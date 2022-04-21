The support characters in Overwatch 2 have had a handful of changes for the new game. Many of the characters you’ll be able to play in the upcoming Overwatch 2 beta will be returning heroes from the returning game, but even though you’ve played them before, you can expect to see some modifications to their kit to change up the gameplay. Here’s what you need to know about all support character changes in Overwatch 2.

However, of the three roles in Overwatch 2, the support characters have received some of the smallest. All characters in the support role in Overwatch will remain a support character, and their overall kits have not changed. The biggest change for the overall support characters is they will now have a passive where they will begin to regain health back over time. The only characters to receive changes to their abilities were Brigitte and Mercy. These changes are minor, though.

Brigitte

Shield Bash: Available when Barrier Shield is deployed. Dash forward to knock back an enemy.

Mercy

Regeneration: Mercy’s support role passive is significantly increased.

Brigitte’s Shield Bash no longer stuns a target when she uses it. Instead, it only knocks the enemies away from her. As for Mercy, she now has an increased support role passive, giving her a large amount of health regeneration during a battle.

The changes coming to all of the characters in Overwatch 2 have not been finalized. However, we can expect additional modifications to happen to many of the characters in the future. We’ll know when Overwatch 2 officially releases.