3.4 MK-Seven Assault Rifle Uncommon 171 19 9 35 3.3 MK-Seven Assault Rifle Rare 180 20 9 35 3.1 MK-Seven Assault Rifle Epic 189 21 9 35 2.9 MK-Seven Assault Rifle Legendary 198 22 9 35 2.8 Night Hawk Exotic 70.4 44 1.6 6 2 Ocean’s Burst Assault Rifle Mythic 154 39 3.95 30 2.2 Pistol Common 162 24 6.75 16 1.54 Pistol Uncommon 168.7 25 6.75 16 1.47 Pistol Rare 175.5 26 6.75 16 1.4 Pistol Epic 189 28 6.75 16 1.33 Pistol Legendary 195.7 29 6.75 16 1.26 Plasma Cannon Legendary 33 33 1 1 N/A Primal Bow Rare 65 65 1 1 .8 Primal Flame Bow Epic 68 68 1 1 .7 Primal Flame Bow Legendary 72 72 1 1 .7 Primal Pistol Uncommon 88.9 36 2.47 8 2.1 Primal Pistol Rare 93.9 38 2.47 8 2 Primal Pistol Epic 98.9 40 2.47 8 1.9 Primal Pistol Legendary 103.8 42 2.47 8 1.8 Primal Rifle Uncommon 172.5 30 5.75 30 2.6 Primal Rifle Rare 184 32 5.75 30 2.5 Primal Rifle Epic 195.5 34 5.75 30 2.4 Primal Rifle Legendary 201.25 35 5.75 30 2.2 Primal Shotgun Uncommon 173.16 52 3.33 12 3.9 Primal Shotgun Rare 183.15 55 3.33 12 3.7 Primal Shotgun Epic 193.14 58 3.33 12 3.6 Primal Shotgun Legendary 199.8 60 3.33 12 3.4 Primal SMG Uncommon 190 19 10 35 2.2 Primal SMG Rare 200 20 10 35 2.1 Primal SMG Epic 210 21 10 35 2 Primal SMG Legendary 220 22 10 35 1.9 Primal Stink Bow Epic 68 68 1 1 .7 Primal Stink Bow Legendary 72 72 1 1 .7 Proximity Grenade Launcher Epic 43.55 67 .65 2 3 Proximity Grenade Launcher Legendary 45.5 70 .65 2 2.8 Pulse Rifle Rare 138.6 33 4.2 16 3.15 Pulse Rifle Epic 147 35 4.2 16 2.99 Pulse Rifle Legendary 151.2 36 4.2 16 2.84 Weapon Rarity Damage per second Damage Reload time Magazine size Reload/Cooldown time (seconds) Quad Launcher Epic 80 80 1 4 4.7 Quad Launcher Legendary 84 84 1 4 4.5 Rail Gun Rare 85 85 1 1 3 Rail Gun Epic 89 89 1 1 2.85 Rail Gun Legendary 94 94 1 1 2.7 Ranger Assault Rifle Common 124 31 4 25 2.75 Ranger Assault Rifle Uncommon 128 32 4 25 2.63 Ranger Assault Rifle Rare 136 34 4 25 2.5 Ranger Assault Rifle Epic 144 36 4 25 2.38 Ranger Assault Rifle Legendary 148 37 4 25 2.25 Ranger Assault Rifle Mythic 139.1 36 3.86 25 2.4 Ranger Shotgun Common 329.4 109.8 3 1 1.65 Ranger Shotgun Uncommon 345.6 115.2 3 1 1.57 Ranger Shotgun Rare 364.5 121.5 3 1 1.5 Ranger Shotgun Epic 383.5 127.8 3 1 1.4 Ranger Shotgun Legendary 402.3 134.4 3 1 1.35 Rapid Fire SMG Common 195 13 15 20 1.65 Rapid Fire SMG Uncommon 210 14 15 20 1.58 Rapid Fire SMG Rare 225 15 15 20 1.5 Rapid Fire SMG Epic 240 16 15 20 1.42 Rapid Fire SMG Legendary 255 17 15 20 1.32 Raz’s Explosive Bow Mythic 98 98 1 1 .94 Recycler Rare 75 75 1 3 2 Recycler Epic 79 79 1 3 2 Recycler Legendary 83 83 1 3 2 Revolver Common 81 54 1.5 6 2.2 Revolver Uncommon 85.5 57 1.5 6 2.1 Revolver Rare 90 60 1.5 6 2 