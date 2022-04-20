All Sustainability Week 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Whenever an event arrives in Pokémon Go, multiple Field Research tasks become available for you to grab. These Field Research tasks are available for a limited time, giving you the chance to earn exclusive rewards for completing them. In this guide, we will cover all Sustainability Week 2022 Field Research tasks and the rewards you’ll receive in Pokémon Go.

The Sustainability Week 2022 event will be happening from April 20 to the 25. That’s five days, giving you a small time window to complete any of these tasks. You can grab them from the Pokéstops or Gyms, and carry three Field Research tasks at a time.

All Sustainability Week 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards

These are all the Field Research tasks you’ll find during the Sustainability Week 2022 event and their respective rewards.

Catch 3 Grimer – Trubbish encounter

Catch 3 Trubbish – 1 Silver Pinap Berry

Catch 5 Grass-type Pokémon – Turtwig, Snivy, or Chespin encounter

Power up Pokémon 5 times – 50 Abomasnow Mega Energy or Mega Venusaur Energy

Walk 1 Km – Cherubi encounter

We highly recommend working on the Walk 1 Km Field Research task, primarily because Cherubi’s shiny form was released for this event, giving players the chance to catch a shiny version of this Pokémon for the first time in Pokémon Go.