All The Dredge perks in Dead By Daylight

The Dredge is one of the many killers you can play in Dead by Deadlight. The development team announced The Dredge would join the roster during the Dead by Daylight Sixth Anniversary celebration and joined the PTB on the same day, officially releasing on June 7 for the Roots of Dread pack. You’ll want to make sure you can make the most out of this deadly Killer, defeating all of the Survivors before they can escape. Here’s what you need to know about all The Dredge perks and how they work in Dead by Daylight.

All The Dredge Perks

These are the customized Perks you can select when playing as The Dredge.

Dissolution

Everything turns to dust. For three seconds after you injure a Survivor, Dissolution actives for 12 seconds. While this is happening, if a Survivor fast vaults over a pallet inside of your Terror Radius, The Entity will break the pallet at the end of the vault, and the Dissolution will deactivate. You’ll want to do this against Survivors if they have a chance to run away from you, especially if they try to distance themselves from you using any objects.

Darkness Revealed

In your presence, places once through to be safe are perhaps the most dangerous. When searching in a locker, all Survivors’ auras within eight meters of any locker location are shown to you for three seconds. You’ll want to do this to check any nearby lockers, potentially exposing faraway Survivors, even if you cannot immediately reach them.

Septic Touch

Healing near The Dredge is ill-advised. Whenever a Survivor attempts to heal while within your Terror Radius, that Survivor suffers from Blindness and Exhausted. The effects of this Perk will last for six seconds after a healing action is interrupted by any means.