Revolver Epic 94.5 63 1.5 6 1.9 Revolver Legendary 99 66 1.5 6 1.8 Rocket Launcher Common 52.5 70 .75 1 4.68 Rocket Launcher Uncommon 63.8 85 .75 1 4.14 Rocket Launcher Rare 75 100 .75 1 3.6 Rocket Launcher Epic 86.3 115 .75 1 3.06 Rocket Launcher Legendary 97.5 130 .75 1 2.52 Scoped Assault Rifle Uncommon 64 32 2 15 2.41 Scoped Assault Rifle Rare 68 34 2 15 2.3 Scoped Assault Rifle Epic 72 36 2 15 2.18 Scoped Assault Rifle Legendary 74 37 2 15 2.07 Scoped Revolver Epic 67.2 42 1.6 6 2.1 Scoped Revolver Legendary 70.4 44 1.6 6 2 Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle Uncommon 90 75 1.2 10 2.5 Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle Rare 93.6 78 1.2 10 2.3 Shadow Midas’ Drum Gun Mythic 204 24 8.5 40 2.7 Shadow Tracker Exotic 195.75 29 6.75 16 1.3 Weapon Rarity Damage per second Damage Reload time Magazine size Reload/Cooldown time (seconds) Sidearm Pistol Common 168.75 25 6.75 15 1.54 Sidearm Pistol Uncommon 182.25 27 6.75 15 1.47 Sidearm Pistol Rare 189 28 6.75 15 1.4 Sidearm Pistol Epic 195.75 29 6.75 15 1.33 Sidearm Pistol Legendary 209.25 31 6.75 15 1.26 Sideways Minigun Common 126 18 7 ∞ 5.5 Sideways Minigun Uncommon 133 19 7 ∞ 5.25 Sideways Minigun Rare 140 20 7 ∞ 5 Sideways Minigun Epic 147 21 7 ∞ 4.75 Sideways Minigun Legendary 154 22 7 ∞ 4.5 Sideways Minigun Mythic 168 24 7 ∞ 4 Sideways Rifle Common 141.75 40.5 3.5 ∞ 3.08 Sideways Rifle Uncommon 150.5 43.5 3.5 ∞ 2.94 Sideways Rifle Rare 157.5 45 3.5 ∞ 2.8 Sideways Rifle Epic 168 48 3.5 ∞ 2.66 Sideways Rifle Legendary 171.5 49.5 3.5 ∞ 2.52 Sideways Rifle Mythic 199.5 57 3.5 ∞ 2.1 Sideways Scythe Common 80 40 2 N/A N/A Sideways Scythe Uncommon 80 40 2 N/A N/A Sideways Scythe Rare 80 40 2 N/A N/A Sideways Scythe Epic 84 42 2 N/A N/A Sideways Scythe Legendary 88 44 2 N/A N/A Sideways Scythe Mythic 92 46 2 N/A N/A Six Shooter Uncommon 170 34 5 6 2.4 Six Shooter Rare 180 36 5 6 2.3 Six Shooter Epic 190 38 5 6 2.2 Skye’s Assault Rifle Mythic 222 37 6 30 2.1 Slone’s Burst Assault Rifle Mythic 178.6 39 4.58 21 2.2 Slone’s Pulse Rifle Mythic 159.6 38 4.2 16 2.68 Slone’s Striker Burst Rifle Mythic 139.1 36 3.86 26 2.21 Snowball Launcher Uncommon 36 48 .75 6 3.2 Snowball Launcher Rare 37.5 50 .75 6 3 Snowball Launcher Epic 39.75 53 .75 6 2.8 Snowball Launcher Legendary 41.25 55 .75 6 2.7 Spire Assassin’s Primal Shotgun Mythic 209.79 63 3.33 12 3.2 Spire Assassin’s Recycler Mythic 86 86 1 3 2 Stark Industries Energy Rifle Rare 162.8 37 4.4 15 3 Stark Industries Energy Rifle Epic 171.6 39 4.4 15 2.85 Stark Industries Energy Rifle Legendary 180.4 41 4.4 15 2.7 Stinger SMG Common 180 15 12 30 2.75 Stinger SMG Uncommon 192 16 12 30 2.62 Stinger SMG Rare 204 17 12 30 2.5 Stinger