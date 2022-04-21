All Tank character changes in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is bringing many changes to the table from what you have known about the game since its 2016 release. Among new heroes, maps, and PvE content, the current roster is being updated to accommodate the shift to the 5v5 format the game is adopting. Here are all of the changes coming to existing Tank characters in Overwatch 2.

Of the biggest general changes coming to the Tank class, there will only be one per team, as this is the class affected by the 5v5 change. Because of that, Tanks are becoming more reliant on protecting themselves than their teammates and becoming brawlers. They will be harder to boop away with crowd control moves like Lucio’s Soundwave, and enemy Ultimates will charge slower when firing into them.

Doomfist

Image via Activision Blizzard

Doomfist is the headlining change in the Tank class because he was a Damage character in the first Overwatch. With the shift to a new class, Doomfist is losing some of the raw power he had before, but he can perform many of his actions more quickly. Other changes include:

Health increased to 450

Rocket Punch and Hand Cannon recharge faster but deal less damage per hit

New Powerblock ability replaces Uppercut and endures 90% damage and will power up your next Rocket Punch to travel further, faster, and deal more damage if you take enough damage

Seismic Slam and Meteor Strike slow enemies you hit

Seismic Slam launches you through the air

Meteor Strike’s outer portions of the landing area deal less damage

D.Va

Defense Matrix will regenerate faster and last a second longer

Primary fire spread and movement penalty have been reduced

Orisa

Orisa is getting a significant rework in Overwatch 2. She has more health and armor and a new Ultimate, abilities, and firing mode.

New primary fire puts out projectiles that shrink as they travel. Instead of reloading ammo, a heat gauge dictates when you can fire

Energy Javelin replaces Halt. She throws a javelin at an enemy that stuns and knocks them back. More effect if it knocks them into a wall like Doomfist’s Rocket Punch

Javelin Spin replaces Protective Barrier. She spins a javelin destroying enemy fire, and can move forward with more speed while knocking back and damaging enemies

Fortify now gives 125 temporary health and slows her 20%. Heat for your primary fire will also be reduced by 50% while this ability is active

Terra Surge replaces Supercharger as Orisa’s Ultimate. Fortify is instantly activated as she pulls enemies into an area and charges up a shot into the group

Reinhardt

Has more health, less armor than before

Charge can be turned more easily and canceled early

Firestrike has two charges

Shield has more charge

Roadhog

Unknown as of this writing.

Sigma

Unknown as of this writing.

Winston

New alternate fire that shoots a lightning bolt and can pierce enemies

Barrier Projector has less health but comes back faster

Wrecking Ball

Unknown as of this writing.

Zarya