All Supply Drop and loot changes in Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors

Previous seasons of Apex Legends have brought new ways to find your favorite weapons and Season 13 is certainly no different. This time around, Saviors frees the Spitfire LMG from Supply Drops in exchange for one powerful shotgun, but also locks two massively popular guns behind its crafting system. Here is every single loot change made from Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors.

Supply Drop and Crate Weapon changes

Season 13 finally releases the Spitfire from Supply Drops, ultimately returning it to lootboxes in a less overpowered state. In result, fans of the light machine gun will notice its damage decreased from 19 to 18, its purple and gold magazines reduced from 55 to 50, and a reduced headshot multiplier of 1.5x. Additionally, the weapon will no longer hold a barrel attachment slot.

To substitute, the Mastiff shotgun will be the crate weapon of the season with its pellet damage increased from 11 to 14. Oddly enough, the weapon has been nerfed to feature an ammo capacity of 4 instead of its former 6, but its pellet sizes have been enlarged to ensure for a greater hit rate.

Crafting Rotation

Players can likely expect to craft more often this season than last, as the popular Rampage LMG and R-301 assault rifle can now only be picked up through Replicators. However, those crafting the Rampage should keep in mind its reload time has been prolonged to 3.1 seconds. The weapons are replacing the VK-47 Flatline and Longbow DMR which can once again be found on the ground or in lootcrates.

Gold Weapons

For better or for worse, the fully-kitted Peacekeeper is officially a thing of the past. This is because the weapon, along with the RE-45 and Havoc, can no longer be discovered with a full batch of Gold attachments. Instead, all maps in Saviors’ rotation will hold a fresh group of Gold Weapons in their loot pools, those being the EVA-8, Bow, Flatline, P2020, and Spitfire.

