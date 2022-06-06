All Tribes of Midgard SHIFT codes and how to redeem them (June 2022)

In Tribes of Midgard, players fend off waves of Giants during Ragnarok in an epic battle for survival. Defending your hamlet until the last enemy is felled is the overall goal, but keeping it safe certainly isn’t easy. That’s why we’ve put together this list of all the SHIFT codes for Tribes of Midgard, so you can learn how to redeem them and use them to your advantage.

Working SHIFT codes

At the time of writing, there aren’t any working SHIFT codes for Tribes of Midgard. It’s unclear why these codes have stopped being released, but it may have something to do with their uptake from the community, even though there seems to be a solid player base. The last code expired in early January 2022. However, you can keep an eye out for more codes using the SHIFT Codes Twitter account, a bot that tracks every SHIFT code shared for Gearbox Software developed or published titles.

Expired SHIFT codes

We’ve collected every code for Tribes of Midgard that we know has now expired in this list. So if you see a code in this list, it likely won’t work when you try to redeem it.

5K6TT-W5RTC-3T3BT-BJ3JT-HR5ZH : Allfather Yule Hat

: Allfather Yule Hat WCFJB-CHKTW-BB3BT-BTJJT-CXT6J : Blue Bear Pet

: Blue Bear Pet WW63B-JSW3C-BTBJ3-J3JBB-Z9JWC: Blue Bear Pet

How to redeem SHIFT codes

Image via Norsfell Games

Before you can redeem any codes for Tribes of Midgard, you need to have a Gearbox Account. If you’ve already got one, head to the official rewards page and sign in. If you don’t have a Gearbox Account, follow the same link and create one before signing in. You must use details you can easily input on your platform of choice. You can also link your Gearbox Account to your PSN or Microsoft account, among many others. It’s essential to select the platform you’re playing Tribes of Midgard on for tis account. Otherwise, your codes won’t be applied to your game.

When your account is live, open the rewards page and copy and paste in the codes you wish to redeem, clicking the Redeem button after pasting them one at a time. The rewards should be redeemed unless the code has expired, and you’ll be notified of your reward in your history log. This is found on the same reward page. You should see the rewards from these Tribes of Midgard codes in-game the next time you play.

Related: Review: Tribes of Midgard lands as a standout cooperative survival endeavor