All tracks in MotoGP 22 – Full list

MotoGP 22, the official video game of the MotoGP, has several real-life racing courses that can be found throughout the year, hosting races for the motorcycle championship circuit. Plus, this title features many bonus courses, thanks to a mode that recaps the events of the 2009 MotoGP racing season. So, what tracks are in MotoGP 22? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the available tracks in MotoGP 22:

2022 Season

Losail International Circuit – Qatar

Pertamina Mandalika Circuit – Indonesia

Termas de Rio Hondo – Argentina

Circuit of the Americas – U.S.A.

Algarve International Circuit – Portugal

Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto – Spain

Le Mans – France

Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello – Italy

Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya – Spain

Sachsenring – Germany

TT Circuit Assen – Netherlands

Kymiring – Finland

Silverstone Circuit – United Kingdom

Red Bull Ring – Spielberg – Austria

Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli – San Marino

Motorland Aragon – Spain

Twin Ring Motegi – Japan

Chang International Circuit – Thailand

Phillip Island – Australia

Sepang International Circuit – Malaysia

Circuit Ricardo Tormo – Spain

2009 Season

Losail International Circuit – Qatar

Twin Ring Motegi – Japan

Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto – Spain

Le Mans – France

Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello – Italy

Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya – Spain

TT Circuit Assen – Netherlands

Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca – U.S.A.

Sachsenring – Germany

Donington Park Circuit – United Kingdom

Automotordrom Brno – Czech Republic

Indianapolis Motor Speedway – U.S.A.

Misano World Circuit – San Marino

Autodromo do Estoril – Portugal

Phillip Island – Australia

Sepang International Circuit – Malaysia

Circuit Ricardo Tormo – Spain

The 2009 Season tracks can also be found in the ‘Nine Season 2009’ moments mode.