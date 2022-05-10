All tape locations in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2
Collect them to discover the secrets.
Finding items has often been seen as one of the objectives in horror games, and Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 is no different. The game features three types of collectibles, and VHS Tapes are among them. Although VHS Tapes are not associated with Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 progression, they have been incorporated to display a secret message when players collect them.
Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 has seven VHS Tape collectibles in total that are well hidden across different locations. Therefore, here’s an essential guide to finding all the seven VHS Tapes in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2.
All VHS Tape locations in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2
Below you can find the location for every VHS Tape in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2:
- Tape 1 (Eliot Ludwig’s Biography) – The first VHS tape is on the top of Eliot Ludwig’s office desk.
- Tape 2 (Green Hand Tutorial) – The second tape is located in the grab pack molding room, and you will find it on the control panel.
- Tape 3 (Rich Avery) – The third tape is well hidden in the storage room, stuck mid-way up in the place.
- Tape 4 (Marcus Brickley) – This can be found at the beginning of the Barry Cart puzzle, and you can collect it from the floor, right in front of the VCR player.
- Tape 5 (Jimmy Roth) – This VHS tape is located in the large water turbine’s center of the room. You will find it hidden on the ledge below the station walkway. Use the Blue Hand to grab the fifth VHS Tape.
- Tape 6 (Big Spider / Management) – It’s a bit tricky to get as it’s locked inside the power unit. To collect this cassette, you must lift it by connecting the grab pack to the power nodes and then head into it before it closes.
- Tape 7 (Scientist / Experiment) – The last tape is located midway on the winding stairwell after Mommy’s demise.