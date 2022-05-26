All Titan 3.0 Solar Aspects and how they work in Destiny 2

Bungie has introduced a large variety of new mechanics and content in the Witch Queen Expansion. Destiny 2 is a title with regular seasonal changes, and Void 3.0 has wholly shifted the meta. Solar is now the next light-based sub-class to get a rework in Season of the Haunted. This guide will go over the new aspects a Titan can use to scorch the competition.

To acquire all of the new Solar fragments, head to the Tower. Speak to Ikora, and she will sell you each of these abilities for glimmer. Once you have everything Solar, these are the new tools at your disposal.

Consecration Aspect

Consecration is a powerful aspect that grants a Titan a new melee attack. This attack is a two-pronged uppercut that will scorch and ignite any enemy caught in its radius. Scorch and ignite are two new enemy debuffs coming with Solar 3.0, and understanding them is key to using this aspect.

Scorch

Applies when target receives Solar damage. Each stack of scorch does damage over time and can stack up to 100 times.

If a target reaches 100 stacks of scorch, it will ignite.

Ignite

Ignite procs upon a target reaching 100 stacks of scorch.

Ignite will cause an enemy target to explode and spread scorch stacks to all nearby enemies.

The power of this aspect only allows it to have one fragment equipped. This aspect is certainly the flashiest of the three, as the new melee attack feels like a mini-super move if appropriately correctly.

Roaring Flames Aspect

Roaring Flames is essentially a perk from the old Solar subclass brought back as an Aspect. This ability allows all final solar ability kills or ignitions to increase the damage of all your skills. This buff can be activated three times and stacks. This aspect is weaker, so it comes with two fragment slots to help balance it out.

Sol Invictus Aspect

Sol Invictus is a powerful Aspect that grants buffs to your allies and debuffs enemies significantly. This ability will create Sunspots via multiple methods.

Sunspot traits

Can be created with Solar ability final blows, Hammer of Sol impacts, and defeating scorched opponents.

Standing in a Sunspot will regenerate all your abilities fast, and super drains slower.

Touching a Sunspot will proc restoration.

Enemies who touch sunspots will gather stacks of scorched and take damage over time.

Sol Invictus allows two fragments to be equipped, and this Aspect should be used in many end-game Solar Titan builds.