SMG Epic 216 18 12 30 2.37 Stinger SMG Legendary 228 19 12 30 2.25 Storm Scout Exotic 76.5 90 .9 6 2.7 Storm Scout Sniper Rifle Epic 77.4 86 .9 6 2.8 Storm Scout Sniper Rifle Legendary 81 90 .9 6 2.7 Weapon Rarity Damage per second Damage Reload time Magazine size Reload/Cooldown time (seconds) Striker Burst Rifle Common 108.2 28 3.86 20 2.86 Striker Burst Rifle Uncommon 112.0 29 3.86 20 2.73 Striker Burst Rifle Rare 119.8 31 3.86 20 2.6 Striker Burst Rifle Epic 127.5 33 3.86 20 2.47 Striker Burst Rifle Legendary 131.4 34 3.86 20 2.34 Striker Pump Shotgun Common 67.08 103.2 .65 5 5.5 Striker Pump Shotgun Uncommon 70.2 108 .65 5 5.25 Striker Pump Shotgun Rare 74.1 114 .65 5 5 Striker Pump Shotgun Epic 78 120 .65 5 4.75 Striker Pump Shotgun Legendary 81.9 126 .65 5 4.5 Submachine Gun Common 176 16 11 30 2.3 Submachine Gun Uncommon 187 17 11 30 2.2 Submachine Gun Rare 198 18 11 30 2.1 Submachine Gun Epic 209 19 11 35 2 Submachine Gun Legendary 220 20 11 35 1.89 Suppressed Assault Rifle Rare 165 30 5.5 30 2.3 Suppressed Assault Rifle Epic 176 32 5.5 30 2.2 Suppressed Assault Rifle Legendary 181.5 33 5.5 30 2.1 Suppressed Pistol Rare 168.75 25 6.75 12 1.4 Suppressed Pistol Epic 175.5 26 6.75 12 1.3 Suppressed Submachine Gun Common 156 20 7.8 30 2.2 Suppressed Submachine Gun Uncommon 163.8 21 7.8 30 2.1 Suppressed Submachine Gun Rare 171.6 22 7.8 30 2 Tactical Assault Rifle Rare 154 22 7 30 2.2 Tactical Assault Rifle Epic 161 23 7 30 2.1 Tactical Assault Rifle Legendary 168 24 7 30 2 Tactical Shotgun Common 115.5 77 1.5 8 6.27 Tactical Shotgun Uncommon 121.5 81 1.5 8 5.99 Tactical Shotgun Rare 127.5 85 1.5 8 5.7 Tactical Shotgun Epic 133.5 89 1.5 8 5.41 Tactical Shotgun Legendary 141.0 94 1.5 8 5.13 Tactical Submachine Gun Uncommon 162 18 9 25 2.2 Tactical Submachine Gun Rare 171 19 9 25 2.1 Tactical Submachine Gun Epic 180 20 9 25 2 Tactical Submachine Gun Legendary 189 21 9 25 1.9 The Big Chill Exotic N/A N/A .75 6 2.7 The Dub Mythic 228 120 1.9 2 2.7 The Foundations’s MK-Seven Assault Rifle Mythic 230 23 10 35 2.63 Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle Rare 112 28 4 15 2.3 Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle Epic 116 29 4 15 2.2 Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle Legendary 124 31 4 15 2.1 Two-Shot Shotgun Common 45.9 54 .85 8 9.24 Two-Shot Shotgun Uncommon 48.45 57 .85 8 8.82 Two-Shot Shotgun Rare 51 60 .85 8 8.4 Two-Shot Shotgun Epic 53.55 63 .85 8 7.98 Two-Shot Shotgun Legendary 56.1 66 .85 8 7.56 TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow Mythic 75 75 1 1 1.25 Unstable Bow Exotic 89 89 1 1 1 Zapotron Legendary 150 150 1 4 2.1 Zyg and Choppy’s Ray Gun Mythic 180 12 15 ∞ 1.75

