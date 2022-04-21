All tracks in MotoGP 22 – Full list
Here’s where you can ride in MotoGP 22.
MotoGP 22, the official video game of the MotoGP, has several real-life racing courses that can be found throughout the year, hosting races for the motorcycle championship circuit. Plus, this title features many bonus courses, thanks to a mode that recaps the events of the 2009 MotoGP racing season. So, what tracks are in MotoGP 22? Let’s take a look.
Here’s a look at the available tracks in MotoGP 22:
2022 Season
- Losail International Circuit – Qatar
- Pertamina Mandalika Circuit – Indonesia
- Termas de Rio Hondo – Argentina
- Circuit of the Americas – U.S.A.
- Algarve International Circuit – Portugal
- Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto – Spain
- Le Mans – France
- Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello – Italy
- Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya – Spain
- Sachsenring – Germany
- TT Circuit Assen – Netherlands
- Kymiring – Finland
- Silverstone Circuit – United Kingdom
- Red Bull Ring – Spielberg – Austria
- Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli – San Marino
- Motorland Aragon – Spain
- Twin Ring Motegi – Japan
- Chang International Circuit – Thailand
- Phillip Island – Australia
- Sepang International Circuit – Malaysia
- Circuit Ricardo Tormo – Spain
2009 Season
- Losail International Circuit – Qatar
- Twin Ring Motegi – Japan
- Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto – Spain
- Le Mans – France
- Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello – Italy
- Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya – Spain
- TT Circuit Assen – Netherlands
- Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca – U.S.A.
- Sachsenring – Germany
- Donington Park Circuit – United Kingdom
- Automotordrom Brno – Czech Republic
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway – U.S.A.
- Misano World Circuit – San Marino
- Autodromo do Estoril – Portugal
- Phillip Island – Australia
- Sepang International Circuit – Malaysia
- Circuit Ricardo Tormo – Spain
The 2009 Season tracks can also be found in the ‘Nine Season 2009’ moments mode.