All tape locations in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2

Finding items has often been seen as one of the objectives in horror games, and Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 is no different. The game features three types of collectibles, and VHS Tapes are among them. Although VHS Tapes are not associated with Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 progression, they have been incorporated to display a secret message when players collect them.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 has seven VHS Tape collectibles in total that are well hidden across different locations. Therefore, here’s an essential guide to finding all the seven VHS Tapes in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2.

All VHS Tape locations in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2

Image via MOB Games

Below you can find the location for every VHS Tape in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2: