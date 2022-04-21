All tracks in MotoGP 22 – Full list

Here’s where you can ride in MotoGP 22.

Image via Milestone

MotoGP 22, the official video game of the MotoGP, has several real-life racing courses that can be found throughout the year, hosting races for the motorcycle championship circuit. Plus, this title features many bonus courses, thanks to a mode that recaps the events of the 2009 MotoGP racing season. So, what tracks are in MotoGP 22? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the available tracks in MotoGP 22:

2022 Season

  • Losail International Circuit – Qatar
  • Pertamina Mandalika Circuit – Indonesia
  • Termas de Rio Hondo – Argentina
  • Circuit of the Americas – U.S.A.
  • Algarve International Circuit – Portugal
  • Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto – Spain
  • Le Mans – France
  • Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello – Italy
  • Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya – Spain
  • Sachsenring – Germany
  • TT Circuit Assen – Netherlands
  • Kymiring – Finland
  • Silverstone Circuit – United Kingdom
  • Red Bull Ring – Spielberg – Austria
  • Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli – San Marino
  • Motorland Aragon – Spain
  • Twin Ring Motegi – Japan
  • Chang International Circuit – Thailand
  • Phillip Island – Australia
  • Sepang International Circuit – Malaysia
  • Circuit Ricardo Tormo – Spain

2009 Season

  • Losail International Circuit – Qatar
  • Twin Ring Motegi – Japan
  • Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto – Spain
  • Le Mans – France
  • Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello – Italy
  • Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya – Spain
  • TT Circuit Assen – Netherlands
  • Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca – U.S.A.
  • Sachsenring – Germany
  • Donington Park Circuit – United Kingdom
  • Automotordrom Brno – Czech Republic
  • Indianapolis Motor Speedway – U.S.A.
  • Misano World Circuit – San Marino
  • Autodromo do Estoril – Portugal
  • Phillip Island – Australia
  • Sepang International Circuit – Malaysia
  • Circuit Ricardo Tormo – Spain

The 2009 Season tracks can also be found in the ‘Nine Season 2009’ moments mode.

© 2022, DoubleXP. All rights reserved