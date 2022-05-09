All Tapu Fini weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Tapu Fini has arrived in five-star raids in Pokémon Go. You’ll have a chance to face off against this legendary Pokémon and add it to your collection, should you beat it in a battle. We recommend bringing a handful of friends with you to defeat this Pokémon and make sure you have a strong team to use against it. In this guide, we will cover all of Tapu Fini’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters to it in Pokémon Go.

All Tapu Fini weaknesses

Tapu Fini is a Fairy and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Grass, and Poison-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Dragon, Dark, Fighting, Fire, Ice, and Water-type moves. We recommend using Electric and Grass-type Pokémon against Tapu Fini, with Poison-type being available on various Grass-type Pokémon.

Best Pokémon counters to Tapu Fini

The best Pokémon to use against Tapu Fini include Mega Venusaur, Zarude, and Roserade.

Mega Venusaur is several Mega Pokémon you can use against this battle, with the base version being a suitable substitute for this raid. Both versions are a Grass and Poison-type Pokémon, capable of withstanding Tapu Fini’s Water-type attacks and dealing heavy damage against it. The best moveset to teach Mega Venusaur is the fast move vine whip and the charged moves frenzy plant and sludge bomb.

Next, we have Zarude, a Mythical Dark and Grass-type Pokémon. It was available briefly in Pokémon during the Secrets of the Jungle Event 2021 and is a robust option for this fight. Zarude’s decent defenses and concentrated attack make it suitable for this encounter. The best moveset to teach Zarude is the fast move vine whip, and the charged moves dark pulse and power whip.

The last Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Roserade, a Grass and Poison-type Pokémon. While it may not have as much health as Venusaur, Roserade is a powerful choice that can do some heavy damage against Tapu Fini in this raid. The best moveset to teach Roserade is the fast move poison job, and the charged moves grass knot and weather ball (Fire-type).

You’ll need a full team of six Pokémon to use against Tapu Fini. These are some additional options to consider adding to your roster for this five-star raid fight.

Electivire

Exeggutor

Luxray

Magnezone

Mega Gengar

Mewtwo

Raikou

Tangrowth

Torterra

Zapdos

After defeating Tapu Fini in the five-star raid battle, all trainers who participated will have a chance to catch it. Unfortunately, for Tapu Fini’s debut, you have no chance to catch a shiny version.